San Francisco, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

atozsports.com

Raiders’ star gives fans a bittersweet statement about this season

Fans are quite frustrated with the Las Vegas Raiders this season. At every level, they don’t think that the team is living up to expectations. Owner Mark Davis is in hot water for his comments backing head coach Josh McDaniels. That’s because Raiders’ fans do not believe that he is the right head coach for their team.
AZFamily

CBS 5 to air Monday Night Football game between Cardinals, 49ers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are getting ready for their big Monday Night Football game in Mexico City, and Arizonans can watch the game without needing cable. The Red Birds will kick off against the San Francisco 49ers around 6:15 p.m., and fans in the Grand Canyon State can watch it on CBS 5. In fact, Arizona’s Family sports director Mark McClune will be down there for complete coverage before and after the game. On Monday, Arizona’s Family will have a pre-game show starting at 5:30 p.m. about how big a game it is for the 4-6 Cardinals. And then stick around on CBS 5 for Arizona’s Family Post-Game show to hear from coaches and players about the game.
ARIZONA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Former NFL Star Dies

Former National Football League star Adrian Dingle has died at 45, according to the Daily Mail and multiple other publications. Dingle’s death was announced by his family, with Dingle’s fiancee, Amy Bell, saying on Instagram that she was “heartbroken.” The pair have two young children together. The death was announced last week.
Larry Brown Sports

Giants could sign former hated rival?

The San Francisco Giants may finally be getting revenge for Brian Wilson switching up on them nearly a decade ago. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports on Friday that the Giants are showing interest in free agent closer Kenley Jansen, who was a thorn in their sides for many years. Jansen spent 12 seasons from 2010 to 2021 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco’s hated division rivals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

49ers fans expected to take over Estadio Azteca vs. Cardinals

Technically, the San Francisco 49ers will be designated as the road team for Monday night's game in Mexico City. However, you might not be able to tell by looking in the stands at Estadio Azteca. Niner fans are expected to be the overwhelming majority when the Bay Area team takes the field against the Arizona Cardinals for the international game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TMZ.com

NBA's Greg Anthony Blames Warriors' Woes On Draymond Green Punch

The Warriors are in an absolute tailspin this season solely because of Draymond Green ... so says Greg Anthony, who revealed Wednesday he thinks DG's preseason punch has caused massive problems for the champs. The NBA TV analyst made his opinion known loud and clear following the Dubs' 130-119 loss...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers-Cardinals: Charvarius Ward returns to practice

"Mooney" is back! San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward returned to practice on Saturday, the last practice of the week before Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City. The 49ers excused Ward on Thursday and Friday due to a personal matter. On Friday, the team informed reporters...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

The 2022 Seattle Seahawks are the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals

The 2022 Seattle Seahawks have outperformed expectations immensely. Their “storyline” is similar to a team from the last NFL season. The Cincinnati Bengals came out of nowhere last season to make a Super Bowl appearance after finishing 4-11-1 in 2020. At 6-4 this year, the Seattle Seahawks appear to be following in Cincy’s footsteps.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Cardinals' Three X-Factors vs. 49ers

At Estadio Azteca on Monday, the designated home-team Arizona Cardinals (4-6) will fight to keep their playoff hopes alive as they face the San Francisco 49ers (5-4), beginning at 8:15 PM ET. The Cardinals will be playing their third straight divisional game in Week 11. They lost to the Seattle...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Prepared to Face 'Scary' 49ers Backfield

The Arizona Cardinals prepare for their biggest game of the season: A Monday night showdown with the San Francisco 49ers. Talk around the Cardinals is mostly placed on the offensive side of the ball, as questions surround the overall health of the offensive line and quarterback position while hoping Marquise Brown can make his return in primetime as well.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers at Cardinals: Important stats that could decide game’s outcome

The San Francisco 49ers face off against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City for their first matchup of the season in Week 11. Currently, the 49ers stand at 5-4, coming off a win at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, while the Cardinals are 4-6, coming off a road victory against the Los Angeles Rams where both starting quarterbacks missed the game due to injury.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Where do the Warriors rank among most popular American sports teams?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Buoyed by Stephen Curry’s emergence, the Golden State Warriors have quickly risen to one of the United States’ most popular teams. But just how popular are they? A study done by Sidelines Sports Betting attempted to answer that question. The study measured American professional sports teams using the following factors: Number […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
