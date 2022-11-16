ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Guest Commentary: The Halloween this year is really on November 8

Halloween is coming but the real trick or treat may be November 8, the mid-term election. November 8 may feel more like Halloween this year than the traditional October date. Who knows what will happen. Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania all have Senate races that could tilt the balance of Congressional power depending on who is elected. All three races are going down to the wire. In probably each state it will most likely be the next day before a winner is determined – if not longer.
