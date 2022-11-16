ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

ME
2d ago

Sanford is HIGH QUALITY health care. No I don’t have any family members who work there. I may self was a patient for 12 years for ALL of my healthcare. They go WAY above and beyond any healthcare system I have ever been too. They only other place I would say is better than Sanford would be Mayo Clinic. Please get Sanford in MN.

KEYC

MN Attorney General to investigate Sanford/Fairview hospital merger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office released a statement saying they have opened an investigation concerning the intended merger between Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health. “We are aware of the proposed merger between Fairview and Sandford. We have opened an investigation into...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Minnesota health commissioner, 3 cabinet members step down

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, who faced the difficult task of managing the COVID-19 pandemic, will not seek reappointment to the post, the governor’s office said Wednesday. Three other cabinet members announced they are stepping down. They are Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington,...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Center Square

South Dakota hospitals receive low marks on safety

(The Center Square) - South Dakota is one of the worst states for hospital safety, according to a new report. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is released biannually by the Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization promoting health care transparency. The group examines approximately 3,000 general acute-care hospitals nationwide using...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Influenza is back in a big way in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The flu season is getting off to a roaring start in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Health’s Weekly Influenza & Respiratory Illness Activity Report says 439 people have been hospitalized for influenza so far this season. That’s almost half the 901 hospitalizations for the entire flu season in 2021-2022 and hundreds more than any flu season at this point in the past five years.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Hearing held Friday in 1974 murder cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls man accused in a 1974 cold case murder investigation in Minnesota had another hearing Friday. For 5 hours, the state argued in court that 82-year-old Algene Vossen should be civilly committed instead of being held at a healthcare facility. Earlier this...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
boreal.org

Video: Health officials ask Minnesotans to take precautions over Thanksgiving as flu cases surge

Health officials are warning Minnesotans to take precautions ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday as influenza cases skyrocket across the state. “Right now, our hospitals are overflowing,” said Dr. Michael Stiffman, chair of family medicine at HealthPartners. “This year, we’re definitely seeing an earlier spike and a much more severe spike than we’ve seen in the last few years.”
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

AG Ellison shuts down fraudulent student-loan debt-settlement company in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday that his office has obtained a settlement, requiring a California student-loan debt-relief company to provide refunds to its Minnesota customers and cease operating. This after the company collected fees from customers and misrepresented its services. Express...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Worthington contractor solicited fake IDs for underage slaughterhouse workers

For the Strib, Christopher Vondracek says, “Court documents filed in Nebraska reveal that a Worthington, Minn., manager of a sanitation contractor solicited fake identification documents that obscured the age of children illegally hired to clean slaughterhouses in the Midwest. U.S. Department of Labor prosecutors say that the Kieler, Wis.-based company Packers Sanitation Services Inc. (PSSI) employed more than 30 minors — including six children in the southwestern Minnesota towns of Worthington and Marshall — to work at two JBS-owned packing facilities and an independent turkey plant. People younger than 18 can legally work in the United States, but not in slaughterhouses, which are deemed “hazardous” under the Fair Labor Standards Act.”
WORTHINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Cliffs CEO: Minnesota mine will close without mineral rights

MINNEAPOLIS — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn't get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed.Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of iron ore around 2025. Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves said Thursday that his company needs the rights from the Mesabi Metallics project to keep the operation going, the Star Tribune reported.The state of Minnesota terminated Mesabi Metallics' mineral rights after the company missed the deadline for a $200 million down payment to finish the taconite plant...
MINNESOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

‘Life-threatening’ E. coli infection leads to lawsuit against Hy-Vee, spinach producer

A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli outbreak in several states, Braga Foods, was negligent in its […] The post ‘Life-threatening’ E. coli infection leads to lawsuit against Hy-Vee, spinach producer appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Head of SD tax agency mum on reach of S.D. grocery-tax repeal

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The head of South Dakota’s tax-collection agency is staying clear of a controversy over two ballot measures that aim to remove the state sales tax from groceries. KELOLAND News asked state Revenue Secretary Mike Houdyshell for guidance on why South Dakota Attorney General Mark...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
wnax.com

SD Senate Democrats & Governor Kristi Noem in Agreement

While democrats will again be a small minority in the next session of the South Dakota legislature, they expect to make progress on some of their long-time issues. Incoming Senate minority leader Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls says Governor Kristi Noem has come around…..https://on.soundcloud.com/cw8eA. Nesiba says he has had...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Minnesotans Could Soon See a $1,000 Check in Their Accounts

Thanks to the results of last week's election, you could soon be seeing another stimulus check in your account, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last week's election. During the 2022 midterm election last week, Minnesota's Democrat...
Axios

Twin Cities Democratic Socialists score wins

Democratic Socialists in the Twin Cities made small but notable gains in last week's midterm elections. What happened: All six of the candidates endorsed by Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America — including four state lawmakers — won their races. The results effectively double the size of the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

