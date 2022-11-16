ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Hinds County files appeal after jail receiver appointed

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FP2YJ_0jD4dLyk00

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Hinds County leaders, along with Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, submitted an appeal after a receiver was appointed over the Hinds County Detention Center.

U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves appointed Wendell France Sr. as the receiver of the jail. France is a former Baltimore jail warden and current criminal justice adjunct professor at Bowie State University and Coppin State University. He expected to take operational control of the Hinds County jail in January 2023.

Hinds County jail taken out of local control under appointed receiver

Reeves appointed France weeks after ordering federal takeover for the jail, which had previously been under a consent decree since 2016 to address unconstitutional conditions.

On November 1, the county filed Notices of Appeal of the Receiver Orders, saying the orders should be stayed pending appeal.

Attorneys representing Hinds County wrote that delaying the appointment of the receiver during its appeal “is in the public interest because the Receiver is utterly unaccountable to the voters and taxpayers of Hinds County.”

Reeves is scheduled to hold a Nov. 28 hearing on the county’s request.

The receiver is to be paid $16,000 a month, but Hinds County argues the expense will take money away from other services such as roads, bridges and schools.

On July 29, Reeves put the jail into receivership after citing poor conditions. The judge said deficiencies in supervision and staffing lead to “a stunning array of assaults, as well as deaths.” Seven people died last year while detained at the jail, he said.

Groundbreaking for new Hinds County Detention Center

Reeves wrote that cell doors did not lock and a lack of lighting in cells made life “miserable for the detainees who live there and prevents guards from adequately surveilling detainees.” He also said guards sometimes slept instead of monitoring the cameras in the control room.

Hinds County Detention Center Receivership Case Download

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Convicted Yazoo County drug dealer denied appeal

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, a Yazoo County drug dealer convicted in 2021 lost his recent appeal in the Mississippi Supreme Court. The Yazoo Herald reported that Robert Fisher was convicted and sentenced for several drug possession and trafficking charges in April 2021. Investigators said 31 kilograms of marijuana were found inside a […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Carjacked grandparent’s vehicle found in Lauderdale County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at school in Jackson was located on Lauderdale County. The suspect ran out from a wooded area east of Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect didn’t display a weapon, but he threatened to use […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police pick up 2021 murder suspect in New York

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrived back in the city after picking up a wanted murder suspect from New York on Friday, November 18. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said officers picked up Brock T. Williams Jr. from Oswego, New York, on an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Williams was wanted in connection to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman convicted of murder after woman dies in coma

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was found guilty of second-degree murder after she hit another woman with her car in 2017. Brittany Carter was found guilty of purposefully hitting Chornell Mayfield with her SUV on Overstreet Avenue on March 30, 2017. The two women were involved in an ongoing dispute over a mutual […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Hinds Co. Election Commission certifies 2022 results

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Shortly before the deadline Friday, the Hinds County Election Commission certified the results of the 2022 November elections. “The election has been certified as of today, and we have sent a copy to the Secretary of State’s Office,” said Commission Chair Shirley Varnado. “Now, we’re working on everything for the runoff election, which is on November 29.”
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Capitol police find two shot, killed on Mill Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were shot and killed on Mill Street in Jackson on Thursday, November 17. Reports of a shooting were made just before 9:00 p.m. Capitol police arrived at the scene to find two people dead from gunshot wounds. Authorities with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said the incident wasn’t […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Mississippi governor addresses 2024 executive budget proposal

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves addressed the 2024 executive budget recommendation Thursday. Reeves said he wants to continue the Capitol police's intensity and presence in the complex improvement district downtown. "Here's the basic deal. If you commit a crime in the capitol city, you're going to get caught,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson residents can now report rundown properties online

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is cracking down on blighted and rundown properties. Residents can now report building code violations on the city’s website, jacksonms.gov. “We’re trying to make code enforcement in the city of Jackson more transparent,” said Robert Brunson, Community Improvement Supervisor. The option will allow those in Jackson to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

House Democrats request review of local water utilities

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Amid an investigation into the water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city, two congressional Democrats are requesting a review of the federal government’s efforts to maintain local water utilities. In a letter to Comptroller General Gene Dodaro on Friday, Reps. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and Carolyn Maloney of New York asked for the Government […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old Madison woman

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Dianna Boring of Madison. MBI officials said she’s five feet and seven inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 9:45 a.m. on U.S. 49 in Richland on Friday, November 18. […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Fire breaks out at abandoned Jackson motel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned motel on Friday, November 18. The fire happened at Hotel O on Highway 80 near Ellis Avenue. Officials with the Jackson Fire Department said there weren’t any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

How pedestrians can avoid fatal car crashes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two years ago, a pedestrian was killed every 81 minutes in a traffic crash on average in the United States. Mississippi had the third-highest fatality rate per 100,000 population, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Last year, Mississippi ranked 6th in the country for improvement. That’s a lot of […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JPD: Woman shot in the leg on Maple Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 100 block of Maple Street on Thursday, November 17. According to Officer Sam Brown, a woman was shot once in the leg by friends during a dispute. No other information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
WAPT

Sheriff's office searches for gunman in drive-by shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — The Hinds County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a man, they say was involved in a drive-by shooting. Sheriff Tyree Jones said Gevarian Heard, 21, of Edwards is wanted on 5 counts of aggravated assault and one count of Drive-By Shooting. According to deputies,...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Two men fatally shot in Jackson Thursday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were fatally shot on Mill Street Thursday night. Capitol Police were called to the scene just before 9 p.m., where they found one shooting victim in front of a residence and one inside the home, according to Bailey Martin, spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

44K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy