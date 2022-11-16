ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

What's up this weekend? November 18-20

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

What does your weekend hold? Maybe the early stages of Thanksgiving meal preparation are on your to-do list? There are holiday gift lists to construct and fulfill, concerts and orchestras to listen to, and the outdoors to enjoy.

Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area.

November 18-20

Bradford County

Holiday Gift Gala : Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join us for a day of shopping & food at our annual Holiday Gift Gala! Dozens of local vendors will help you cross names off of your Christmas list! Crafts, clothing, accessories and so much more, plus raffles to win your favorite items! St. Agnes Elementary School, 102 Third St., Towanda.

Tioga County

Christmas in the Village : Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A gathering of local artisans and small businesses in the village of Stonyfork: 50 local artisans, bakeries, food vendors, live music, chainsaw carving demonstrations, and much more. 2937 Stonyfork Road, Wellsboro.

Potter County

Pennsylvania Elk: 100 years of conservation : Nov. 19, 1 p.m. Join Jeremy Banfield, elk biologist for the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Deer and Elk Section, for an engaging overview of the Commonwealth’s elk management program. Topics covered will include a brief history, estimated current population, disease management, current research projects, and frequently asked questions related to elk hunting in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania Lumber Museum, 5660 US Rt. 6, West Ulysses

Galeton's 41st Annual Christmas Craft Bazaar : Nov. 19, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Galeton's Christmas Craft Bazaar celebrates its 41st year. There will be an array of vendors showcasing and selling their wares. Admission is $2.00. Galeton High School 27 Bridge St, Galeton

6th Annual Christmas Open House : Nov. 19, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. The elves are starting to transform the shop into a Christmas wonderland! We look forward to seeing all of you! Light refreshments will be served. A Stroll Down Memory Lane, 27 West Main Street, Galeton

Centre County

Free Thanksgiving Dinner : Nov. 19, 5-6:30 p.m. The meal of turkey and trimmings is free to all community members. If you can, please bring a box of cereal for the Food Pantry. Howard United Methodist Church, 144 W. Main St., Howard.

Winter Reflections Craft Show : Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find something for everyone on your gift list, or treat yourself to something special. Handmade arts and crafts, gifts, home decor, jewelry, ornaments, homemade food, and much more! The event has free parking and free admission. South Hills School of Business and Technology, 480 Waupelani Drive, State College.

Clinton County

Old School Market: Nov. 17, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Former Lamar Twp. Elementary School, 34 East End Mountain Rd., Mill Hall. A weekly farm & flea market of handcrafted items, baked goods, seasonal produce, bulk foods, fresh meats, cheeses & more. 570-660-1231

($) Rockin’ Toy Party : Nov. 18, 7 p.m. (doors open 6 p.m.). Lock Haven Moose Family Center, 150 South Hanna St., Lock Haven.

An evening of live music with three fun bands - Mixtape, Rize, and Last Rebels. Cash bar and food, basket raffles and giveaways throughout the evening. Tickets are $15 in advance; $20 at the door. A 21+ event. Proceeds benefit the 29th annual Mark the Shark Toy Drive held December 11 in conjunction with Clinton County Toys for Tots. 570-748-4038

Lock Haven Dance Consort Semi-Annual Showcase: Nov. 18, 7 p.m. & Nov. 19, 3 p.m. & 7 p.m. LHU Sloan Fine Arts Center Auditorium, Fairview St., Lock Haven.

The University Dance Consort hosts this recital, showcasing the dancers’ talents. Open to the public. Tickets are free and are available through the University box office by emailing boxoffice@lockhaven.edu

Cash Bingo : Nov. 20, 1-5 p.m. Red Eye Center, 516 Canal St., Lock Haven.

A cash bingo to benefit the Clinton County Reach Out Mentoring Program. Basket raffle, 50/50 and food available to purchase. Tickets are $25. Sponsored by the Clinton County Children & Youth Advisory Board.

Primitives Bingo : Nov. 20, 1-5 p.m. Avis Fire Hall, 1 E. Central Ave., Avis.

Featuring prizes from Sunday’s Primitives of Loganton. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Door prizes, raffles, and refreshments available to purchase. Proceeds support the purchase of new holiday lights for Avis Borough.

Columbia County

Drag Queen Bingo : Nov. 19, 2-4 p.m. Come have a blast at this crowd favorite bingo! $20 for 20 games with $100 cash prizes along with 4 special games, 50/50, raffle, lottery tree, rip-offs, and silent auction.

Food by the fire department will also be available for purchase the day of the bingo. Doors open at noon, Bingo starts at 2 p.m. Bloomsburg Fire Hall, 911 Market St., Bloomsburg.

Great Noel Craft and Vendor Fair : Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors, crafts, a free family photo, and a kids craft corner. Columbia County Christian School, 123 Schoolhouse Road, Bloomsburg.

Benton Fireman's Breakfast : Nov. 20, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. All-you-can-eat buttermilk or sourdough buckwheat pancakes, sausage, bacon, home fries, scrambled eggs, and sausage gravy. Benton Fire Hall, 150 Colley St., Benton. Elks Hoop Shoot : Nov. 20, 11 a.m. Registration begins at 10 a.m. Contact Sam Haynes for further information 570-594-4721. Bloomsburg Area Middle School, 1100 Railroad St., Bloomsburg. Kids Friendsgiving : Nov. 19, noon to 2 p.m. Calling all kids! Join Trinity UMC for its first Friendsgiving. The church will be serving the traditional Thanksgiving feast. Each child is asked to bring a canned food for the Harvest Home donation. Trinity UMC of Espy, 2351 Old Berwick Road, Bloomsburg. Saint Columba Winterfest : Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 30 vendors, along with homemade baked goods, soups, pierogies, haluski, subs, and barbecue, will be at the festival. There will be raffles for crafts, jewelry, gift baskets and more, along with the popular "Dollar Tree" and Build-A-Bear fun. Saint Columbia Church, Third and Iron streets, Bloomsburg.

Lycoming County

Children's Magical Christmas Parade: Nov. 18, 6 p.m. Parade along West Fourth Street between Market and Elmira.

23rd Annual W illiamsport Victorian Christmas : Friday, Nov. 18-Sunday, Nov. 20. Tours of homes and churches in Williamsport. Trolley stops, food, music, artists. Tickets required for tours.

Williamsport Symphony Orchestra’s Billtown Brass Band : Saturday, Nov. 19, 5 p.m. St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 142 Market Street, Williamsport. Tickets are required, available at the door. $10 adults / $5 students, and Victorian Christmas ticket holders.

The Will Huffman Toy Train Expo : Saturday, Nov. 19 10 a.m.-4 p.m. & Sunday, Nov. 20 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Park Place, 800 W. 4th St. Williamsport.

Montour County

Fish Dinner : Nov. 19, 2-6 p.m. It's the last fish dinner of 2022. Meal is a platter — not all-you-can-eat. Dine-in or take-out. Montour DeLong Community Fairgrounds, 5848 Broadway, Danville.

Northumberland County

All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast : Nov. 20, 9 a.m. Menu includes pancakes (fruit, sprinkles, and chocolate chip toppings available), eggs to order, bacon, sausage, scrapple, ham, and home fries. Milton Masonic Lodge, 117 N. Front St., Milton.

Jolly Jamboree : Nov. 19, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The jamboree begins at 10:30 at All Home Days Park on E. Center Street. Santa's arrival, tree lighting, and carols will be held at the park entrance. The event continues with a short parade to Elysburg Fire Company where festivities will begin at 11.

There will be food trucks, crafts and vendors, dancing, raffles, and selfies with Santa.

Share the Love : Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. W&L Subaru is hosting a day of fun, food, and festivities, including horse-drawn carriage rides, live music, and a visit from Santa. W&L Subaru, 535 Point Township Drive, Northumberland.

Union County

Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale Autumn Concert : Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Rd., Lewisburg.

Holiday Craft Fair : Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hosted by Odd Fellows Barn, 10491 River Road, New Columbia.

Do you know of an event we should add? Email news@northcentralpa.com and let us know.

