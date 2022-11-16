Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE Makes Offer To Yet Another Released Star For Return
WWE has reportedly made an offer to another previously released talent for a return to the company, this time, JONAH (Bronson Reed). Speaking on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said:. “JONAH certainly has an offer from WWE. And he’s gotta make a decision. It’ll either be New Japan...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Beating Up Seth Rollins Got Them Out Of A WWE Drill
Before they were members of The Shield, and two of the top stars within WWE, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were two guys trying to make it in WWE's developmental system at the time, Florida Championship Wrestling. Both men's entry into wrestling couldn't have been different, Reigns, a second generation wrestler, coming from a college football background, while Rollins was a veteran of the independent scene, where he wrestled as Tyler Black.
ringsidenews.com
Natalya Says Grabbing Matt Cardona’s Crotch Was Her ‘Most Iconic Moment’
Natalya is a proper veteran in the world of professional wrestling and has been part of numerous important angles in WWE history. While she is taken seriously, for the most part, Natalya has also been part of some embarrassing storylines. Despite this, Natalya can always make fun of herself and she did so again recently.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Suffers Bloody Accident After Returning Home For The First Time In Over 20 Days
Alexa Bliss is known for being the first woman to win both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s. It seems she just can’t seem to get a break this week. After losing her Uber account, there’s another incident that made her week worse. It all started when the...
ringsidenews.com
Owen Hart Told Shawn Michaels The Montreal Screwjob Had Nothing To Do With Him
Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart are well-known for their feud and bout known as the Montreal Screwjob. After the match, Hart left the company and signed on with World Championship Wrestling. He left behind his brother Owen Hart in WWE, and the 2x Slammy Award Winner had to deal with that transition in his own way.
wrestlingrumors.net
Upgrade: Health Update On Missing Wrestling Legend
That could have been worse. There are all kinds of issues that a wrestler can deal with while they are in the ring, some of which are a lot more serious than others. Those issues do not go away after their careers are over though and sometimes the issues get even worse. That was the case for a certain wrestling legend, but now things have taken a turn for the better.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley’s First Match In 5 Months Official For WWE RAW Next Week
Rhea Ripley remains one of the most in-demand female pro wrestlers in WWE right now. In fact, she only continues to get better as time moves on and fans respect her for it. She also hasn’t competed in the ring for months, but that will be changing soon. Rhea...
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Is Totally Fine With WWE Changing Her Name
Raquel Rodriguez has proven herself to be a dominant and powerful prospect when it comes to stepping inside the squared circle. Her excellent run back in NXT and slowly rising up the ranks on SmackDown has made her a force to be reckoned with. However, Raquel has undergone a lot of name changes in the WWE, and she has decided to speak about it.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Showdown is Finalized
Boxing fans will get at least one of the big fights they want in 2023. Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia announced through their Instagram accounts Thursday that their representatives have completed a deal for the popular knockout artists to meet in a much-discussed showdown on a date to be determined in 2023. Their 12-round fight, which will be contested at a catch weight of 136 pounds, will be a Showtime Pay-Per-View main event from an undetermined venue in Las Vegas.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Competes In Dark Match After WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens worked hard to make himself one of the top stars in WWE, and continues to be a highlight of WWE television. His status ahead of Survivor Series was under question due to injury, but that’s all in the past now. In fact, he competed in a dark match after Friday Night Smackdown this week.
stillrealtous.com
Captain Insano Debuts On AEW Dynamite
The Acclaimed have become one of the most popular teams in AEW and they’re currently holding the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The belts will be defended at Full Gear on Saturday when The Acclaimed face off against Swerve In Our Glory, and this week The Acclaimed debuted a new music video which featured them talking trash about their opponents.
ringsidenews.com
Toni Storm Says Thunder Rosa Should Be Stripped Of AEW Women’s Title If She Can’t Come To Work
Toni Storm has been very vocal about Thunder Rosa and her injury since capturing the Interim AEW World Women’s Championship at the All Out pay-per-view. She also discussed her feelings about the interim asterisk that comes with her reign. Toni Storm recently said that she simply wants Thunder Rosa to show up to work and defend her title or drop it, so the division can move on.
wrestletalk.com
Uncle Howdy Strikes First Victim On SmackDown
At the end of the segment featuring Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown, a spooky reminder that Uncle Howdy is always watching!. As a segment with Bray Wyatt and another WWE star unfolded in the ring, an ominous reminder that Uncle Howdy is never far behind. While Bray Wyatt and LA...
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Seemingly Gearing Up For WWE Return With Gym Photo Drop
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an ‘I Quit’ match, where Rousey beat Flair for the title. The Queen has not been since then, but now it seems she is already gearing up for her inevitable WWE return if her recent photo is anything to go by.
ringsidenews.com
Mercedes Martinez Returns From Injury During AEW Rampage This Week
Mercedes Martinez signed up with AEW following a lackluster stint with WWE. Tony Khan brought her to Ring of Honor and booked her to win the ROH Women’s World Championship. Unfortunately, she got injured several months into her reign as champion. Mercedes Martinez made her televised return during AEW...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Shows Off Gruesome Bloodbath In New Screenshot For ‘Fight Forever’ Video Game
AEW continues to grow as a pro wrestling company and so it wasn’t a surprise when they decided to expand in various outlets. The company also decided to dive deep into the video game industry as AEW previously announced a video game for consoles was in the works. The game has seen a lot of progress since then, as AEW recently showed off a very brutal screenshot of the upcoming game.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Survivor Series Main Event In Jeopardy Following Injury To Major Star
On November 14th it was reported that Kevin Owens had suffered an injury during a recent live event, less than two weeks ahead of WWE Survivor Series. Although nothing had been confirmed, it was believed that Owens was due to be part of a huge main event at the show featuring The Bloodline and the Brawling Brutes. On the November 11th edition of SmackDown, Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch confronted Roman Reigns, The Usos and Sami Zayn with the help of Drew McIntyre. This was done to set up a match between the two factions where Kevin Owens would join with McIntyre and the Brawling Brutes. It was reported by PWInsider that this was scheduled to be the men’s WarGames match on the show.
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Manager Put The Undertaker On Trial In Wrestler’s Court For “Romancing”
Wrestler’s court is the stuff of legend. What started out as a bit of fun became a serious way for those backstage in WWE to settle their differences with The Undertaker acting as both judge and jury. However, that doesn’t mean that The Deadman himself was immune from being...
ringsidenews.com
Konnan Looking For Kidney Donor As He Suffers From Serious Issues
Konnan ranks among the greatest luchadors of the modern era. His contributions to promotions such as WCW, IMPACT Wrestling or behind the scenes in MLW have been well recognized by the wrestling industry. However, it seems like the legendary luchador is dealing with a major issue. Konnan is best known...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Stars Get Down In The Mosh Pit At Brody King’s Band’s Concert
Brody King was one of the many wrestlers to make the switch from WWE to AEW this year. While King is known for wrestling, that’s not all he is good at. Brody King is also part of God’s Hate, a hardcore band, and AEW stars love having a good time.
