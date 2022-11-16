Read full article on original website
Neighborhood reflects after Montgomery County apartment explosion
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Vinod Mishra could only stare at his first-floor condominium through a fence at the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex two days after an explosion tore through the building. “It’s sad to see it in this shape,” Mishra said. There appears to be no damage to the building that stands two […]
Condo Owner's Suicide Caused Gaithersburg Building Explosion: Police
An explosion that ripped through two condo buildings in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and left at least 10 people injured was the act of a man who died by suicide, Montgomery County police said Friday. A medical examiner identified a body search crews found in the rubble on Thursday as Juan Pablo...
Body found in rubble left by building collapse in Montgomery County
Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said crews recovered a body from Building 826, the building in which the explosion took place on Wednesday. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/crews-work-at-scene-of-building-explosion-in-montgomery-county/. Body found in rubble left by building collapse in …. Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said crews recovered a body from Building 826, the building...
Police ID Maryland Man Killed Crashing Into Potomac River In Virginia
A Maryland man died on Thursday night after the vehicle he was driving in made a splash landing in the Potomac River in Virginia. Prince George's County resident Kelvin Gunn, 59, of Upper Marlboro has been identified as the victim killed in the crash on Thursday, Nov. 17 on the George Washington Memorial Parkway near the Humpback Bridge.
Police: Death by suicide led to explosion, building collapse in Gaithersburg
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man whose body was pulled from the rubble of a collapsed condo building died by suicide. Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said at a news conference Friday afternoon that the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore identified the man as Juan Pablo Marshall Quidon, 36. […]
Update to Building Explosion and Collapse in Gaithesburg, Maryland: Morning Update on November 17, 2022
Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein and other officials provide an update on a building collapse that took place at a condominium complex in Gaithersburg, Md. on Nov. 16, 2022. Update to Building Explosion and Collapse in Gaithesburg, …. Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein and other officials provide an...
Watch Live: 4:30 P.M. Update on Gaithersburg Condo Explosion
Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein’s briefing is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday. Goldstein and other officials will discuss the fire and explosion that took place at the Potomac Oaks complex in Gaithersburg Wednesday morning. During Thursday’s briefing, officials announced a body had been recovered from the rubble and...
‘Potomac River Rapist’ suspect found dead in DC jail cell
Giles Warrick, accused of raping and killing a woman in D.C.’s Georgetown and sexually assaulting several others throughout the District and Montgomery County, Maryland, more than two decades ago, was found dead in his jail cell early Saturday. Warrick, 62, suspected of being the man once dubbed by the...
Surveillance Footage Accused Restaurant Burglar Silver Spring Montgomery County
The Montgomery County Department of Police released surveillance footage showing a man who's accused of burglarizing Mi Rancho in Silver Spring, Md. six times within the span of a few months. Surveillance Footage Accused Restaurant Burglar Silver …. The Montgomery County Department of Police released surveillance footage showing a man...
In Montgomery County, Two New Councilmembers Look To Represent More Rural, Redder Areas ‘Upcounty’
Democrats dominating elections in Maryland as they did last week is not surprising; registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in the state two to one. The outcome is even less surprising in Montgomery County, where that margin grows to one Republican voter for every four Democrats. As expected, Democrats secured all four at-large county council seats as well as every district seat.
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Dozens displaced after Gaithersburg building explosion
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — An explosion at a Gaithersburg condo building on Wednesday left anywhere from 50 to 75 residents displaced. Bohrer Park Activity Center opened as a temporary shelter at 506 S Frederick Avenue providing those in need with resources. Maryland House Partners is also holding a fundraiser for families affected. Organizers […]
PGPD canvass Temple Hills neighborhood for answers in death of 13-year-old
In the desperate search for answers in the killing of 13-year-old Jayz Agnew, Prince George's County Police canvassed the Temple Hills community. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/pgpd-canvass-temple-hills-neighborhood-for-answers-in-death-of-13-year-old/. PGPD canvass Temple Hills neighborhood for answers …. In the desperate search for answers in the killing of 13-year-old Jayz Agnew, Prince George's County...
3 Suspects Arrested for Gaithersburg Carjacking
Montgomery County Police (MCPD) arrested and charged three teenagers for an armed carjacking that took place on Monday Nov. 14 in Gaithersburg. The suspects have been identified as Zyier Brown,18, and Jayla Newman,18, both from Washington D.C. A 16-year-old from Upper Marlboro, MD has also been arrested but has remained unnamed.
Montgomery County Releases Final Recommendations from Audit of the Montgomery County Police Department
Per Montgomery County: Today, County Executive Marc Elrich was joined by Montgomery County Police Department Chief Marcus Jones and Reimagining Public Safety Task Force Member Co-Chair Bernice Mireku-North for a presentation of the final recommendations by Effective Law Enforcement for All (ELEFA) s that offer improvements in officer education, supervision, practices, accountability and public transparency. To read the final review and recommendations, please click here. To view the press conference of this presentation, please click here. The full report can be found here.
WATCH: 4 people caught on surveillance breaking into Northwest DC home
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police (MPD) are looking for four suspects in relation to a home invasion and robbery from Nov. 11, authorities said. Surveillance from the home, which is located in the 4800 block of Reservoir Road, Northwest, was able to capture video of the suspects. Watch the...
‘Catastrophic' Building Explosion Injures at Least 10 in Gaithersburg, Maryland
An explosion and two-alarm fire in Gaithersburg, Maryland, demolished a portion of two residential buildings Wednesday and sent at least 10 people to hospitals, including four children. Two adults have traumatic injuries, an official said. The blast tore through the Potomac Oaks Condominium in the 800 block of Quince Orchard...
Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming Communities of Warehouses
There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual pop-up of warehouses could take something away from the area. Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming …. There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual...
The richest person in Potomac, Maryland
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Collision Injures Six (4 Adults, 2 Children); Shuts Down Brink Rd in Germantown on Friday Night
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision on Brink Rd and Leaman Ln. in North Germantown a little before 9pm on Friday night, according to MCFRS public information officer Pete Piringer. According to Piringer, one person was trapped inside the car upon...
