FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man dead near 37th and Hopkins
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that killed a 43-year-old Milwaukee man near 37th and Hopkins on Saturday Nov.19. Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. The Milwaukee man succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Milwaukee Police Department found a 9mm handgun at the scene. Officials...
One killed near Hopkins and Hampton
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired into Milwaukee home, police find 130+ casings
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police recovered 137 bullet casings at a home on the city's north side Thursday night, Nov. 17. MPD, which released information about the incident Saturday afternoon, said it happened near 88th and Hampton around 11:35 p.m. Thursday. The shots were fired into a home. Police are looking...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Girl shot, Milwaukee woman charged admits to firing gun
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman is charged with second-degree reckless injury and disorderly conduct after a girl was shot on the city's north side Monday, Nov. 14. Prosecutors said Ajanay Pembelton admitted to firing a shot inside an apartment building – but said she did not intend to hurt the girl.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Car crashes into Milwaukee building, catches fire; driver dead
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said one person is dead after their car crashed into a building and caught fire Friday night, Nov. 18. Intense fire and smoke filled the air near 2nd and Maple just before 9 p.m. Darryl Carter was just a block away, but said you could see the large hole in the building for miles.
Milwaukee breaks city homicide record for third year in a row
The City of Milwaukee broke its homicide record for the third year in a row on Saturday, bringing the total number of homicides in the city to 194.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting over stolen Xbox; Milwaukee man gets probation
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was sentenced on Friday, Nov. 18, to three years of probation for a shooting in a Walmart parking lot over a stolen Xbox that took place in March. Anthony Erby, 19, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree recklessly endangering safety. One count of second-degree reckless injury was dismissed as a part of a plea deal.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
20th and National homicide; Milwaukee man shot, killed
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's south side Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Police said the shooting near 20th and National happened around 11:15 a.m. The victim was 49 years old. What led to the homicide is not yet known, and MPD is looking for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police lose track of homicide suspect Vincent King
A Milwaukee man is accused of driving 59 mph over the speed limit before crashing into and killing a grandfather. He's never made a court appearance. That's because Milwaukee police say they don't know where he is.
Vehicle crashes into building, catches fire: one killed
The Milwaukee Police Department said one person has died following a car crash Friday night. The crash happened near 2nd and Maple shortly before 9 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, 3 men wounded near 35th and McKinley
MILWAUKEE - Three Milwaukee men were shot and wounded on the city's north side Thursday, Nov. 17. According to police, the shooting happened near 35th and McKinley – but the victims were at different locations. A 51-year-old man was shot while walking. The other victims, ages 33 and 34, were driving when they were hit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; Shokee Cleveland in custody, May homicide
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is now in police custody for his alleged role in a fatal shooting near 44th and Concordia in early May. The accused is Shokee Cleveland – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Police were called...
CBS 58
Friday night crash results in fatal fire near 2nd and Maple
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At about 8:47 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 a Jeep Liberty was traveling south at a high rate of speed and crashed into a building near 2nd and Maple. According to officials, the vehicle caught fire following the crash and the driver, who remained inside the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.
CBS 58
Complaint: Delavan man charged after randomly attacking woman in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Delavan man is facing several charges after allegedly randomly attacking a woman in Burlington Wednesday, Nov. 16. Authorities responded to the area near Jefferson Street and Perkins Boulevard around 8:16 a.m. for a report of a woman yelling for help. Police say officers arrived...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pleasant Prairie rollover crash; 2 children dead
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Two children died after a Pleasant Prairie rollover crash Friday night, Nov. 18. Police said the two-vehicle crash near Green Bay and Springbrook happened around 8:30 p.m. Both children were extricated from one of the two vehicles. Officials said the children and their parents were taken...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks' Milwaukee County open cases; 3 remaining
MILWAUKEE - Darrell Brooks might have been sentenced for his crimes in Waukesha, but his time in the courtroom is far from over. That is because Brooks has three open cases in Milwaukee County. Two of the pending Brooks cases in Milwaukee surround a domestic violence incident. Brooks was actually...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield 'quick change' theft; police seek to ID suspect
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are investigating a theft that occurred Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Corner Market on Bluemound Road. According to police, an unknown Hispanic male entered the Corner Market and did a "Quick Change" theft of money. The suspect came to the location in a dark-colored Ford...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting, man dead in vacant building near 37th and Walnut
Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 37th and Walnut on Tuesday morning. The victim, a man, was found dead inside a vacant building.
Darrell Brooks returns to court Thursday on Milwaukee charges
Darrell Brooks will be in the Milwaukee County Courthouse Thursday for a final pre-trial hearing on several Milwaukee charges.
