Montgomery County, MD

Body found in rubble left by building collapse in Montgomery County

Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said crews recovered a body from Building 826, the building in which the explosion took place on Wednesday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Watch Live: 4:30 P.M. Update on Gaithersburg Condo Explosion

Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein’s briefing is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday. Goldstein and other officials will discuss the fire and explosion that took place at the Potomac Oaks complex in Gaithersburg Wednesday morning. During Thursday’s briefing, officials announced a body had been recovered from the rubble and...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
‘Potomac River Rapist’ suspect found dead in DC jail cell

Giles Warrick, accused of raping and killing a woman in D.C.’s Georgetown and sexually assaulting several others throughout the District and Montgomery County, Maryland, more than two decades ago, was found dead in his jail cell early Saturday. Warrick, 62, suspected of being the man once dubbed by the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
In Montgomery County, Two New Councilmembers Look To Represent More Rural, Redder Areas ‘Upcounty’

Democrats dominating elections in Maryland as they did last week is not surprising; registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in the state two to one. The outcome is even less surprising in Montgomery County, where that margin grows to one Republican voter for every four Democrats. As expected, Democrats secured all four at-large county council seats as well as every district seat.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Dozens displaced after Gaithersburg building explosion

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — An explosion at a Gaithersburg condo building on Wednesday left anywhere from 50 to 75 residents displaced. Bohrer Park Activity Center opened as a temporary shelter at 506 S Frederick Avenue providing those in need with resources. Maryland House Partners is also holding a fundraiser for families affected. Organizers […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
PGPD canvass Temple Hills neighborhood for answers in death of 13-year-old

In the desperate search for answers in the killing of 13-year-old Jayz Agnew, Prince George's County Police canvassed the Temple Hills community.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
3 Suspects Arrested for Gaithersburg Carjacking

Montgomery County Police (MCPD) arrested and charged three teenagers for an armed carjacking that took place on Monday Nov. 14 in Gaithersburg. The suspects have been identified as Zyier Brown,18, and Jayla Newman,18, both from Washington D.C. A 16-year-old from Upper Marlboro, MD has also been arrested but has remained unnamed.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Montgomery County Releases Final Recommendations from Audit of the Montgomery County Police Department

Per Montgomery County: Today, County Executive Marc Elrich was joined by Montgomery County Police Department Chief Marcus Jones and Reimagining Public Safety Task Force Member Co-Chair Bernice Mireku-North for a presentation of the final recommendations by Effective Law Enforcement for All (ELEFA) s that offer improvements in officer education, supervision, practices, accountability and public transparency. To read the final review and recommendations, please click here. To view the press conference of this presentation, please click here. The full report can be found here.
Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming Communities of Warehouses

There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual pop-up of warehouses could take something away from the area. Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming …. There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
The richest person in Potomac, Maryland

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
POTOMAC, MD

