Rishi Sunak says he will ‘of course’ publish his tax return

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
Rishi Sunak has said he will “of course” publish his personal tax return.

The multi-millionaire Prime Minister said he had “no problem” doing so but could not say when his return will be released.

Asked if he is willing to reveal how much tax he paid, Mr Sunak told reporters travelling with him to the G20 summit in Bali: “Yes, of course.”

I have no problem doing that

He added: “That is the established precedent and I’d be very happy to follow the precedent.

“In terms of timing, I will have to speak to the Cabinet Office and figure out the right way that happens. But yeah, I have no problem doing that.”

Questioned on whether this will happen within his first year in No 10, he said: “Yes, of course.”

Mr Sunak pledged to publish his tax return during his unsuccessful Tory leadership campaign during the summer.

His family’s finances came under intense scrutiny when he was chancellor, when the “non-dom” status of his wife Akshata Murty was revealed.

The arrangement reportedly saved her millions while the cost of living soared.

The fashion-designer billionaire’s daughter who married Mr Sunak in 2009 is thought to be worth hundreds of millions of pounds and the couple made the Sunday Times Rich List in May, with a combined fortune of £730 million.

Ms Murty’s non-dom status typically applies to someone who was born overseas and spends much of their time in the UK but still considers another country to be their permanent residence.

While the non-dom status is legal, critics said the set up looked bad at a time when the then-Chancellor increased the tax burden on the British public.

Mr Sunak said his wife was entitled to use the arrangement as she is an Indian citizen and plans to move back to her home country to care for her parents.

Following the controversy, Ms Murty declared that she would pay UK taxes on all her worldwide income.

newschain

Rishi Sunak accused of shielding super-rich by maintaining non-dom tax loophole

Labour has accused Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt of shielding the super-rich from paying their fair share of tax by refusing to abolish the non-dom loophole. The Chancellor said on Friday it would be the “wrong thing” to end the controversial arrangement for those who live in the UK but pay no tax on their offshore income.
newschain

Sunak says more criminals should be jailed as part of crackdown on crime

Rishi Sunak has said he wants to see more people jailed as part of a crackdown on crime, after he opened up about fearing for his children’s safety. The Prime Minister said his eldest daughter reaching the age where she wanted to walk to school by herself “brings home” the danger women and girls face.
newschain

Complaint alleges Raab oversaw culture of fear at Ministry of Justice – reports

A complaint against Dominic Raab alleges that he oversaw a “perverse culture of fear” at the Ministry of Justice, according to reports. The contents of the complaint were revealed by the Times newspaper on Thursday, a day after the Prime Minister agreed to open an independent investigation into the Justice Secretary on his request after two formal complaints were made against him.
newschain

Sir Keir Starmer plans to abolish House of Lords

Sir Keir Starmer would abolish the House of Lords and replace it with an elected chamber if he becomes prime minister. The proposal, reported by The Observer, would be part of a plan to “restore trust in politics” and would see Labour holding a consultation on the composition and size of a new chamber as well as more immediate reform of the current and often-criticised appointments process.
newschain

Republicans win 218th seat to claim slim majority in US House

Republicans won control of the US House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders. More than a week after Election...
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

World Pancreatic Cancer Day: 14 symptoms you’re most likely to ignore

If you’ve got indigestion and stomach ache, and maybe you’re off your food and feeling a bit sick, you might think you’ve just got a tummy bug. And while that’s by far the most likely cause, always be aware that they’re the symptoms of something far worse too – the UK’s fifth biggest cancer killer, pancreatic cancer.
newschain

Malaysia faces new crisis as poll delivers hung Parliament

Malaysia tumbled into fresh political turmoil after a tightly contested general election delivered a hung Parliament with no clear winner and a surge of support for an Islamist party. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist alliance secured the biggest gain with 83 out of 220 Parliamentary seats, but fell far short...
newschain

Nuclear threat from Iran ‘more advanced than ever before’, James Cleverly warns

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has warned that the threat from Iran’s nuclear programme is “more advanced than ever before”. Addressing an international security conference in Bahrain on Saturday, Mr Cleverly accused the Tehran regime of spreading “bloodshed and destruction” around the world. He warned that...
newschain

File on alleged cash-for-honours scandal involving King passed to prosecutors

A file of evidence into an alleged cash-for-honours scandal involving one of the King’s charities has been passed by police to the Crown Prosecution Service. The Metropolitan Police launched an investigation in February following a series of newspaper articles alleging a donor to The Prince’s Foundation was offered help securing a knighthood.
newschain

Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes

US attorney general Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former president Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the January 6 2021 insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.
TENNESSEE STATE
newschain

Lord Lebedev ‘never turns up’ and should be removed from Lords, peer says

A peer controversially appointed by Boris Johnson never turns up and should be kicked out of the House of Lords, Parliament was told, but a minister claims that he “brings a different perspective” despite turning up less often than others. Media mogul and son of an ex-KGB agent,...
newschain

Dutch court convicts three over downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17

A Dutch court has convicted three men of murder for their role in shooting down a Malaysia Airlines passenger plane with a Russian surface-to-air missile, killing all 298 people aboard the aircraft as it flew over a separatist-controlled region of eastern Ukraine in 2014. The convictions, along with the life...
newschain

Appeal for information over multi-incident disturbance in Bolton involving gun

Police are appealing for information over three incidents in Greater Manchester that are being treated as connected which involved a suspected gunshot, a collision between two vehicles and a car being driven into an address. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the disorder began at around 5.20pm on Saturday when they...
newschain

Prince of Wales hugs little boy and promises to put picture on his fridge

The Prince of Wales granted the request of a little boy and gave him a hug, and promised to put his picture on the royal fridge. William found himself hugged, posing for selfies and was even quizzed about who he wanted to win I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! during a visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.
newschain

Tory MPs demand fuel duty freeze amid warning of a 12p rise in March

Tory MPs are demanding an assurance from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt that he will not go ahead with a planned rise in fuel duty following a warning it would add 12p to the price of a litre of petrol or diesel. In its latest economic forecasts, the Office for Budget Responsibility...
newschain

newschain

