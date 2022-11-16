$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off was just claimed

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winner is a million dollars richer after claiming a winning on a $1,000,000 Cash Corner ticket.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the million-dollar winner Nov. 6, coming from a retailer in Harrisburg. The lucky winner purchased a $20 “Cash Corner” ticket at Bajwa Convenience Store on Brookwood Street. The store will see a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The win comes on the heels of the largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history. While that massive win was claimed in California, there were still a lot of big winners in Pennsylvania as the jackpot continued to rise.

The PA Lottery says that scratch-offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.

