Chapel Hill, NC

Bacot’s Career High Powers UNC Men’s Basketball Past James Madison

Any time senior center Armando Bacot sets a new career high, you know it’s a record worth reading about. The preseason ACC Player of the Year recorded his first double-double of the young season in style Sunday afternoon against James Madison, scoring 19 points and grabbing a career-high 23 rebounds in the 80-64 win.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Chansky’s Notebook: Duke Looks Good

Full disclosure: I don’t follow recruiting very closely so my interest arrives after I see them play. Why expend any time and energy on some kid who might not come to your school? I am happy when they sign with UNC but want my first impression to come from seeing them in a college game.
DURHAM, NC
UNC Field Hockey Completes Perfect Season With Program’s 10th NCAA Title

The UNC field hockey team won its 10th NCAA title and fourth in the last five years Sunday, defeating Northwestern 2-1 in the national championship. The win completes a perfect 21-0 season for the Tar Heels and also avenges the team’s most recent loss, which came against the Wildcats in last season’s NCAA Tournament.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
On The Porch: A Conversation with Tych Cowdin

Come on up to the porch to have a chat with Randy Voller — former mayor, real estate developer, musician, man-about-town and more — in a recurring conversation slice-of-life program presented by VRC Limited! If you love great conversations and amazing anecdotes, then come on up and sit a while… On the Porch!
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Duke Energy Restores Power for 2K Customers in East Chapel Hill

UPDATE: Duke Energy shared that the outage was resolved shortly before 3 p.m. A power outage along the Chapel Hill-Durham line is causing some issues for hundreds of residents. Duke Energy reported an outage in the Falconbridge and Downing Creek neighborhoods and along parts of Farrington Road, saying around 1,900...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Golden Fig Books Opens Carrboro Location in Carr Mill Mall

A bookstore based in Durham has officially opened its doors of a new location in downtown Carrboro. Golden Fig Books celebrated its grand opening in Carr Mill Mall on Friday, November 18, expanding to a second store. The business, which is independently owned by David Bradley, moved into the mall space previously filled by Townsend Bertram & Company, which closed in 2020.
CARRBORO, NC
Chatham County Roundup: Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry

Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, November 22nd. She discussed holiday activities in Pittsboro, the discussions around creating a 15-501 Truck Rout around downtown, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
PITTSBORO, NC
Live and Local with Treee City!

Treee City (Patrick Phelps-McKeown) joined Aaron this week on Live & Local, celebrating the release of their debut album “Good Job.”. “Good Job” is Treee City’s first full-length LP, but Phelps-McKeown has been a DJ and electronic artist in the area for years. (The name “Treee City,” if you’re wondering, was inspired by a sign in Durham’s CCB Plaza declaring Durham to be a “tree city”; the extra E was added to make it easier to find online.) Released on November 11, with a string of terrific singles including “Every Day” and “Feel That,” the album stands as a highlight of the year for the local music scene.
DURHAM, NC
Local Government Meetings: November 21-25

This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. Because it’s Thanksgiving week, the local government calendar is extremely...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC

