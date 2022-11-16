Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (iilness) DNP in Baltimore's Friday practice, expects to play in Week 11
According to head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar jackson (illness) is expected to start in Week 11's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Despite missing Friday's practice with an illness, Jackson will start under center in Week 11. numberFire's models project Jackson to score 22.7 FanDuel points against a Panthers' unit allowing 17.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
numberfire.com
NFL Daily Fantasy Football Ceiling and Floor Projections: Week 11
Fantasy football is a volatile game. Sometimes, a shoelace tackle is the difference between a 10-yard catch and a 70-yard touchdown, and sometimes goal-line carries go to backup players. It happens. A lot. And, don't get me wrong -- median projections are quite valuable and capture the most likely scenario....
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 11
Welcome to our weekly FanDuel NFL primer, where we give you an overview of the Sunday main slate to help you get started on your research. As always, we recommend checking out all of numberFire's daily fantasy tools at your disposal. In particular, our weekly projections can help you nail down who might be the slate's top scorers and best values, while the heat map is a great way to get a general overview of the slate's implied totals and every team's strengths and weaknesses.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Justin Jefferson (toe) limited again on Thursday
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (toe) registered a limited practice on Thursday. Jefferson appears on track to play in Week 11's matchup against a Dallas Cowboys' defense ranked 20th in FanDuel points (27.9) allowed per game wide receivers after two limited practices. Jefferson's current projection includes 6.8 receptions for...
numberfire.com
NFL Betting Guide: Week 11
Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information and advanced stats, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correct. It's essentially flipping a coin. That being...
numberfire.com
Baltimore's Gus Edwards (knee/hamstring) questionable for Week 11's matchup versus Carolina
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (knee/hamstring) is listed as questionable for Week 11's game against the Carolina Panthers. After three limited practices, Edwards' availability remains in question with hamstring and knee injuries. In a potential opportunity against a Carolina defense ranked 28th in FanDuel points (24.1) allowed per game to running backs, our models project Edwards to score 8.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Josh Allen (elbow) not listed on Buffalo's Week 11 injury report
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) is available for Week 11's game against the Cleveland Browns. Allen will be available after he was able to register three limited sessions in preparation for Week 11. In an opportunity against a Browns' team allowing 16.4 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, numberFire's models project Allen to score 25.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Matthew Stafford (concussion) full participant in Rams' Thursday session
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) fully practiced on Thursday. Stafford's consecutive full practices keeps him on track to play in Week 11's contest against the New Orleans Saints after sitting out one game while in concussion protocol. In a matchup against a Saints' team allowing 17 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, our models project Stafford to score 14.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jamaal Williams (illness) full participant in Lions' Thursday practice
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (illness) fully practiced on Thursday. After a DNP on Wednesday with an illness, Williams returned for a full session in their second practice. Expect the veteran to be active for Week 11's game against a New York Giants' defense allowing 18.2 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
numberfire.com
Detroit's Josh Reynolds (back) questionable in Week 11
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back) is questionable for Week 11's game against the New York Giants. Despite missing two practices on Wednesday and Friday, Reynold was listed as questionable in Week 11. Expect Kalif Raymond to see more targets versus a Giants' team allowing 23.1 FanDuel points to wideouts if Reynolds remains out.
numberfire.com
Week 11 Expert Betting Picks and Predictions
Each and every week throughout the NFL season, the experts at numberFire will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop. They'll share some insight into one of their picks to provide context for their reasoning. For this article, we...
