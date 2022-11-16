ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off was just claimed

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mRSCB_0jD4e6rJ00

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winner is a million dollars richer after claiming a winning on a $1,000,000 Cash Corner ticket.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the million-dollar winner Nov. 6, coming from a retailer in Harrisburg. The lucky winner purchased a $20 “Cash Corner” ticket at Bajwa Convenience Store on Brookwood Street. The store will see a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Centre County resident wins $1.6 million, largest online lottery prize ever

The win comes on the heels of the largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history. While that massive win was claimed in California, there were still a lot of big winners in Pennsylvania as the jackpot continued to rise.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here .

The PA Lottery says that scratch-offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 3

Related
etxview.com

Young singer from Schuylkill County could perform at Pennsylvania Farm Show

One of Schuylkill County’s young singing talents will have the opportunity to perform at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Mia Bixler, 6, of Schuylkill Haven, turned in an impressive vocal performance during a recent contest hosted by the farm show. Her competition included dozens of young singers from around the commonwealth, who all vied for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at the show.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Report: Liquor sales brought in billions for Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) has released its yearly fiscal report that shows just how much the state makes from liquor sales. The report, which can be read online, reviews the agency’s financials, with statistics and information about how it works and where the money it generates goes. It breaks down […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Sheetz in Dauphin County reopens with drive-thru

Sheetz at Tecport Business Center near Harrisburg Mall is back in action. The store at 3695 Paxton St. in Swatara Township reopened this week after the Altoona-based chain temporarily closed it in June to accommodate a major rebuilding project. In recent years, the chain has been reformatting some of its...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announces October revenue

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported on Nov. 17 their revenue for the month of October. According to The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, the combined total revenue generated from all forms of gaming along with fantasy contests during the month of October was $450,238,963. This is an increase of 5.71% compared […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

American250PA announces winners of statewide challenge

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – America250PA announces the winner of its fourth annual 2022 Direct Effect Innovation Challenge (DEIC). The Pennsylvania College of Art & Design was announced as the winner on Friday, Nov. 18. The Pennsylvania College of Art & Design team competed against four other postsecondary institutions—Lebanon Valley College, Point Park University, Rosemont College, and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania nursing facilities ordered to pay $513K in back wages

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has approved a judgment ordering two Midstate nursing facilities to pay back wages that violated the fair labor standards act (FLSA). According to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), the judgment comes after a complaint was filed by the U.S. Department […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate drops in October

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) has released its preliminary employment situation report for October 2022. According to the department, the unemployment rate was down 0.1% over the month to 4.0% in October, which sets a new record low. However, the national unemployment rate was up 0.2% over the month […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Goats2Go mobile barn launches in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — You now have a chance to snuggle with goats on the go throughout Central PA. Nittany Meadow Farm’s Goats2Go barn on wheels officially launched on Friday, Nov. 18. The Boalsburg-based farm is now able to take six goats on the road to any event for everyone to spend time with. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Humane Pennsylvania Hosts A One-Day, Fee-Waived Adoption Event

Humane Pennsylvania is hosting a one-day, fee-waived adoption event. On Saturday, November 19th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter, and ALL adoption fees will be waived at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers thanks to our generous sponsors, Ty and Tina Shank.
READING, PA
WTAJ

Driver license, photo centers closed for Thanksgiving

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that all driver’s licenses and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Thursday, November 24. They will also be closed Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy