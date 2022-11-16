ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Frodon on course for Haydock, with ground key to weekend plans for Nicholls

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nfLLZ_0jD4Zni600

Paul Nicholls has confirmed Frodon will bid to provide him with a seventh victory in Saturday’s Betfair Chase – provided conditions at Haydock do not become too testing.

The popular 10-year-old proved he is no back number with a heartwarming success under top-weight in the Badger Beer Handicap Chase at Wincanton a fortnight ago and is set for a return to Grade One level.

Frodon is the 20-1 outsider of five for Haydock’s showpiece event – but Nicholls is not one to shirk a challenge and is happy to roll the dice as long as the ground is not extreme.

“As long as the ground is soft and not much worse than that we’ll stick to the plan,” said the Ditcheat handler.

“It’s going to be a small field, he’s fit and what else do I save him for? It’s either that or save him for the King George. If he was favourite for the King George you might say we’ll just keep him fresh.

“He’s come out of that race (at Wincanton) very well and he is fit. Who knows? He isn’t going to beat Protektorat and A Plus Tard on all known form, of course he’s not, but he might pick up some nice place money and run tidy.

“At the moment we’re going to declare him tomorrow, but if it got heavy then we’d probably think about it.”

Ground conditions are also likely to dictate where Hitman heads at the weekend, with Nicholls keen to give him a prep run ahead of the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

The six-year-old is entered in a graduation chase at Haydock, as well as Ascot’s Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase, a Grade Two contest for which Nicholls has also entered Pic d’Orhy and Saint Calvados.

“If L’Homme Presse runs at Ascot, Hitman would probably go to Haydock, but I might just second preference him in case the ground got really bad at Haydock,” Nicholls added.

“I don’t think we’ll run Pic d’Orhy on testing ground at Ascot – he’ll probably wait for the Peterborough Chase. Saint Calvados will probably run whatever.

“Because the owners are at Haydock they’re quite keen for Hitman to go there and it looks a nice race for him as long as the ground doesn’t get heavy.

“The idea is he’s going to run in the King George with Bravemansgame as I’m sure that trip and track at Kempton will suit him well.

“I’m not saying he’ll beat Bravemansgame, but it wouldn’t surprise me if he wasn’t too far behind him.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Nicholls bemused as Milan Bridge handed Ascot walkover

Paul Nicholls was left perplexed by the number of non-runners due to the ground at Ascot, with his Milan Bridge awarded a walkover in the Ebony Horse Club Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase. The champion trainer was set to saddle two in the contest and actually withdrew Quel Destin on...
newschain

United States moves to shield Saudi crown prince over Jamal Khashoggi’s murder

Joe Biden’s administration said Saudi Arabia’s crown prince should be considered immune from a legal claim over his role in the murder of a US-based journalist. It is a U-turn from the US president’s campaign trail denunciations of Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the brutal killing. The...
newschain

Republicans win 218th seat to claim slim majority in US House

Republicans won control of the US House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders. More than a week after Election...
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

SAS: Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox: I fell victim to a text scam and it can happen to anyone

With his distinguished military background, Jason “Foxy” Fox isn’t someone you’d ordinarily expect to make an error of judgment while under pressure. But, showing just how easy it can be for anyone to be caught out by scams, Fox – who has found himself in many high-pressure situations during his career – admits he was once caught out by a bogus text while he was busy.
newschain

World Pancreatic Cancer Day: 14 symptoms you’re most likely to ignore

If you’ve got indigestion and stomach ache, and maybe you’re off your food and feeling a bit sick, you might think you’ve just got a tummy bug. And while that’s by far the most likely cause, always be aware that they’re the symptoms of something far worse too – the UK’s fifth biggest cancer killer, pancreatic cancer.
newschain

Dundee close on top spot but Hamilton’s woes go on

Dundee sit a point off the top of the Scottish Championship after a 1-0 victory over struggling Hamilton. Paul McMullan’s second-half winner settled the game as the hosts kept up their title chase. The former Celtic youngster converted Zak Rudden’s centre 12 minutes after the re-start. Reegan Mimnaugh...
newschain

The best Christmas presents for family and friends in 2022

Buying presents for friends, family and loved ones might be more difficult this year. But you don’t have to spend a fortune to give a great gift. This selection is tried, tested and worthy of your hard-earned cash…. For the loungewear lover. The pandemic made many of us fall...
newschain

Luke Humphries knocks Michael van Gerwen out of Grand Slam

Luke Humphries kept his cool to defeat Michael van Gerwen 16-10 to reach the semi-finals of the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton. Van Gerwen had impressed in his win over Josh Rock in the last round, but some wayward finishing during the opening legs saw Humphries, who settled to hit four 180s, lead 3-2 at the interval.
newschain

England produce thrilling comeback to secure draw with New Zealand

England snatched a sensational draw on an evening of high drama at Twickenham after Will Stuart crossed in the dying seconds to hold New Zealand to a 25-25 stalemate. Trailing 25-6 with nine minutes to go and a distant second best in all departments, Eddie Jones’ men exploded into life with two tries from replacement prop Stuart and full-back Freddie Steward.
newschain

Sir Keir Starmer plans to abolish House of Lords

Sir Keir Starmer would abolish the House of Lords and replace it with an elected chamber if he becomes prime minister. The proposal, reported by The Observer, would be part of a plan to “restore trust in politics” and would see Labour holding a consultation on the composition and size of a new chamber as well as more immediate reform of the current and often-criticised appointments process.
newschain

Tory MPs demand fuel duty freeze amid warning of a 12p rise in March

Tory MPs are demanding an assurance from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt that he will not go ahead with a planned rise in fuel duty following a warning it would add 12p to the price of a litre of petrol or diesel. In its latest economic forecasts, the Office for Budget Responsibility...
newschain

Stephen Kenny looking to silence critics – Republic of Ireland talking points

Stephen Kenny will send Republic of Ireland into their friendly with Malta on Sunday evening once again needing a result to quieten the dissenters. Ireland slipped to a 2-1 home defeat by Norway, in which a disappointing first-half display was compounded by two critical defensive errors, on Thursday to leave Kenny’s critics sharpening their knives once again ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.
newschain

Late Ross Byrne penalty helps Ireland end stellar year with win over Australia

Ross Byrne landed a dramatic late penalty as Ireland overcame the loss of captain Johnny Sexton to cap a stellar year with a disjointed 13-10 win over Australia. Replacement fly-half Byrne nailed a difficult kick from wide on the right with just three minutes remaining in Dublin to earn Ireland a record-equalling 12th successive home victory.
newschain

Complaint alleges Raab oversaw culture of fear at Ministry of Justice – reports

A complaint against Dominic Raab alleges that he oversaw a “perverse culture of fear” at the Ministry of Justice, according to reports. The contents of the complaint were revealed by the Times newspaper on Thursday, a day after the Prime Minister agreed to open an independent investigation into the Justice Secretary on his request after two formal complaints were made against him.
newschain

Russian launches new air strikes on energy sites and apartment buildings

Russian air strikes have inflicted more damage on Ukraine, with the latest barrage smashing into energy infrastructure, apartment buildings and an industrial site. At least four people were killed and more than a dozen wounded in drone and missile strikes around the country, authorities said. With the Kremlin’s forces on...
newschain

Skipper James Tedesco helps Australia to World Cup glory against Samoa

Captain James Tedesco scored a try in each half to help Australia maintain their global domination with a 30-10 victory over Samoa in the Rugby League World Cup final at Old Trafford. Samoa had made history by becoming the first tier-two nation to reach the final, courtesy of their dramatic...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
168K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy