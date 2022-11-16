Read full article on original website
Eric Holterback
3d ago
Not siding with any junkies but I don’t think people should be charged for a party not being able to handle their drug use 🤷
Reply(2)
7
Related
explore venango
Police: Woman Charged for Harboring Wanted Man in Hotel Room in Emlenton Area
SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing charges for allegedly harboring a wanted man in the Emlenton area. According to court documents, Butler-based State Police filed the following criminal charge against 26-year-old Keirstan Nicole Wiles, of Sarver, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, November 14:
chautauquatoday.com
SWAT Team Arrests Ripley Man Armed with Shotgun in Altercation
A Ripley man was arrested on multiple charges stemming from a physical altercation with another person late Friday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on Mechanic Street shortly after 5:30 PM and determined that 33-year-old Dennis Cash, Jr. was involved in the altercation and was allegedly armed with a shotgun. Deputies were able to remove the victim from the residence, but Cash allegedly failed to comply with their request for him to exit the house. Further investigation found that he had an active order from Chautauqua County Supreme Court that prohibited him from possessing firearms. The Sheriff's Office SWAT Team responded to the scene and took Cash into custody without further incident. A search warrant of the residence was completed, and the investigation is ongoing. Cash was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail on charges of 2nd-degree criminal contempt, 2nd-degree unlawful imprisonment, and 2nd-degree harassment.
wesb.com
Six Charged After Dunkirk Drug Bust
Six people are facing charges after a drug bust in Chautauqua County. Dunkirk Police Officers along with narcotics detectives, K-9 units, and other law enforcement officers exercised a search warrant early Friday morning on a residence in Dunkirk, where officers allegedly found a .45 caliber Glock handgun, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine mixes with fentanyl, scales and packaging materials, and $312 in cash.
explore venango
Charges Against Local Man Accused of Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend in Clarion Withdrawn
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges against a local man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Clarion Borough have been withdrawn. According to court documents, the following charges against 32-year-old Jerid Michael Cochran, of Oil City, were withdrawn during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, November 15 in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn:
explore venango
Man Charged with Felony Strangulation in Oil City
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT)— A 31-year-old man is being accused of strangulation following an apparent domestic dispute in Oil City. According to a criminal complaint released Wednesday, Oil City Police filed criminal charges against 31-year-old John Kwame Simmons, of McKees Rocks, at Magisterial District Judge Andrew Fish’s office.
wesb.com
Carpenter Rejects Plea Deal
The case of Bradford man accused of a series of sexual assaults of juveniles going back 22 years is headed for a trial. 51-year-old Darvin Carpenter II rejected a plea deal in McKean County Court Thursday afternoon. Carpenter is facing over 300 charges in the case. At least seven victims came forward in July saying that Carpenter had sexually assaulted them going back to 2000.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Accused of Selling OxyCotin to Confidential Informant
BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing felony drug charges for allegedly selling OxyCotin to a confidential informant. According to court documents, the Office of Attorney General on November 10 filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Noah Douglas, of Indiana, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
Six people facing charges after early-morning Chautauqua County raid
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Several people are facing charges after the early-morning raid of a Chautauqua County, New York, residence on Nov. 18. Four women and two men were charged with alleged crimes after Dunkirk Police Department officers, SRT, narcotics detectives and K-9 units, with the narcotics officers and K-9 units from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office […]
wesb.com
Kane Man Pleads Not Guilty to Rape Charges
A Kane man pled not guilty to multiple rape charges Thursday. 42-year-old Brian Gausman pled not guilty to four counts of felony rape, 10 counts of felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, felony incest of a minor, 14 counts of felony sexual assault and two counts of indecent assault by forcible compulsion in McKean County Court.
explore venango
Oil City Man Allegedly Caught Selling Meth to Confidential Informant
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing criminal charges for reportedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Sugarcreek Borough. According to court documents, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General filed criminal charges against 54-year-old Steven Mark Spence, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on November 15.
chautauquatoday.com
Police conduct drug raid in Dunkirk during lake effect storm
Lake effect snow didn't prevent several police agencies from conducting a drug raid early Friday morning in the city of Dunkirk. The Dunkirk Police Department and its SRT Team, Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators, and Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office K-9 units executed a search warrant at 532 Columbus Avenue around 6:20 AM. Dunkirk Police Chief Dave Ortolano says eight city residents were arrested on drug and weapon charges in the raid...
explore venango
Franklin Woman Accused of Falsely Reporting Rape in Two Separate Cases
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman is once again accused of falsely reporting a rape. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Chelsea Lynne Martin in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on November 14. State Police in Franklin responded...
erienewsnow.com
Cattaraugus County Woman Accused Of Raping A Child
LITTLE VALEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old Cattaraugus County woman is accused of raping a child. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Deborah Timblin, of Little Valley, on Wednesday. Timblin was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child...
State police searching for hit-and-run suspect in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for a man they were told fled the scene after crashing his Dodge Ram pickup truck in Morris Township. On Nov. 13 just after midnight, a driver that is described as a white man approximately 5′ 10″ tall and weighing around 180 to 200 pounds wrecked […]
explore venango
Suspect Accused of Threatening Man with Handgun in Polk Borough
POLK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of threatening a man with a handgun in Polk Borough. Court documents indicate the Polk Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charge against 45-year-old Ty Allen Irwin, of Franklin, on November 4, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office:
wesb.com
Bradford Woman Accused of Forgery, Theft
A Bradford woman is facing charges after allegedly using a stolen credit card. According to court filings, a victim reported a lost credit card which was being used for fraudulent purchases at a number of local businesses. After being arrested on an unrelated charge, 32-year-old Emilie Ann Vangor allegedly admitted...
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Faces Hearing Tomorrow
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Clarion Borough is scheduled for Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 32-year-old Jerid Michael Cochran is set for Tuesday, November 15, at 11:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on the following charges:
explore venango
Mother Held for Court in Fentanyl-Overdose Death of Two-Year-Old
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Cooperstown woman facing murder charges in the fentanyl-overdose death of her two-year-old son were held for court on Monday. According to court documents, charges against 20-year-old Stevie Nicole Goreczny moved forward during a preliminary hearing on Monday, November 14. The following...
wnynewsnow.com
Police Threatened With Baseball Bat
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted 21-year-old Jamestown man is accused of threatening police officers with a baseball bat. Jamestown Police were performing a warrant check on Robert Gilbert at an eastside address around noon on Tuesday. After making contact with Gilbert, he allegedly excited his apartment...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Man Distributed Meth as Part of Larger Conspiracy
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Dubois, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Tuesday. Morgan...
Comments / 4