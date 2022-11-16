ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Letter to the Editor 11/16/22

In response to “Hopkins Dining union hosts forum to discuss negotiations with the University” published November 15, 2022:. As a leader in food service operations for over 25 years, I’ve seen a lot. I’ve been all over the country working in universities, convention centers, hospitals, restaurants and even at a couple of Olympics. Last September, I came to Hopkins tasked with leading the transition of bringing our Homewood and Peabody dining operations in-house, and I can honestly say that it’s some of the most meaningful work that I’ve ever done.
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Events this weekend (Nov. 18 – 20)

Happy Thanksgiving break, Blue Jays! You’re so close to finishing your semester! I hope you have some exciting plans for the break, but if you’re sticking around for this weekend, I’ve got some great events for you. All Weekend. Made in Baltimore Holiday Pop-Up Kiosk, Thursday –...
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

JHU Veteran Employee Resource Group holds Veteran's Day Ceremony

The JHU Veteran Employee Resource Group (ERG) hosted its first Veteran’s Commemoration to honor the those who have served in the country’s armed forces at Hopkins on Nov. 11. The commemoration began with a prayer. President Ronald Daniels gave an introductory speech thanking Hopkins veterans for their contributions...
