Rishi Sunak says he will ‘of course’ publish his tax return

Rishi Sunak has said he will “of course” publish his personal tax return.

The multi-millionaire Prime Minister said he had “no problem” doing so but could not say when his return will be released.

Asked if he is willing to reveal how much tax he paid, Mr Sunak told reporters travelling with him to the G20 summit in Bali: “Yes, of course.”

I have no problem doing that

He added: “That is the established precedent and I’d be very happy to follow the precedent.

“In terms of timing, I will have to speak to the Cabinet Office and figure out the right way that happens. But yeah, I have no problem doing that.”

Questioned on whether this will happen within his first year in No 10, he said: “Yes, of course.”

Mr Sunak pledged to publish his tax return during his unsuccessful Tory leadership campaign during the summer.

His family’s finances came under intense scrutiny when he was chancellor, when the “non-dom” status of his wife Akshata Murty was revealed.

The arrangement reportedly saved her millions while the cost of living soared.

The fashion-designer billionaire’s daughter who married Mr Sunak in 2009 is thought to be worth hundreds of millions of pounds and the couple made the Sunday Times Rich List in May, with a combined fortune of £730 million.

Ms Murty’s non-dom status typically applies to someone who was born overseas and spends much of their time in the UK but still considers another country to be their permanent residence.

While the non-dom status is legal, critics said the set up looked bad at a time when the then-Chancellor increased the tax burden on the British public.

Mr Sunak said his wife was entitled to use the arrangement as she is an Indian citizen and plans to move back to her home country to care for her parents.

Following the controversy, Ms Murty declared that she would pay UK taxes on all her worldwide income.

