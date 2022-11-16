Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Related
Shelby Reporter
Video: Thompson downs Hoover in Class 7A semifinals
Thompson beat Hoover 40-10 in the semifinals of the Class 7A playoffs on Friday, Nov. 18. It marks the fifth year in a row the Warriors have won the matchup. They’ll now square off against Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium looking for their fourth state chamionship in a row on Nov. 30.
hooversun.com
Thompson runs away from Bucs in semifinals rematch
HOOVER – The rematch was the furthest thing imaginable from the regular season meeting, and not in a good way for the Hoover High School football team. Thompson avenged a regular season loss to homestanding Hoover with a 40-10 blowout victory on Friday night in the Class 7A semifinals on a chilly night at the Hoover Met.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham’s pre-Thanksgiving winner against Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA – Over the river and through the woods, Pelham traveled to Tuscaloosa County for its first away game of the year and returned with a pre-Thanksgiving win. Thanks to a strong night from Senior Laci Gogan and a dominant defensive performance, the Pelham women’s basketball team picked up their first win of the season on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Alabama high school football scores; which teams advanced in playoffs?
Here are the Alabama high school football scores from around the state as playoffs continue.
Shelby Reporter
Thompson youth cheerleading gains momentum at recent competitions
ALABASTER – After competing in two large competitions this year, and placing in both team and individual awards, the Thompson youth fourth grade cheerleading squad is gaining momentum. “We are just really proud of all of the work everyone has done this year,” said coach Jamie Hicks. “This is...
Shelby Reporter
Youth wrestling held weekly on Pelham High School campus
PELHAM – A youth wrestling program is held every Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. on Pelham High School’s campus. The program is partnered with Iron Clad, a local wrestling club, that is located in the downtown Birmingham area. There are several different locations that Iron Clad partners with to bring wrestling to kids in the area.
thecutoffnews.com
USFL Birmingham Stallions and Local Leaders Announce April 15, 2023 Kickoff Game for Season 2
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
Alabama football 10 years ago: A wild moment that will never happen again
BCS chaos reigned over the Strip in Tuscaloosa 10 years ago, almost to the day, when a forlorn Alabama football team went through the motions of another cupcake win before a pair of upsets cast them back into the championship conversation. The Crimson Tide, who had lost to Johnny Manziel...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban updates injury status of 2 key Alabama players
No. 8 Alabama will take a break from SEC play when they host Austin Peay on Saturday (12 p.m. ET). Alabama head coach Nick Saban recently updated the status of 2 Alabama starters. Saban said that both junior running back Jahmyr Gibbs (ankle) and junior defensive back Eli Ricks (head)...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Henry To'o To'o reveals favorite gourmet meal from the Alabama football complex
Alabama football generally does everything first class, especially when it comes to the resources they provide players. There are videos of Alabama’s amazing facilities all over the interwebs. Crimson Tide players enjoy the top of line locker rooms, player lounges and training equipment. The program also spares no expense...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban and Alabama want to reestablish the identity of Crimson Tide football
Alabama showed physicality in the second half for its victory over Mississippi. After watching his team play for each other last week, Nick Saban had one message in Wednesday’s presser. He and the Crimson Tide want to reestablish the identity of Alabama football. The program was built on toughness, excellence, commitment, pride, discipline, effort, and relentless competitors. Alabama has not played this way for a few years now, especially this season.
Triple header brings triple the traffic to Hoover Friday
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are driving in or through Hoover Friday night, you can expect your trip to be much longer than usual. Market Noel, the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria and Hoover Bucs versus Thompson Warriors playoff football game all fall on the same night this year. Mayor Frank Brocato […]
Shelby Reporter
Desaree Jackson selected as finalist for state Middle School Principal of the Year
CALERA – Desaree Jackson, principal of Calera Middle School, has been selected as a finalist for the Alabama Middle School Principal of the Year award. Jackson was selected as the District V Middle School Principal of the Year last month, according to an official release by Shelby County Schools. She is the third middle school principal from Shelby County to be named District V winner and as a finalist for the state award.
thehomewoodstar.com
Leadership changes come to John Carroll Catholic High School
The Diocese of Birmingham in Alabama recently announced two changes in its senior leadership team at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. Father Robert J. Sullivan, president of the school since 2016, has left that position to take on the new role of Director of the John Carroll Catholic Educational Foundation. The role of president has been filled by Father Jon Chalmers, currently executive vice president of the school.
3 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Shelby Reporter
UM’s Jason Perry selected for Alabama Leadership Initiative
MONTEVALLO – University of Montevallo Student Diversity Recruitment and Retention Coordinator Jason Perry was recently selected to participate in the 2022-2023 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative sponsored by Leadership Alabama. The Alabama Leadership Initiative is a six-month program that aims to expose young leaders to decision-makers in Alabama....
wvtm13.com
Alabama road closed due to crash
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — From Springville Fire Department:. Marietta Road at the railroad tracks is closed until further notice due to an 18-wheeler accident. Please avoid this area. Will post when the road has been reopened.
Vestavia Hills police searching for missing 17-year-old
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Vestavia Hills Police Department is searching for a teenager who went missing earlier this week. Anthony Xavier Costa, 17, was last seen Monday, Nov. 14. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 230 pounds. According to police, he may be in the Alabaster area. Anyone with information on Costa’s […]
‘A big loss:’ Beloved Mountain Brook business destroyed after fire
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — A beloved business in Mountain Brook Village is in ruins after a large fire broke out overnight. “It’s an iconic building. You drive into the city, you see Ray & Poynor. It’s a big loss,” said Mountain Brook mayor Stewart Welch. The Ray & Poynor real estate agency building across […]
Shelby Reporter
Should it stay or should it go?
One of my very first concerts was at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre when I was a child. I loved the environment, and I have been blessed to attend several concerts as a part of my job here. Most recently, I went to One Republic at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Need...
Comments / 0