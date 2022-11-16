Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Death investigation underway in KCK after body is found in lake
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A death investigation is underway in Kansas City, Kansas, after a body was found in Wyandotte County Lake on Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies went to the lake, which is east of I-435 and north of Leavenworth Road, shortly before 1 p.m. after someone called and said there was a body in the lake.
lawrencekstimes.com
Woman found dead at Lawrence campsite; residents concerned she may have been detoxing
A woman was found dead in her tent at the city-run campsite for people experiencing homelessness Monday. Other residents believe she may have been trying to detox. Laura McCabe, a spokesperson for the Lawrence Police Department, said via email that city staff found an unresponsive woman in her tent and called police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
KCTV 5
Boy in critical condition following near drowning in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A boy under the age of 5 is in critical condition after nearly drowning in a bathtub on Tuesday night. It happened in a unit at the Village at Lionsgate Apartments, in the area of W. 146th Court and W. 146th Place. That is a couple blocks east of Metcalf Avenue.
KCTV 5
1 in custody following fatal shooting in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One person is in custody following a fatal shooting that happened in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday afternoon. According to the police, it happened in the 1600 block of S. 50th Terrace around 12:19 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body...
WIBW
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant served in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was served in west-central Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says several units were called to the scene at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the 2100 block of SW Willow Ave. as they served a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation.
WIBW
Carbondale Police make arrest after late-night disturbance
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Carbondale Police made an arrest after a late-night disturbance over the weekend. The Carbondale Police Department says that on Friday, Nov. 18, officials responded to an incident on W. Lawrence St. after reports of a disturbance. When officials arrived, they said they were able to take...
WIBW
82-year-old driver arrested after slow-speed police chase through Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - An 82-year-old driver has been arrested after he led Carbondale officers on a slow-speed police chase. On Monday, Nov. 21, The Carbondale Police Department says officials announced an arrest that happened more than a week earlier. It said Vernon T. Coffee, 82, was arrested after a police chase ended in the 700 block of W 133rd St. near Carbondale.
WIBW
12-year-old escapes crash with possible injuries, driver uninjured
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 12-year-old boy was possibly injured during a crash on I-70 near Lawrence while the driver of the car remained uninjured. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 193.8 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
One arrested after crashing stolen car into KHP patrol vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after crashing a stolen car into a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle during a police chase in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, officials spotted a stolen vehicle being driven in Shawnee Co. The driver was identified as Austen T. Burris, 32, who had multiple warrants already.
Blue Springs South student in custody after threatening violence
A Blue Springs South student was taken into custody Monday after allegedly threatening violence on social media.
KAKE TV
Kansas boy saves family from house fire
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KMBC/CNN Newsource) - A Kansas family was able to escape unharmed after their home erupted in flames early Friday morning. The owner's 10-year-old grandson was awakened just in time to get the rest of his family out safely. Jeff Jennings said he was having trouble getting his...
WIBW
Florida driver, Kansas man pronounced dead after car flies off I-635 overpass
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Florida and one from Kansas are both dead after the car they were in flew off an I-635 overpass in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of Kaw Dr. just under the I-635 overpass with reports of a fatality crash.
News Channel Nebraska
One-vehicle accident near St. Mary's Kansas, kills Topeka woman
BEATRICE – A Topeka, Kansas woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning, east of Manhattan. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a westbound 2008 Honda Accord, went off U.S. Highway 24, west of St. Mary’s Kansas. The car went off the right side of the highway. Investigators say the driver apparently overcorrected, crossed the middle lanes and went off the left side. The KHP said the driver overcorrected again, rolling the vehicle.
2 killed in single-vehicle crash on Kaw Drive
Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Kaw Drive Monday afternoon after their vehicle left the roadway, went airborne, and landed on its rooftop.
WIBW
Teen hospitalized after leading Troopers on chase through Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City teen has been hospitalized after leading Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Overland Park that ended when he crashed into another vehicle and a light pole. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 p.m. on Friday,...
KCPD searching for missing 10-year-old boy
The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen Saturday night.
WIBW
Vehicles collide when drunk driver heads wrong-way down Highway 24
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A head-on collision on Highway 24 was caused when a drunk driver was headed the wrong way down the highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Monday, Nov. 21, officials were called to the area of Highway 24 and Kansas Ave. with reports of a non-injury crash.
1 adult transported, 2 dogs perish in Kansas Avenue fire
One adult was transported to an area hospital, and two dogs perished in an early morning fire on Kansas Avenue.
Lawrence police identify man, woman in an apparent murder-suicide in Cemetery
Lawrence police said Wednesday the shooting deaths of a man and woman at a cemetery were likely murder-suicide.
Aggravated battery investigation underway after man shows up with gunshot wound
TOPEKA (KSNT) -Police want to know more about a man who showed up at a local hospital Friday morning with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. According to the Topeka Police Department just after 3:30 a.m. Friday morning officers were called to a local hospital after a victim of a non-life-threatening gunshot showed up for medical care. […]
