These Are the Most Popular Pet Names of 2022, According to Rover—Is Your Cat or Dog's Moniker on This List?

Read full article on original website
Related
Forget Rex and Spot: These are the most popular dog and cat names of 2022
(NEXSTAR) – Think your pet’s name is original? Max, Milo and Lily aren’t that special after all. Rover released a list of the most popular dog and cat names in 2022, which it compiled from its user database. The company is a platform for booking services like dog walkers and cat sitters.
petsplusmag.com
These Are the Top Dog Names of 2022, According to Rover
Rover, a network of pet sitters and dog walkers, has released a list of the most popular dog names of 2022. For males, Max remained the top name for the 10th straight year. For females, Luna surpassed Bella as the top name. Fezco, from the hit show Euphoria, was the...
The 25 best gifts for cat lovers, according to pet experts
Sure, you wanna make sure you have the best gifts for your mom, dad and best friends, but there’s something even greater about finding the perfect gift for your cat. With help from vets and cat behaviorists, we found the best gifts for cats that will make them purr, meow and take a nice nap in your lap.
petpress.net
10 Most Popular Cat Breeds In The World
There are dozens of popular cat breeds in the world, each with their own unique set of characteristics. Whether you’re looking for a cuddly lap cat or an independent hunter, there’s sure to be a breed that’s perfect for you. Having a cat as a pet can...
Internet in Stitches as Cockapoo Reveals What He's Hiding Under His Paw
A dog named Gus has left the internet in stitches after a video of him hiding a spider under his paw went viral on social media. The video was shared by the dog's owner on Wednesday under the username Guscockapoo, and shows the cockapoo concealing something under his paw, as his owner asks the dog to reveal what he's hiding.
Upworthy
Cop who shielded injured dog from scorching sun during heatwave ends up adopting the pup
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 8, 2022. It has since been updated. Kaye Fiorello was driving down a Tennessee highway on a scorching hot day last month when she noticed a highway patrol officer parked just off the road. Although she didn't think much of it at the time, this observation proved helpful within minutes as she spotted something else that gave her pause. "About a mile up the road, this little dog's head popped up on the side of the road," Fiorello told The Dodo. "She looked like she'd been there for some time." Moved by the stranded pup's sorry state, Fiorello wanted to help her and immediately knew who she could approach.
Grieving Family Chose To Turn Their Pet Golden Retriever Into A Rug- Taxidermy Firm Says Its Now Becoming More Popular
Recently, a family opted to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astonished that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
Featured pets — Nov. 19
AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Jack, a male beagle, and Snickers, a female cat. Jack is a typical beagle; he loves to follow his nose. For most of Jack’s life, he was a working dog. When he would no longer hunt, his owner decided to relinquish him to the shelter. Jack has had limited interactions with people outside his previous family and can be a little shy when meeting knew people. Jack is still transitioning to indoor life, and we hope his next family shows him what it means to be a companion pet.
Goat born with 'human face' looks like it's wearing glasses and resembles Santa Claus
A goat was born with a deformed human face that appears to have glasses, making it look like a demonic Santa Claus. The malformed goat has been born with a human face, with thick white tufts on its head and chin that Santa Claus would be proud of, and dark circles around its eyes that look similar to glasses.
Rabid Pet Cat Attacks Owner After Encounter With Wild Animal
A pet cat attacked their owner after contracting rabies from a wild animal in North Carolina, officials say. Brunswick County Health Services is urging local residents to "stay aware and take precautions to protect themselves" after the feline tested positive for the viral disease. The cat is suspected of contracting...
Labrador retriever mix rescued from Texas and now in New York needs a loving home
A nine-and-a-half-year-old tan and white Labrador retriever mix who "loves belly rubs" has been patiently waiting for her forever family since she was rescued over a year ago in April 2021. "This older gal still has plenty of spunk and [is] looking for a home that can give her the...
Labrador With Separation Anxiety Gets Puppy To Cuddle in Adorable Clip
A gorgeous Labrador duo have delighted viewers on TikTok with their cuddly antics. With over 531,000 views the video, posted to the account @billiethelab_, explains "POV: When you get your dog with separation anxiety a puppy." In the adorable clip, a chocolate Labrador called Billie, and Gus the yellow Labrador...
Family Looking to Adopt Pet After Dog's Disappearance Finds Missing Pup at Shelter 3 Months Later
Heartbroken after their beloved Corgi/shepherd mix, Dante, went missing, this Virginia family moved to a new town 20 miles away. Three months later, they walked into a local shelter and found their lost dog!. "We love him so much," says Ruth Parada de Martinez. "God heard my prayers." On July...
petpress.net
Top 10 Meanest Cat Breeds – Is Your Cat Breed on The List?
There is no doubt that cats make wonderful pets. They are loving and loyal and often provide us with hours of amusement. However, not all cats are created equal. Some breeds of cats are known to be particularly mean-spirited and can be a real challenge to own. In this blog...
topdogtips.com
8 Best Mixed-Breed Hypoallergenic Dogs
Let’s face it: being a pet owner with heightened skin sensitivity and allergies is not the most suitable combination. You may want to rush toward a cute yet mighty American Eskimo Dog or an adorable puppy-eyed Beagle but your allergies will hold you back. Remember the last time you...
Watch as Labrador Puppy Demands to Be Held Like a Baby During Walkies
A puppy named Gus has melted hearts online after his owner revealed that he "only walks when he wants to walk" in a video that has gone viral on social media. The viral clip, shared Wednesday on TikTok under the username Billiethelab_, shows the Labrador retriever being carried down the stairs and around the streets after refusing to walk on his own.
Ethan the Rescue Dog, Found Emaciated and Near-Death, Wins Hero Award After Inspiring Recovery
Ethan the rescue dog is still inspiring dog lovers and fans across the country. After hundreds of nominations and more than one million votes from the public — plus the deliberations of a VIP panel of dog experts and celebrity animal lovers — Ethan was named the winner of the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.
dailypaws.com
After Being Rescued From a Filthy Puppy Mill, Lolly the Poodle Mix Is Helping Dogs Recover From Fear, Trauma
Without help from canine health and behavior experts, Lolly the poodle mix would've never been able to find a forever home after she was rescued from deplorable conditions in an Iowa breeding facility. Lolly was one of the 500 dogs the ASPCA and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa saved...
Watch: Puppy rejected by his mother is adopted by a CAT!
Video shows momma cat welcoming an abandoned puppy into her feline family
Rescue Pit Bull Almost Euthanized Gets Second Chance As Family Therapy Dog
Abandoned at a shelter at just a year old where he was seen as reactive and overexcited, Jake is now helping children and families as a therapy support dog.
Comments / 0