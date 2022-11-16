Treee City (Patrick Phelps-McKeown) joined Aaron this week on Live & Local, celebrating the release of their debut album “Good Job.”. “Good Job” is Treee City’s first full-length LP, but Phelps-McKeown has been a DJ and electronic artist in the area for years. (The name “Treee City,” if you’re wondering, was inspired by a sign in Durham’s CCB Plaza declaring Durham to be a “tree city”; the extra E was added to make it easier to find online.) Released on November 11, with a string of terrific singles including “Every Day” and “Feel That,” the album stands as a highlight of the year for the local music scene.

DURHAM, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO