Texas State

Biden administration warns of 'historically large increase' in student loan defaults without debt forgiveness

By Annie Nova, @AnnieReporter
CNBC
 3 days ago
Mary Cano
3d ago

Obama never should have had the government take over these loans to begin with. socialism is the problem. keep government out of private affairs

BrianBoss78
3d ago

not a single bit of any of this nonsense addresses the root of the problem, why is tuition constantly running double or triple inflation increases every year....we just going to ignore the elephant in the room?

Baine Downer
3d ago

Too bad maybe you shouldn't have LIED N PROMISED something you KNEW was illegal just to get votes.

