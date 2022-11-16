ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shirley, MA

WCVB

Driver arrested in hit-and-run that injured child near Everett school

EVERETT, Mass. — A hit-and-run driver was arrested on Friday after a child was struck in Everett, police said. The incident happened at 8 a.m. on Edith Street near the Lafayette School. Police are crediting witnesses with helping police catch the suspected driver, 45-year-old Simonica Soares of Everett. Soares...
EVERETT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Driver cited after car crashes into Newton brook

NEWTON, Mass. — A driver was cited for several violations Friday morning after crashing into a brook in Newton, according to authorities. Newton Police say they responded to the Cheesecake Brook at the intersection of Crafts Street and Albemarle Road around 6:45 a.m. for a report of a car into the water. Responding officers found a car flipped over at the bottom of the brook and a driver suffering minor injuries.
NEWTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Pickup truck parked across 2 spaces reserved for Massachusetts State Police leads to arrest

“A “gimme” in golf refers to a putt so short that it is essentially unmissable. This was a “gimme”. Saturday morning, November 11, shortly before 3:30 a.m. Trooper Alexa Harvey of the 87th Recruit Training Troop and her field training officer Trooper Kyle Panciera were pulling into the Weston Barracks from the Massachusetts Turnpike. While attempting to park their cruiser, as usual, the Troopers made their way to spots placarded with signs that read: AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL ONLY – STATE POLICE RESERVED PARKING. In this instance however, the Troopers were unable to find an adequate spot due to a white F-150 truck parked across two spaces, perpendicular to the lines designated for the cruiser parking.
WESTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

34-Year-Old Auburn Man Indicted for Murder

WORCESTER - The office of Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early Jr. announced on Friday that a grand jury has indicted a man for the murder of a Millbury man. A Worcester grand jury indicted Kevin Donnellan, 34, of Auburn, in the death of Ryan C. Anderson, who police located inside his home on Millbury Avenue on Oct. 1 with significant knife wounds. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.
AUBURN, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Weare father convicted of negligent homicide in death of toddler

MANCHESTER, NH – A Hillsborough County Superior Court North jury on Friday deliberated for less than three hours before convicting a Weare father of negligent homicide in the death of his 18-month-old daughter. Christian Cummings, 23, of 364 Colby Road was accused of neglect in the death of Kamryn...
WEARE, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

26-year-old man dies after being shot in Lowell, DA says

LOWELL, Mass. — A 26-year-old man has died hours after being shot on Chelmsford Street in Lowell, police said. Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Lowell Police responded to Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue for a report of a man suffering trauma, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement on Wednesday.
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

Heartbroken family members mourn man who was fatally shot in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - After a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Lowell, the Ganobi family said they have more questions than answers, and were struggling to make sense of everything. According to the DA’s office, Louis Odogwu Ganobi was shot next to his car Tuesday night around 7...
LOWELL, MA

