FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
5 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
wrestlingheadlines.com
Triple H Allowed Three WWE Stars To Watch The Filming Of The Boneyard Match In Person
The Undertaker and AJ Styles’ famous Boneyard match was presented at WWE WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Obviously, no spectators were able to attend this match in person due to COVID-19. However, three WWE wrestlers were fortunate enough to be present while it was being filmed. In a recent social...
PWMania
Kevin Owens Expected to Be at Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Latest on His Status
Kevin Owens appears to be in good shape for War Games at WWE Survivor Series. As PWMania.com previously reported, Owens suffered a sprained MCL during Sunday’s WWE live event in Madison, WI, while defeating Austin Theory. This threw his Survivor Series status into doubt. In an update, PWInsider reports...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Details, New Matches Revealed for the Over Drive Go-Home Impact
Impact Wrestling has announced more matches for tomorrow’s Over Drive go-home edition of Impact on AXS. Impact will be headlined by Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy match between Eric Young and Sami Callihan. Regarding the Double Jeopardy match, Impact noted in their official preview: “The intense rivalry between Eric...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Opener and Main Event Revealed for Tonight’s Go-Home Impact Episode
The Over Drive go-home edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS will open with Black Taurus vs. PJ Black in the semi-finals match for the X-Division Title Tournament. The winner will advance to Over Drive to face Trey Miguel for the vacant strap. Tonight’s Impact will close with Sami Callihan vs....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mercedes Martinez Confronts Athena On This Evening’s AEW Rampage, Athena Attacks Aubrey Edwards
Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured women’s division stars Athena and Madison Rayne wrestling in singles-action against one another, with the Fallen Goddess picking up the win in a short but competitive matchup. However, Athena would continue attacking the former five-time IMPACT Knockouts champion as soon as the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Match Announced for AEW Full Gear Pre-show, Updated Card
Eddie Kingston vs. Jun Akiyama has been announced for the Zero Hour Pre-show at AEW Full Gear. The match was made after Akiyama and Konosuke Takeshita defeated Kingston and Ortiz on tonight’s go-home edition of AEW Rampage. The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will air live tonight from the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Announces Official Rules for the Iron Survivor Challenge Matches
As noted, WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels appeared on this week’s WWE NXT to announce the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge matches for the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event on Saturday, December 10. There will be two five-person Iron Survivor Challenges,...
IMPACT Wrestling Overdrive 2022 Betting Odds
IMPACT – OverDrive. Josh Alexander (c) -1000 (1/10) Frankie Kazarian +500 (5/1) Heath & Rhyno (c) +225 (9/4) Death Dollz (c) -200 (1/2) Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans +150 (3/2) Tables Match Winner. Bully Ray -400 (1/4) Moose +250 (5/2) Singles Match Winner. Mickie James -2000 (1/20) Taylor Wilde...
411mania.com
Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray To Main Event Impact Hard to Kill
Josh Alexander will defend the Impact World Championship against Bully Ray at Impact Hard to Kill 2023. On Friday’s Impact Over Drive PPV, Alexander retained his World Championship against Frankie Kazarian. After the match, Bully Ray came out and said he was cashing in his Call Your Shot gauntlet trophy to face Alexander at the January 13th PPV.
411mania.com
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
Andrew Everett takes on Yuya Uemura on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT and is described as follows:. The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Final AEW Full Gear Card, Live Coverage Reminder for Tonight
The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will air live tonight from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Be sure to join us for live coverage of Full Gear, beginning at 7pm ET for the Zero Hour Pre-show. The main pay-per-view card will then begin at 8pm ET. AEW has...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Full Gear 2022 Full Card & Match Time
AEW has always aimed to improve their product and become an alternative to WWE and for the most part, the company has done what they have set out to do. The company will hold their Full Gear pay-per-view tonight, and it will be the final one for the calendar year. Naturally, they have ensured the event will be a memorable one no matter what.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Results 11/18/2022
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. They hype the show and we go right to the ring. – The music hits and out first comes The Brawling Brutes...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage New On MLW Potentially Working With CMLL
Major League Wrestling is reportedly looking to work with one of Mexico’s top lucha promotions, CMLL. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, MLW is looking to parter up with CMLL at some point in the next year. However, it is noted that if the relationship does come to fruition this would most likely end MLW’s working relationship with Lucha Libre AAA, as CMLL and AAA have a heated rivalry and refuse to work together in any capacity.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Target Backstage At AEW Rampage
An independent wrestler who is being targeted by WWE is KC Navarro. Navarro has been making waves in the wrestling world this year, competing for many notable companies like IMPACT, MLW, Warrior Wrestling and DEFY. The 23-year old talent was reportedly on WWE’s radar after Fightful produced a feature on...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Watch This Week’s Episode Of NWA USA
NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of NWA USA below. “We may be one week removed from Hard Times In New Orleans, but the action in the Big Easy is just starting to pick up!
wrestlingheadlines.com
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:. Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky of The Fixers defend the NWA United States Tag...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Jonah Possibly Returning to WWE
WWE has reportedly offered a new contract to Jonah (fka Bronson Reed). It was reported this week by Ringside News how Jonah’s WWE return was a “safe bet” as he’s well-liked within WWE, and there’s a feeling he will be back. Now a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that Jonah has been offered a WWE contract.
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Main Event and Opener Confirmed (11/17/22)
The Over Drive go-home edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS will begin with Black Taurus vs. PJ Black in the X-Division Title Tournament semi-finals. The winner will face Trey Miguel for the vacant strap at Overdrive. The main event of tonight’s Impact will pit Sami Callihan against Eric Young in...
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: No. 1 Georgia vs Kentucky
Kentucky gave Georgia a lot more of a fight than most were expecting. Like many other top teams on Saturday, Georgia was just happy to survive and advance.
