3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Strong women’s soccer season stubbed by William Smith in NCAA second roundThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
RA union leads protest on academic quad, calls for university recognitionThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts teen charged in fatal crash that claimed the life of 16-year-old girl
A Massachusetts man was arraigned in District Court on Tuesday in connection with an October fatal crash that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. 19-year-old Christopher Filz of Shirley was arraigned on charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless...
WCVB
Driver arrested in hit-and-run that injured child near Everett school
EVERETT, Mass. — A hit-and-run driver was arrested on Friday after a child was struck in Everett, police said. The incident happened at 8 a.m. on Edith Street near the Lafayette School. Police are crediting witnesses with helping police catch the suspected driver, 45-year-old Simonica Soares of Everett. Soares...
Driver cited after car crashes into Newton brook
NEWTON, Mass. — A driver was cited for several violations Friday morning after crashing into a brook in Newton, according to authorities. Newton Police say they responded to the Cheesecake Brook at the intersection of Crafts Street and Albemarle Road around 6:45 a.m. for a report of a car into the water. Responding officers found a car flipped over at the bottom of the brook and a driver suffering minor injuries.
whdh.com
‘It was only a matter of time before I got caught’: School bus driver facing OUI charge
A 53-year-old Hanover woman was arraigned on drunken driving and child endangerment charges Friday after police say she was drunk behind the wheel while transporting dozens of kids in Pembroke. Police say Bethann Sweeney was visible drunk when she was stopped while driving 28 teens and two adults home from...
WCVB
New Massachusetts wrong-way detection system alerts driver getting on interstate
BERNARDSTON, Mass. — A new wrong-way detection system installed by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation at the entrance ramp to an interstate highway recently alerted a potential wrong-way driver, video shows. Video obtained from MassDOT shows the vehicle attempting to get onto the northbound side of Interstate 91 using...
newbedfordguide.com
Pickup truck parked across 2 spaces reserved for Massachusetts State Police leads to arrest
“A “gimme” in golf refers to a putt so short that it is essentially unmissable. This was a “gimme”. Saturday morning, November 11, shortly before 3:30 a.m. Trooper Alexa Harvey of the 87th Recruit Training Troop and her field training officer Trooper Kyle Panciera were pulling into the Weston Barracks from the Massachusetts Turnpike. While attempting to park their cruiser, as usual, the Troopers made their way to spots placarded with signs that read: AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL ONLY – STATE POLICE RESERVED PARKING. In this instance however, the Troopers were unable to find an adequate spot due to a white F-150 truck parked across two spaces, perpendicular to the lines designated for the cruiser parking.
Garbage truck rollover on I-93 near Route 128 in Woburn causing lengthy traffic delays
WOBURN, Mass. — Motorists are being warned of lengthy traffic delays after a garbage truck rolled over on Interstate 93 in Woburn on Friday morning. The crash happened on the southbound side of the highway in the area of Route 128 just as drivers hit the road at the height of the morning commute.
East Boston teenager arrested for robbing another man with a gun
BOSTON — An 18-year-old teenager from East Boston is accused of robbing another man at gunpoint, MBTA Transit Police said. Ja’Kye Lucas was charged with armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said. At around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2022, a...
Kevin Donnellan indicted on murder charge in connection with death of Ryan C. Anderson
An Auburn man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with the death of his boyfriend in October. Kevin Donnellan, 34, of Auburn, was indicted on a murder charge Friday after his 29-year-old boyfriend, Ryan C. Anderson, was found dead inside his Millbury home on October 1, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office announced.
thisweekinworcester.com
manchesterinklink.com
Weare father convicted of negligent homicide in death of toddler
MANCHESTER, NH – A Hillsborough County Superior Court North jury on Friday deliberated for less than three hours before convicting a Weare father of negligent homicide in the death of his 18-month-old daughter. Christian Cummings, 23, of 364 Colby Road was accused of neglect in the death of Kamryn...
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man on Fugitive of Justice Warrant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on a fugitive from justice warrant and warrants for motor vehicle charges on Wednesday, November 16. Police arrested on Wednesday at 5:32 p.m. Todd Major, 37, of 38 Charles Street in Framingham. No other information was available at this time. Framingham...
fallriverreporter.com
Police find what appears to be several human remains in Massachusetts apartment
Police stated on Friday that they have found what they believe are multiple human remains in a Massachusetts apartment. At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers assigned to District 6 responded to a radio call to investigate a premise at 838 East Broadway in South Boston. According to Boston Police,...
Car impaled on pole in Walmart parking lot in Leicester
LEICESTER, Mass. — Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in a Walmart parking lot on Friday night where officers found the car stuck on a pole. Leicester Police Department posted a photo on Facebook showing a car that appears to be stuck on a pole with just two passenger-side tires touching the ground.
26-year-old man dies after being shot in Lowell, DA says
LOWELL, Mass. — A 26-year-old man has died hours after being shot on Chelmsford Street in Lowell, police said. Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Lowell Police responded to Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue for a report of a man suffering trauma, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement on Wednesday.
WCVB
New Hampshire man facing charges after shooting turkey from car window, officials say
A man from Cheshire County is facing multiple charges after New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said he shot a turkey from a car window. Officials said the man, who was not identified, used a 9mm handgun to shoot the turkey. Conservation officers said they learned about this after getting...
whdh.com
WCVB
Worcester paid $275K to man allegedly assaulted by police outside Beer Garden
The city of Worcester paid out $275,000 to a former Worcester man who was thrown to the ground, attacked by a police K-9 and arrested — and later had his charges dropped — following a brawl at the Worcester Beer Garden in October 2019. Records obtained by MassLive...
