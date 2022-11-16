Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Where to get a FREE Thanksgiving meal + how to serve
Thanksgiving is a day to celebrate family, friends and give thanks. These five Birmingham organizations are saying thank you by serving free Thanksgiving meals to the community. Continue reading to find out where to get a free Thanksgiving meal this year or where you can serve others. 1. The Salvation...
Volunteer opportunities available at A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club received help from a local Birmingham organization Thursday. Crown Castle employees spent the day organizing rooms, cleaning and putting together sports equipment for a special clean-up day at the club building. Club official Devin Posey says every person is important and helpful when it comes […]
wvtm13.com
Myrlie Evers-Williams honored as Birmingham Civil Rights Institute celebrates 30 years
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Friday’s Birmingham Civil Rights Institute award ceremony recognized the impact the city of Birmingham has had on civil rights throughout history. Some call this city the cradle of the movement and many are using the celebration of thirty years to look toward the future. “Its...
wvtm13.com
Two area Christmas light displays light up the season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two drive through Christmas light display shows open in Birmingham and Oxford. The Lights of Noel at the Birmingham Race Course and the Festival of Lights at Choccolocco Park will open for the public starting today.
CAPS Tuscaloosa to Give Away 100 Turkeys to Families in Need on Monday
Child Abuse Prevention Services of Tuscaloosa, along with several community partners, will host a turkey giveaway Monday afternoon to 100 families in need. CAPS, in partnership with Coca Cola, Sealy Furniture Outlet, CMB Holdings and West Alabama Wholesale, will give out the turkeys and drinks to the first 100 families in attendance at the drive.
wbrc.com
‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program makes sure no one is forgotten this holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Home Instead Birmingham has just ramped up its “Be a Santa to a Senior” program for the holiday season. Dan Pahos is the owner of the franchise in Birmingham. He said there are many seniors in the area who don’t have anyone around the holidays.
wvtm13.com
Preserving Birmingham's civil rights history
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The efforts to restore and preserve Birmingham's Civil Rights history have become part of a bigger movement. Brent Leggs, executive director of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, travels the country spearheading efforts to maintain the rich history of places like Birmingham's 16th Street Baptist Church.
Lakeshore offers free membership for military veterans
Lakeshore Foundation announced this week that U.S. military veterans qualify for free membership at its 45-acre campus in Homewood, thanks to new funding from the state. Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, who is chairman of the Military and Stability Commission, said the state legislature provided a grant worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state’s general fund to underwrite military membership at Lakeshore.
Triple header brings triple the traffic to Hoover Friday
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are driving in or through Hoover Friday night, you can expect your trip to be much longer than usual. Market Noel, the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria and Hoover Bucs versus Thompson Warriors playoff football game all fall on the same night this year. Mayor Frank Brocato […]
birminghamtimes.com
At Age 13, Lizzie Durr Was Shot to Death In Birmingham (AL). What A Historian Discovered
We need to add another name. We need to add another name to a long but incomplete list of names that includes Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Addie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson, Denise McNair, Virgil Ware, Johnny Robinson, Emmett Till, and James Chaney. These are all young African Americans murdered by white Americans. Regardless, who pulled the trigger or planted the bomb, for all of these young people the cause of their death was the same—white supremacy. And if these young people are forgotten, then white supremacy wins.
wbrc.com
Friends, family, and loved ones remember 14-year-old Moriah Quib Marquez
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A family and community heartbroken tonight over the loss of 14-year-old student Moriah Quib-Marquez, who was shot and killed in Birmingham Wednesday morning. Family, friends, students, and teachers at Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School are struggling to make sense of it all. Moriah’s principal Wander Riley,...
wbrc.com
Brake Light Clinic to offer free light replacement, cover repair in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -For drivers around Birmingham needing their brake lights changed, Saturday, November 19 is the perfect chance to have that done for free. The Democratic Socialist of America (DSA) and Birmingham DSA AfroSocialists and Socialists of Color Section (AfroSOC) are hosting a Brake Light Clinic from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Birmingham Mutual Aid at 30 9th Court West.
birminghamtimes.com
A History of Homicide in Birmingham as Gun Violence Escalates
This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series “Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. A new city built on coal and iron ore mining, steel mills and railroads, Birmingham was violent from its...
Northport Shoe Store Hosting Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway Monday
The Athlete's Foot in Northport will host a turkey giveaway for those in need next week, a few days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. According to an event post on Facebook, the event will give out turkeys to the first 50 people in line in the store beginning at 5 p.m. The event notice states interested participants will have the opportunity to line up as early as they would like.
thecutoffnews.com
USFL Birmingham Stallions and Local Leaders Announce April 15, 2023 Kickoff Game for Season 2
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
wvtm13.com
City of Birmingham Holiday Tree lighting set for Nov. 27
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham will once again host a Holiday Tree Lighting Block Party for 2022. According to a news release, the tree-lighting event will happen Sunday, Nov. 27, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The location is on Short 20th Street North, in front of...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa church gives food to families for Thanksgiving
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Outreach Ministry of Saint Paul Baptist Church continued a tradition that extends well beyond this holiday season. WBRC was there as it hosted its last drive through food giveaway of 2022. The church works to address food insecurity in West Tuscaloosa by having a food pantry and hosting food giveaways throughout the year.
birminghammommy.com
Holiday Events in Birmingham Not to Miss!
It’s the most wonderful time of the year!! And it’s full of things to do to get you in the mood for the holidays! Check out these special holiday events happening around town to make you feel merry and bright!. Glow Wild at the Birmingham Zoo. The Birmingham...
Two bars and a bakery: Add these new Birmingham openings to your list
With less than two full months left in the year, Birmingham is still racking up the bar and restaurant openings. Four Birmingham industry veterans have opened the doors to their long-awaited projects, right in time for holiday season-- one of the dining industry’s busiest times of the year. Here...
‘A big loss:’ Beloved Mountain Brook business destroyed after fire
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — A beloved business in Mountain Brook Village is in ruins after a large fire broke out overnight. “It’s an iconic building. You drive into the city, you see Ray & Poynor. It’s a big loss,” said Mountain Brook mayor Stewart Welch. The Ray & Poynor real estate agency building across […]
