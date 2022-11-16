Read full article on original website
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway; partners give away 400 free dinners🦃
MILWAUKEE - Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and Interchange Food Pantry and Walmart are partnering to make sure you have a Thanksgiving dinner on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20. Interchange Food Pantry and Walmart are planning to give away 400 Thanksgiving dinners between the two days.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Interchange Food Pantry Thanksgiving giveaway: 'It means a lot'
MILWAUKEE - Interchange Food Pantry helped hundreds of Milwaukee families receive turkeys and more on Saturday, Nov. 19. Everyone deserves to celebrate Thanksgiving, but not everyone can. Each food box distributed included the bird and all the fixings. "It means a lot. The fact is, it's something I didn't take...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Outdoor winter dining; keep patio season going
Outdoor dining might not immediately to mind during the winter months – but several bars and restaurants are working to change that. Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee.com joins Real Milwaukee wit where you can keep patio season rolling right into winter.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mitchell Park Domes holiday floral show 'Calm & Bright' theme
MILWAUKEE - The Mitchell Park Domes' decades-long holiday floral show returned Saturday, Nov. 19. This year's theme is "Calm & Bright." Gary Winkelhorst has owned his own garden center for 29 years. Now in retirement, he indulges in his love for plants at the Mitchell Park Domes. "It's all beautiful....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Toast in Cedarburg is about to open
Looking for a groovy good time in a 60’s and 70’s themed restaurant that serves up amazing food? Toast in Cedarburg is about to open and Brian Kramp has a sneak peek at the breakfast that will have you coming back again and again.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin turkey distribution; need growing
MILWAUKEE - Thanksgiving is just one week away – and thanks to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, more families will have birds on their dinner tables. Nine-thousand turkeys were distributed on Thursday, Nov. 17 – going across 35 counties in Wisconsin. The turkey distribution allows food pantries in our area to be able to provide that holiday meal centerpiece for those who come to them.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Private chalets at South Shore Terrace back for the winter ❄️
MILWAUKEE - The snow is falling in Milwaukee making Milwaukee County Parks switch to winter operations - meaning the return of private chalets at South Shore Terrace starting Friday, Nov 25. According to a news release, 2022 marks the third season for the South Shore Chalets, which accommodate 2-6 people...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Holiday Folk Fair International returns to Milwaukee
This weekend, celebrate the culture of living heritage as the Holiday Folk Fair International returns to Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is at the State Fair Expo Center where you can explore America’s Premiere Multicultural Festival.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Adoption Day; kids 'who needed love' find forever homes
MILWAUKEE - Seeing families come together is nothing short of heartwarming; on Friday, Nov 18, 43 children found their forever homes. Akila Adams is a foster mom who loves being a mom. "Oh, you need some lip gloss," said Adams. "I knew there were so many children out there who...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha teacher had aneurysm burst after giving birth to daughter
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Inside Waukesha North High School, physics and chemistry teacher Kirsten Wiesneski has her lesson plan down to a science. She talks a lot about variables, but nothing could have prepared her for what happened right before summer vacation. "It was a shock. (It took us) completely out...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs die in pond accident, staff says
WEST BEND, Wis. - Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, Nov. 19 announced the deaths of two tiger cubs that were just born in August. In a Facebook post, Shalom said staff arrived around 7 a.m. to find the cubs' mother, Ginger, "moaning" the way she did after an adult tiger, Goliath, died earlier this year.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Remembering Dr. Peter Schelkun
Stephanie Grady's grandfather, a long-time Whitefish Bay resident and Milwaukee dentist, Dr. Peter Schelkun has passed away. Dr. Schelkun was 97 years old -- and worked until he was 93, helping students at Marquette University. FOX6 News was lucky to highlight his amazing career and life when he retired in 2018.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Look who's 6 on Nov. 19, 2022
MILWAUKEE - Look who is turning six years old on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac River rescue, kayak capsized in Eldorado Marsh
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - A Waupaca man was rescued from the Fond du Lac River Saturday morning, Nov. 19 after his kayak capsized. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the 27-year-old man called 911 around 7:40 a.m. The kayak capsized north of the Mascoutin Valley State Park Trail in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife Area.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee house fire, pastor killed, family says
MILWAUKEE - Family has identified a Milwaukee pastor as the man killed in a house fire Tuesday night, Nov. 15. Robert Bennett, 68, was a family man: a husband, father of six and a grandfather. Family said Bennett was the person to put a smile on your face and get...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee girl found safe, had been last seen near 33rd and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Milwaukee police said Brooklyn Brown has been found safe. The 14-year-old had been last seen Nov. 16. The original missing person notice is available below. The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing girl. Brooklyn Brown was last seen on Nov....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
THC vape ring case; probation, fines issued Friday
KENOSHA COUNTY - Several people were placed on probation and fined Friday, Nov. 18 in connection to a massive black market THC vape ring. The mastermind in the case, 23-year-old Tyler Huffhines, pleaded guilty to two charges and others were dropped. The court withheld sentencing and placed Huffhines on three years' probation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting over stolen Xbox; Milwaukee man gets probation
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was sentenced on Friday, Nov. 18, to three years of probation for a shooting in a Walmart parking lot over a stolen Xbox that took place in March. Anthony Erby, 19, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree recklessly endangering safety. One count of second-degree reckless injury was dismissed as a part of a plea deal.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Kohl's theft, man wanted
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police need help to identify a man who stole more than $700 in clothing from Kohl's on 124th Street. The crime happened on Wednesday morning, Nov. 16. Police said the man got away in a 2008-2009 Taurus with a temporary plate in the rear window. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks' Milwaukee County open cases; 3 remaining
MILWAUKEE - Darrell Brooks might have been sentenced for his crimes in Waukesha, but his time in the courtroom is far from over. That is because Brooks has three open cases in Milwaukee County. Two of the pending Brooks cases in Milwaukee surround a domestic violence incident. Brooks was actually...
