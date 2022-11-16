ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Bham Now

Where to get a FREE Thanksgiving meal + how to serve

Thanksgiving is a day to celebrate family, friends and give thanks. These five Birmingham organizations are saying thank you by serving free Thanksgiving meals to the community. Continue reading to find out where to get a free Thanksgiving meal this year or where you can serve others. 1. The Salvation...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Volunteer opportunities available at A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club received help from a local Birmingham organization Thursday. Crown Castle employees spent the day organizing rooms, cleaning and putting together sports equipment for a special clean-up day at the club building. Club official Devin Posey says every person is important and helpful when it comes […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Two area Christmas light displays light up the season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two drive through Christmas light display shows open in Birmingham and Oxford. The Lights of Noel at the Birmingham Race Course and the Festival of Lights at Choccolocco Park will open for the public starting today.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Preserving Birmingham's civil rights history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The efforts to restore and preserve Birmingham's Civil Rights history have become part of a bigger movement. Brent Leggs, executive director of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, travels the country spearheading efforts to maintain the rich history of places like Birmingham's 16th Street Baptist Church.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Lakeshore offers free membership for military veterans

Lakeshore Foundation announced this week that U.S. military veterans qualify for free membership at its 45-acre campus in Homewood, thanks to new funding from the state. Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, who is chairman of the Military and Stability Commission, said the state legislature provided a grant worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state’s general fund to underwrite military membership at Lakeshore.
HOMEWOOD, AL
CBS 42

Triple header brings triple the traffic to Hoover Friday

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are driving in or through Hoover Friday night, you can expect your trip to be much longer than usual. Market Noel, the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria and Hoover Bucs versus Thompson Warriors playoff football game all fall on the same night this year. Mayor Frank Brocato […]
HOOVER, AL
birminghamtimes.com

At Age 13, Lizzie Durr Was Shot to Death In Birmingham (AL). What A Historian Discovered

We need to add another name. We need to add another name to a long but incomplete list of names that includes Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Addie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson, Denise McNair, Virgil Ware, Johnny Robinson, Emmett Till, and James Chaney. These are all young African Americans murdered by white Americans. Regardless, who pulled the trigger or planted the bomb, for all of these young people the cause of their death was the same—white supremacy. And if these young people are forgotten, then white supremacy wins.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Friends, family, and loved ones remember 14-year-old Moriah Quib Marquez

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A family and community heartbroken tonight over the loss of 14-year-old student Moriah Quib-Marquez, who was shot and killed in Birmingham Wednesday morning. Family, friends, students, and teachers at Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School are struggling to make sense of it all. Moriah’s principal Wander Riley,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Brake Light Clinic to offer free light replacement, cover repair in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -For drivers around Birmingham needing their brake lights changed, Saturday, November 19 is the perfect chance to have that done for free. The Democratic Socialist of America (DSA) and Birmingham DSA AfroSocialists and Socialists of Color Section (AfroSOC) are hosting a Brake Light Clinic from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Birmingham Mutual Aid at 30 9th Court West.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

A History of Homicide in Birmingham as Gun Violence Escalates

This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series “Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. A new city built on coal and iron ore mining, steel mills and railroads, Birmingham was violent from its...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Northport Shoe Store Hosting Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway Monday

The Athlete's Foot in Northport will host a turkey giveaway for those in need next week, a few days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. According to an event post on Facebook, the event will give out turkeys to the first 50 people in line in the store beginning at 5 p.m. The event notice states interested participants will have the opportunity to line up as early as they would like.
NORTHPORT, AL
thecutoffnews.com

USFL Birmingham Stallions and Local Leaders Announce April 15, 2023 Kickoff Game for Season 2

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

City of Birmingham Holiday Tree lighting set for Nov. 27

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham will once again host a Holiday Tree Lighting Block Party for 2022. According to a news release, the tree-lighting event will happen Sunday, Nov. 27, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The location is on Short 20th Street North, in front of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa church gives food to families for Thanksgiving

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Outreach Ministry of Saint Paul Baptist Church continued a tradition that extends well beyond this holiday season. WBRC was there as it hosted its last drive through food giveaway of 2022. The church works to address food insecurity in West Tuscaloosa by having a food pantry and hosting food giveaways throughout the year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghammommy.com

Holiday Events in Birmingham Not to Miss!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!! And it’s full of things to do to get you in the mood for the holidays! Check out these special holiday events happening around town to make you feel merry and bright!. Glow Wild at the Birmingham Zoo. The Birmingham...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

