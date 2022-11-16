ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

cleveland19.com

Police release bodycam footage from aftermath of Summit Mall shooting

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The aftermath of a shooting incident in October at the Summit Mall was all caught on police-issued body cameras, recently obtained by 19 News. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, when a man and woman were attacked during a fight, according to previous reports.
FAIRLAWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Resident hears gunshots: Bay Village Police Blotter

At 10:22 p.m. Nov. 6, a resident reported hearing several gunshots. Officers responded to the area, but were unable to locate the source. Nothing out of the ordinary was found. Disturbance: Osborn Road. At 7:45 a.m. Nov. 7, a resident reported that construction had started prior to 8 a.m. An...
BAY VILLAGE, OH
WFMJ.com

Victim of Wednesday night shooting in Bazetta Township identified

The Trumbull County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred on North Park Avenue Wednesday night. The male victim has been identified as 53-year-old Michael Nigrin. Nigrin died from multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of his death is pending further investigation. Just after 5:00 p.m., police...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

27-year-old Cleveland man shot to death outside supermarket, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, a 27-year-old Cleveland man died from a shooting Thursday. Cleveland police arrived at 28 Street Supermarket & Liquor located at 2747 Cedar Ave. around 5:15 p.m. for a shooting. According to police, Dontae Malone exited the supermarket when he...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

33-year-old man killed in single-car crash on I-90 West

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Elyria Fire Department, one person died in a single-car accident on I-90 West in Elyria Friday afternoon. Elyria Police Department responded to I-90 on the Black River Bridge overpass (Mile Post 147) in the westbound lanes around 3 pm. for a single motor vehicle crash. Officers found a grey 2007 Ford Mustang with the driver, Zackery C. Cassidy, 33-year-old of Elyria, Ohio inside the vehicle.
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 3 cars stolen at gunpoint from Cleveland Hopkins Airport, 1 arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three suspects stole three cars at gunpoint from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Friday afternoon, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. The suspects stole the cars at around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 18, Sgt. Ciaccia confirmed. Police have not specified the identity of...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria police need help searching for hit-skip suspect

Elyria, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police need help identifying a vehicle and the driver involved in a hit-skip crash on Nov. 7. Police say the suspect hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Middle Avenue and Third Street. The suspect fled the scene of the crash, police say. The vehicle...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Duo wanted for Linda’s Deli break in, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into Linda’s Deli and his lookout are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. The breaking and entering and theft happened at 7 a.m. on Oct. 30 at 8708 Denison Rd., according to police. Police said...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man found guilty for murdering of 23-year-old man in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury in Summit County found a 27-year-old man guilty in the 2019 shooting death of a 23-year-old man on Thursday, according to a news release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh. Officials said the June 3, 2019 shooting happened after 23-year-old Walter Matthews III left...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton mom pleads guilty to faking daughter’s illness to get donations

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton mother pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges after faking her daughter’s illness to get donations, according to Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone. The incident stemmed from a false GoFundMe campaign called ‘Rylee’s Warriors’ which raised an excess of $4,500 in 2021 before it...
CANTON, OH

