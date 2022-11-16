Read full article on original website
Facebook hacker threatens woman; two loose dogs knock woman to the ground: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Telecommunications harassment, aggravated menacing, extortion: Sheldon Road. Someone hacked into a Sheldon woman’s Facebook account, tried to extort money from her and threatened to kill her and her son. The woman reported the crime at about 9:30 a.m. Nov. 7. The hacker changed the...
More details: Suspect brandished gun at guard during rental car thefts at CLE airport
Investigators are releasing more information after three rental cars were stolen at gunpoint at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Friday.
cleveland19.com
Elyria robbery suspect points gun at Convenient store employee, police say
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The accused robber who pointed a gun at a Convenient store employee is on the loose, Elyria Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The robbery happened at 905 E. River St. at 1:33 p.m. on Nov. 13, said police. When officers arrived, they...
cleveland19.com
Police release bodycam footage from aftermath of Summit Mall shooting
FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The aftermath of a shooting incident in October at the Summit Mall was all caught on police-issued body cameras, recently obtained by 19 News. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, when a man and woman were attacked during a fight, according to previous reports.
Teens are suspects in park restroom vandalism: Rocky River Police Blotter
At 8:25 p.m. Nov. 8, a city service department employee reported damage to restrooms at Tri-City Park, specifically that soap dispensers had been torn from the wall and mirrors broken, leaving glass on the floor. Possible suspects were four high school-aged kids -- two boys and two girls -- who...
cleveland19.com
Trespassing suspect peers into Shaker Heights homes, tries to open doors, police say
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man caught trespassing through yards and trying to get into homes is on the loose, Shaker Heights Police confirmed, and officers need help identifying the suspect. These incidents have been happening in the Boulevard neighborhood, according to police. Police said surveillance cameras caught him...
Man arrested after violating protection order in bar: Berea Police Blotter
Violation of temporary protection order: Front Street. A Brook Park man, 48, was arrested at about 9 p.m. Nov. 9 in his home after he violated a temporary protection order at The Hydrant Pub & Grub, 786 Front St. A bartender at The Hydrant approached a police cruiser parked near...
Three rental cars stolen at gunpoint at CLE airport
The situation is "still evolving," a police spokesperson said.
Resident hears gunshots: Bay Village Police Blotter
At 10:22 p.m. Nov. 6, a resident reported hearing several gunshots. Officers responded to the area, but were unable to locate the source. Nothing out of the ordinary was found. Disturbance: Osborn Road. At 7:45 a.m. Nov. 7, a resident reported that construction had started prior to 8 a.m. An...
WFMJ.com
Victim of Wednesday night shooting in Bazetta Township identified
The Trumbull County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred on North Park Avenue Wednesday night. The male victim has been identified as 53-year-old Michael Nigrin. Nigrin died from multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of his death is pending further investigation. Just after 5:00 p.m., police...
cleveland19.com
27-year-old Cleveland man shot to death outside supermarket, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, a 27-year-old Cleveland man died from a shooting Thursday. Cleveland police arrived at 28 Street Supermarket & Liquor located at 2747 Cedar Ave. around 5:15 p.m. for a shooting. According to police, Dontae Malone exited the supermarket when he...
cleveland19.com
33-year-old man killed in single-car crash on I-90 West
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Elyria Fire Department, one person died in a single-car accident on I-90 West in Elyria Friday afternoon. Elyria Police Department responded to I-90 on the Black River Bridge overpass (Mile Post 147) in the westbound lanes around 3 pm. for a single motor vehicle crash. Officers found a grey 2007 Ford Mustang with the driver, Zackery C. Cassidy, 33-year-old of Elyria, Ohio inside the vehicle.
cleveland19.com
Police: 3 cars stolen at gunpoint from Cleveland Hopkins Airport, 1 arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three suspects stole three cars at gunpoint from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Friday afternoon, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. The suspects stole the cars at around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 18, Sgt. Ciaccia confirmed. Police have not specified the identity of...
Woman killed in Stark County crash: State troopers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal crash in Stark County Thursday afternoon.
Man killed in I-90 W crash identified
Interstate 90 west between State Route 254 and State Route 57 reopened after nearly two hours due to an "incident," according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
cleveland19.com
Elyria police need help searching for hit-skip suspect
Elyria, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police need help identifying a vehicle and the driver involved in a hit-skip crash on Nov. 7. Police say the suspect hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Middle Avenue and Third Street. The suspect fled the scene of the crash, police say. The vehicle...
Stark County mother accused of faking daughter's life-threatening illness sentenced to prison
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — On Lindsey Abbuhl's Facebook page, fundraiser flyers remain posted, asking for money for her 11-year-old daughter Rylee. But, in May of 2021, that all came to an end, when she was accused of faking her daughter's terminal illness, and taking thousands from the community. On...
cleveland19.com
Duo wanted for Linda’s Deli break in, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into Linda’s Deli and his lookout are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. The breaking and entering and theft happened at 7 a.m. on Oct. 30 at 8708 Denison Rd., according to police. Police said...
cleveland19.com
Man found guilty for murdering of 23-year-old man in Summit County
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury in Summit County found a 27-year-old man guilty in the 2019 shooting death of a 23-year-old man on Thursday, according to a news release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh. Officials said the June 3, 2019 shooting happened after 23-year-old Walter Matthews III left...
cleveland19.com
Canton mom pleads guilty to faking daughter’s illness to get donations
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton mother pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges after faking her daughter’s illness to get donations, according to Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone. The incident stemmed from a false GoFundMe campaign called ‘Rylee’s Warriors’ which raised an excess of $4,500 in 2021 before it...
