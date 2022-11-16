ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway; partners give away 400 free dinners🦃

MILWAUKEE - Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and Interchange Food Pantry and Walmart are partnering to make sure you have a Thanksgiving dinner on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20. Interchange Food Pantry and Walmart are planning to give away 400 Thanksgiving dinners between the two days.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Interchange Food Pantry Thanksgiving giveaway: 'It means a lot'

MILWAUKEE - Interchange Food Pantry helped hundreds of Milwaukee families receive turkeys and more on Saturday, Nov. 19. Everyone deserves to celebrate Thanksgiving, but not everyone can. Each food box distributed included the bird and all the fixings. "It means a lot. The fact is, it's something I didn't take...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Outdoor winter dining; keep patio season going

Outdoor dining might not immediately to mind during the winter months – but several bars and restaurants are working to change that. Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee.com joins Real Milwaukee wit where you can keep patio season rolling right into winter.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Mitchell Park Domes holiday floral show 'Calm & Bright' theme

MILWAUKEE - The Mitchell Park Domes' decades-long holiday floral show returned Saturday, Nov. 19. This year's theme is "Calm & Bright." Gary Winkelhorst has owned his own garden center for 29 years. Now in retirement, he indulges in his love for plants at the Mitchell Park Domes. "It's all beautiful....
MILWAUKEE, WI
Toast in Cedarburg is about to open

Looking for a groovy good time in a 60’s and 70’s themed restaurant that serves up amazing food? Toast in Cedarburg is about to open and Brian Kramp has a sneak peek at the breakfast that will have you coming back again and again.
CEDARBURG, WI
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin turkey distribution; need growing

MILWAUKEE - Thanksgiving is just one week away – and thanks to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, more families will have birds on their dinner tables. Nine-thousand turkeys were distributed on Thursday, Nov. 17 – going across 35 counties in Wisconsin. The turkey distribution allows food pantries in our area to be able to provide that holiday meal centerpiece for those who come to them.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Private chalets at South Shore Terrace back for the winter ❄️

MILWAUKEE - The snow is falling in Milwaukee making Milwaukee County Parks switch to winter operations - meaning the return of private chalets at South Shore Terrace starting Friday, Nov 25. According to a news release, 2022 marks the third season for the South Shore Chalets, which accommodate 2-6 people...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Holiday Folk Fair International returns to Milwaukee

This weekend, celebrate the culture of living heritage as the Holiday Folk Fair International returns to Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is at the State Fair Expo Center where you can explore America’s Premiere Multicultural Festival.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Waukesha teacher had aneurysm burst after giving birth to daughter

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Inside Waukesha North High School, physics and chemistry teacher Kirsten Wiesneski has her lesson plan down to a science. She talks a lot about variables, but nothing could have prepared her for what happened right before summer vacation. "It was a shock. (It took us) completely out...
WAUKESHA, WI
Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs die in pond accident, staff says

WEST BEND, Wis. - Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, Nov. 19 announced the deaths of two tiger cubs that were just born in August. In a Facebook post, Shalom said staff arrived around 7 a.m. to find the cubs' mother, Ginger, "moaning" the way she did after an adult tiger, Goliath, died earlier this year.
WEST BEND, WI
Remembering Dr. Peter Schelkun

Stephanie Grady's grandfather, a long-time Whitefish Bay resident and Milwaukee dentist, Dr. Peter Schelkun has passed away. Dr. Schelkun was 97 years old -- and worked until he was 93, helping students at Marquette University. FOX6 News was lucky to highlight his amazing career and life when he retired in 2018.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fond du Lac River rescue, kayak capsized in Eldorado Marsh

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - A Waupaca man was rescued from the Fond du Lac River Saturday morning, Nov. 19 after his kayak capsized. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the 27-year-old man called 911 around 7:40 a.m. The kayak capsized north of the Mascoutin Valley State Park Trail in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife Area.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
Milwaukee house fire, pastor killed, family says

MILWAUKEE - Family has identified a Milwaukee pastor as the man killed in a house fire Tuesday night, Nov. 15. Robert Bennett, 68, was a family man: a husband, father of six and a grandfather. Family said Bennett was the person to put a smile on your face and get...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee girl found safe, had been last seen near 33rd and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Milwaukee police said Brooklyn Brown has been found safe. The 14-year-old had been last seen Nov. 16. The original missing person notice is available below. The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing girl. Brooklyn Brown was last seen on Nov....
MILWAUKEE, WI
THC vape ring case; probation, fines issued Friday

KENOSHA COUNTY - Several people were placed on probation and fined Friday, Nov. 18 in connection to a massive black market THC vape ring. The mastermind in the case, 23-year-old Tyler Huffhines, pleaded guilty to two charges and others were dropped. The court withheld sentencing and placed Huffhines on three years' probation.
BRISTOL, WI
Shooting over stolen Xbox; Milwaukee man gets probation

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was sentenced on Friday, Nov. 18, to three years of probation for a shooting in a Walmart parking lot over a stolen Xbox that took place in March. Anthony Erby, 19, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree recklessly endangering safety. One count of second-degree reckless injury was dismissed as a part of a plea deal.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Brookfield Kohl's theft, man wanted

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police need help to identify a man who stole more than $700 in clothing from Kohl's on 124th Street. The crime happened on Wednesday morning, Nov. 16. Police said the man got away in a 2008-2009 Taurus with a temporary plate in the rear window. The...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Darrell Brooks' Milwaukee County open cases; 3 remaining

MILWAUKEE - Darrell Brooks might have been sentenced for his crimes in Waukesha, but his time in the courtroom is far from over. That is because Brooks has three open cases in Milwaukee County. Two of the pending Brooks cases in Milwaukee surround a domestic violence incident. Brooks was actually...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

