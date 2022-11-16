ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Accessibility programs announced at Evansville Airport

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wUIYt_0jD4YxOl00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mayor Lloyd Winnecke stopped by Evansville Regional Airport to help launch new programs to enhance accessibility.

Three programs were announced to help people with “hidden disabilities.” There is a new airport website accessibility widget that makes the site dyslexia friendly. A new partnership will also provide therapy dogs to passengers .

One official said, “There are things that are much more silent than just the infrastructure that we need to address.”

Honor Flight 13 gives veterans trip of a lifetime

Another official said, “We know that 80 percent of the individuals living with a disability experience a hidden disability, or a disability that is invisible to the human eye such as autism, anxiety, PTSD, and chronic illness.”

The airport also offers Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Lanyards to communicate that passengers wearing them may need a little extra help.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Pharmaceutical giant donates thousands to EVSC

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A billion dollar pharmaceutical company is hoping to help the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation and its students with a recent donation. The EVSC Foundation announced it will be receiving an $18,000 donation from AstraZeneca in Mount Vernon. The donation will go to support the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center, also […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New Owensboro assisted living facility holds ribbon cutting

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce Held a ribbon cutting for a new facility. The celebration was for ‘Fern Terra’, an assisted living facility that focuses on providing better care and more amenities to residents. The facility has placed an emphasis on healthier living...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Residents voice concerns as pickleball project moves on

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Proposed pickleball courts within Evansville’s Wesselman Park move another step closer to reality, but not before concerned citizens voiced their frustrations to park officials. Residents who spoke during Wednesday’s parks board meeting say this isn’t about pickleball, but rather what they claim is a lack of communication and transparency, in addition […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro official Christmas card is unveiled

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – This year’s official “Owensboro Christmas Card” has been unveiled. The 34th official card is titled “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and Owensboro City Officials say that it was designed by Aaron Kizer. City leaders say the card came in early, so you can now buy them at Owensboro City Hall […]
OWENSBORO, KY
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Pat Koch to receive 2022 Sachem Award

Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will honor community leader and originating partner of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Patricia (Pat) Koch with the 2022 Sachem Award, the state’s highest honor. A ceremony to celebrate the honor will be conducted at Will Koch Family Auditorium at Heritage Hills High School on Friday, Dec. 2.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

‘The Homeless Experience’ begins in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 48-hour journey started in Evansville on Thursday. “The reasons for experiencing homeless vary greatly, and that pathway out varies just as greatly,” said Aurora Executive Director Zac Heronemus. “Each person has a different back story, so the challenges are going to be unique to that individual.”
EVANSVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

TDI Brands Announces Warehouse Expansion

Jasper- Tierra-Derco International, LLC, dba TDI Brands announced today the expansion of its distribution warehouse in Jasper, Indiana. TDI Brands operate their brands (Tierra Garden, TDI Carts & Liners and Stone Age Creations) from locations in Jasper, Indiana, as well as New London, Ohio. With the warehouse space expansion in Jasper, Indiana, all existing Stone Age Creations inventory in New London, Ohio, will be transferred to the Jasper warehouse. The 70,000 square foot warehouse will now house all TDI Brands products allowing for consolidated and more efficient fulfillment.
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Few details revealed after southside shooting in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police are revealing very little details about a shooting that happened early Friday morning. Shortly after 4 o’clock Friday morning, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Sunburst Boulevard to reports of a shooting. According to a media release, officers spoke with a male victim that had been shot […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Grinch on the run, believed to be in Owensboro

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — “Be on the look out!” the Daviess County Detention Center warns. Officials believe Mr. Grinch might stir up an incident during this weekend’s Christmas parade, despite recent rehabilitation efforts. “After he received an early release, Probation & Parole reported he reoffended and is attempting to steal Christmas cheer from our […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Historic Evansville building finds new purpose 130 years later

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Evansville building housed furniture over 130 years ago. Now, one developer hopes to transform it to house people. The Karges Furniture Building, which is now in the works of becoming an apartment building, was built in 1892. To put that into perspective, that’s only two years after Vincent Van […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

‘The Homeless Experience’ starts Thursday in Evansville

Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W. Franklin St. Updated: 2 hours ago. Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W....
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

One building spared, one demolished in Cannelton as owner files temporary stay

CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, a pair of buildings in Cannelton were scheduled to be demolished; however, only one was destroyed. The pair of buildings sit across from one another at the intersection of Washington Street and Sixth Street, and according to Mayor Ralph Terry, they were set to be destroyed because they were determined to be unsafe.
CANNELTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy