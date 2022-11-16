Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
This Augusta burglary suspect is accused of biting a dog
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta burglary suspect is accused of biting a dog as she fled the scene of the crime. Destiny Thomas, 24, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a burglary at 2131 Walton Way, according to an arrest warrant. The warrant says that around 11:30 a.m. Sept....
WRDW-TV
Have you seen these 2 Augusta robbery suspects?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in a robbery. The “robbery by force” happened Thursday at LuLu’s Car Wash, 1456 Jackson Road. The suspects were identified as:. Joquel Downs, 28, described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and...
Attempted murder suspect using his 2 toddlers as ‘human shields’ shot by Ga. deputies, sheriff says
WRDW-TV
Crash causes injuries to drivers on Mike Padgett Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A car wreck on Mike Padgett Highway sent drivers to a hospital on Friday night. According to authorities, the call about the crash came in at 5 p.m. Upon arriving on scene, crews escorted injured drivers to the hospital.
Several Drivers Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
Maryland Attempted Murder suspect shot during Burke County stand-off, used toddlers as human shields
Identity of man who died following gas leak at James Brown Arena released
A freon leak from an HVAC unit and a medical emergency led to an evacuation of James Brown Arena Friday night, according to fire officials.
WJBF.com
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating …. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Flu cases: on the rise and expected to get worse. Your latest local headlines at 6pm. Copeland Elementary Spanish spelling bee helps...
Injuries Reported After A Two-Car Collision In Richmond County (Augusta, GA)
Missing 24-year-old man found safe
#Update | He has been found safe. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man. 24-year-old Harold Marquis Bell was last seen on November 14th, at 9:30 PM near the Riverwalk in Downtown Augusta. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie with white […]
wfxg.com
Evans Elementary staff member resigns, charged for improperly restraining student
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - An Evans Elementary staff member has been charged after reportedly improperly restraining a student. According to the Columbia County School District, administrators and the school resource officer responded to an incident on Nov. 10 where paraprofessional James Mock had reportedly used improper restraints to de-escalate a situation with a student. Officials contacted the student's parents and had the student evaluated by the school nurse. They say the student was not injured.
wfxg.com
Small fire in Columbia County school causes evacuation
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - Representatives from Columbia County schools say an electrical outlet in a Columbia Middle School bathroom caught fire Thursday. Principal Holly Barnes says the small fire caused smoke in the building, requiring an evacuation of students. Barnes says students were able to return to class within about...
WRDW-TV
Blood donors can get a free turkey or ham for holiday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, Shepeard Community Blood Center is offering donors a free turkey or ham from now through Nov. 23. Shepeard is offering a voucher for $15 off the purchase of a turkey or ham (any variety) to anyone who donates at any Shepeard donation center or mobile drive.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County man gets 10 years in federal prison for drug activity
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug distribution. Bobby Lewis Sturkey, 51, of Harlem, was sentenced to 120 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, said David H. Estes, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
Georgia judge accused of making sexist, derogatory remarks
A Middle Georgia chief judge has made sexist and degrading remarks to lawyers and court personnel inside and outside of ...
wfxg.com
Arrest made following Augusta murder
(AUGUSTA, GA) - A 25-year old Lincolnton man died from his injuries following a shooting on Friday night in Augusta. According to investigators, Quidarius Collins was struck at Norris Place Apartments, 1931 Murphy Road, and died at an area hospital. A suspect, Daniel Burke, also 25-years old, was detained at...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County goes all-out for Christmas light display in Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is getting ready for its biggest Christmas light display ever. “We’re super excited. This is our largest light display, as well as our largest tree that we’ve ever had,” said Janet Wheatley, programs and events manager for Columbia County. More than...
Man dead following shooting in Augusta; suspect arrested
WRDW-TV
More grocery options coming for south Augusta residents
Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center.
WRDW-TV
Shock, questions surround death of 20-year-old elected to school board
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Questions and shock are swirling through the community just a day after newly elected school board member Tyrique Robinson died by apparent suicide. He was the youngest member ever elected to the Richmond County Board of Education at just 20 years old. When he died, Melissa...
