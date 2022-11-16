Accessibility programs announced at Evansville Airport

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mayor Lloyd Winnecke stopped by Evansville Regional Airport to help launch new programs to enhance accessibility.

Three programs were announced to help people with “hidden disabilities.” There is a new airport website accessibility widget that makes the site dyslexia friendly. A new partnership will also provide therapy dogs to passengers .

One official said, “There are things that are much more silent than just the infrastructure that we need to address.”

Another official said, “We know that 80 percent of the individuals living with a disability experience a hidden disability, or a disability that is invisible to the human eye such as autism, anxiety, PTSD, and chronic illness.”

The airport also offers Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Lanyards to communicate that passengers wearing them may need a little extra help.

