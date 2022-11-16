A Ripley man was arrested on multiple charges stemming from a physical altercation with another person late Friday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on Mechanic Street shortly after 5:30 PM and determined that 33-year-old Dennis Cash, Jr. was involved in the altercation and was allegedly armed with a shotgun. Deputies were able to remove the victim from the residence, but Cash allegedly failed to comply with their request for him to exit the house. Further investigation found that he had an active order from Chautauqua County Supreme Court that prohibited him from possessing firearms. The Sheriff's Office SWAT Team responded to the scene and took Cash into custody without further incident. A search warrant of the residence was completed, and the investigation is ongoing. Cash was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail on charges of 2nd-degree criminal contempt, 2nd-degree unlawful imprisonment, and 2nd-degree harassment.

RIPLEY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO