Musician Katie Crutchfield has created music under several different identities, be it the pop-punk band she founded with her sister Allison, P.S. Eliot or her solo indie-folk as Waxahatchee, but the latest creative project for Crutchfield, Plains, in partnership with Jess Williamson sees her branching out into new musical territory. The ’70s country sounds of Plains one hears on their album, I Walked with You a Ways, are something different for Crutchfield, but the honest and open lyrical content will be readily familiar to anyone who has followed her musical journey over the years.

