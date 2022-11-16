Read full article on original website
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysChapel Hill, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesCary, NC
chapelboro.com
UNC Basketball in the Phil Knight Invitational: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
Both the UNC men’s and women’s basketball teams will be participating in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, OR, during the Thanksgiving holiday. The tournament will provide the first true tests of both teams’ seasons, with multiple ranked foes waiting out west. Both teams will begin action on Thursday.
breezejmu.org
Dukes’ poor shooting does no favors vs. overpowering No. 1 Tar Heels, drop first of season, 80-64
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Bounce, bounce, trickle and out. It happened on the first nine 2-pointers the Dukes attempted until the 7:54 mark of the first half, and many more times throughout the next 32 minutes of Sunday’s game versus No. 1 North Carolina. Redshirt senior guard Vado...
chapelboro.com
Bacot’s Career High Powers UNC Men’s Basketball Past James Madison
Any time senior center Armando Bacot sets a new career high, you know it’s a record worth reading about. The preseason ACC Player of the Year recorded his first double-double of the young season in style Sunday afternoon against James Madison, scoring 19 points and grabbing a career-high 23 rebounds in the 80-64 win.
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: Duke Looks Good
Full disclosure: I don’t follow recruiting very closely so my interest arrives after I see them play. Why expend any time and energy on some kid who might not come to your school? I am happy when they sign with UNC but want my first impression to come from seeing them in a college game.
chapelboro.com
UNC Installs, Dedicates a Permanent Memorial to James Cates 52 Years After Murder
Monday marked the anniversary of a tragedy among the Chapel Hill community. 22-year-old James Cates Jr. was murdered on UNC’s campus in 1970, with his death starting of decades of Black residents calling to remember him and ask for justice. This year, though, was slightly different. While his murder...
Mother of Duke basketball recruiting target dishes out advice
Maine native Cooper Flagg is shining in his first season with national powerhouse Montverde Academy (Fla.). The 6-foot-8, 195-pound small forward, who grew up a Duke basketball fan and has unfairly drawn comparisons to Larry Bird, is one of only three high school sophomores holding an early offer from the Blue Devils.
chapelboro.com
UNC Field Hockey Completes Perfect Season With Program’s 10th NCAA Title
The UNC field hockey team won its 10th NCAA title and fourth in the last five years Sunday, defeating Northwestern 2-1 in the national championship. The win completes a perfect 21-0 season for the Tar Heels and also avenges the team’s most recent loss, which came against the Wildcats in last season’s NCAA Tournament.
Sheeraz Qurban
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days
In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina campus In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus at Chapel Hill. - WRAL report.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Hillsborough Shooting, New Chapel Hill Police Chief, Field Hockey Title
In today’s news: Hillsborough police seek a shooting suspect, Chapel Hill names its next police chief, and UNC field hockey wins the NCAA title.
chapelboro.com
On The Porch: A Conversation with Tych Cowdin
Come on up to the porch to have a chat with Randy Voller — former mayor, real estate developer, musician, man-about-town and more — in a recurring conversation slice-of-life program presented by VRC Limited! If you love great conversations and amazing anecdotes, then come on up and sit a while… On the Porch!
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Celisa Lehew, New Chapel Hill Police Chief
Aaron chats with Chapel Hill assistant police chief Celisa Lehew, who will take over as the town’s next police chief in January.
chapelboro.com
Duke Energy Restores Power for 2K Customers in East Chapel Hill
UPDATE: Duke Energy shared that the outage was resolved shortly before 3 p.m. A power outage along the Chapel Hill-Durham line is causing some issues for hundreds of residents. Duke Energy reported an outage in the Falconbridge and Downing Creek neighborhoods and along parts of Farrington Road, saying around 1,900...
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – James Cates Memorial Ceremony, Affordable Housing, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including a story on the ceremony dedicating the James Cates, Jr. Memorial, updates on affordable housing in Chapel Hill, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Golden Fig Books Opens Carrboro Location in Carr Mill Mall
A bookstore based in Durham has officially opened its doors of a new location in downtown Carrboro. Golden Fig Books celebrated its grand opening in Carr Mill Mall on Friday, November 18, expanding to a second store. The business, which is independently owned by David Bradley, moved into the mall space previously filled by Townsend Bertram & Company, which closed in 2020.
chapelboro.com
Hillsborough: James Cates Memorial, Holiday Activities, First Fridays
Hillsborough Mayor Jenn Weaver spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, November 22nd. She discussed the UNC James Cates Memorial Ceremony, holiday activities in Hillsborough, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry
Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, November 22nd. She discussed holiday activities in Pittsboro, the discussions around creating a 15-501 Truck Rout around downtown, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Live and Local with Treee City!
Treee City (Patrick Phelps-McKeown) joined Aaron this week on Live & Local, celebrating the release of their debut album “Good Job.”. “Good Job” is Treee City’s first full-length LP, but Phelps-McKeown has been a DJ and electronic artist in the area for years. (The name “Treee City,” if you’re wondering, was inspired by a sign in Durham’s CCB Plaza declaring Durham to be a “tree city”; the extra E was added to make it easier to find online.) Released on November 11, with a string of terrific singles including “Every Day” and “Feel That,” the album stands as a highlight of the year for the local music scene.
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Covid and RSV and Flu, Oh My
Orange County health director Quintana Stewart provides an update – not just on COVID-19 this time, but also RSV and influenza.
What we know about the Raleigh Christmas Parade float accident that left 1 dead
The 20-year-old driver now faces multiple charges, and police say they are continuing to investigate.
chapelboro.com
Local Government Meetings: November 21-25
This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. Because it’s Thanksgiving week, the local government calendar is extremely...
