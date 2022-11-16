ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; man dead near 37th and Hopkins

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that killed a 43-year-old Milwaukee man near 37th and Hopkins on Saturday Nov.19. Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. The Milwaukee man succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Milwaukee Police Department found a 9mm handgun at the scene. Officials...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired into Milwaukee home, police find 130+ casings

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police recovered 137 bullet casings at a home on the city's north side Thursday night, Nov. 17. MPD, which released information about the incident Saturday afternoon, said it happened near 88th and Hampton around 11:35 p.m. Thursday. The shots were fired into a home. Police are looking...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Girl shot, Milwaukee woman charged admits to firing gun

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman is charged with second-degree reckless injury and disorderly conduct after a girl was shot on the city's north side Monday, Nov. 14. Prosecutors said Ajanay Pembelton admitted to firing a shot inside an apartment building – but said she did not intend to hurt the girl.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Car crashes into Milwaukee building, catches fire; driver dead

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said one person is dead after their car crashed into a building and caught fire Friday night, Nov. 18. Intense fire and smoke filled the air near 2nd and Maple just before 9 p.m. Darryl Carter was just a block away, but said you could see the large hole in the building for miles.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting over stolen Xbox; Milwaukee man gets probation

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was sentenced on Friday, Nov. 18, to three years of probation for a shooting in a Walmart parking lot over a stolen Xbox that took place in March. Anthony Erby, 19, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree recklessly endangering safety. One count of second-degree reckless injury was dismissed as a part of a plea deal.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

20th and National homicide; Milwaukee man shot, killed

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's south side Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Police said the shooting near 20th and National happened around 11:15 a.m. The victim was 49 years old. What led to the homicide is not yet known, and MPD is looking for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting, 3 men wounded near 35th and McKinley

MILWAUKEE - Three Milwaukee men were shot and wounded on the city's north side Thursday, Nov. 17. According to police, the shooting happened near 35th and McKinley – but the victims were at different locations. A 51-year-old man was shot while walking. The other victims, ages 33 and 34, were driving when they were hit.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting; Shokee Cleveland in custody, May homicide

MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is now in police custody for his alleged role in a fatal shooting near 44th and Concordia in early May. The accused is Shokee Cleveland – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Police were called...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Friday night crash results in fatal fire near 2nd and Maple

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At about 8:47 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 a Jeep Liberty was traveling south at a high rate of speed and crashed into a building near 2nd and Maple. According to officials, the vehicle caught fire following the crash and the driver, who remained inside the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pleasant Prairie rollover crash; 2 children dead

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Two children died after a Pleasant Prairie rollover crash Friday night, Nov. 18. Police said the two-vehicle crash near Green Bay and Springbrook happened around 8:30 p.m. Both children were extricated from one of the two vehicles. Officials said the children and their parents were taken...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks' Milwaukee County open cases; 3 remaining

MILWAUKEE - Darrell Brooks might have been sentenced for his crimes in Waukesha, but his time in the courtroom is far from over. That is because Brooks has three open cases in Milwaukee County. Two of the pending Brooks cases in Milwaukee surround a domestic violence incident. Brooks was actually...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield 'quick change' theft; police seek to ID suspect

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are investigating a theft that occurred Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Corner Market on Bluemound Road. According to police, an unknown Hispanic male entered the Corner Market and did a "Quick Change" theft of money. The suspect came to the location in a dark-colored Ford...
BROOKFIELD, WI

