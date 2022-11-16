Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Teen arrested on warrant for pickup theft
ROCK RAPIDS—A 19-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, resident was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, after turning herself in to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Rock Rapids on a warrant for second-degree theft. The arrest of Alison Rae Peltier stemmed from the May 5 theft of a...
Lyon County man stabbed multiple times after alleged burglary, sheriff says
A man has been arrested for a robbery after allegedly being stabbed multiple times by a teen.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota woman charged with vehicular homicide for deadly July crash
CLAY COUNTY, S.D. (KCAU) — A South Dakota woman has been charged for a crash that killed a woman. According to court documents, Joyce Hawley, 59, of Burbank, South Dakota, was charged with vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance-methamphetamine through a grand jury out of Clay County on November 10.
KELOLAND TV
Victim shot in arm in Wednesday incident, police say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police said a man was shot in the arm after being threatened by a man with a gun on Wednesday night. Police said the victim’s injury is not life threatening. The victim was meeting with a few people in a parking...
nwestiowa.com
Woman charged for pot pipe after crash
SHELDON—A 23-year-old Sheldon woman was cited about 6:25 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The citing of Grasiela Doty stemmed from a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 18 and Country Club Road in...
KELOLAND TV
Charges filed in Aberdeen missing man’s case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two men are now charged in case involving a missing man in Aberdeen. According to court documents, Joshua Ortley is facing kidnapping and aggravated assault charges. Kyle Three Legs is charged with aiding Ortley in kidnapping. Ortley was located in Sioux Falls on Monday,...
KELOLAND TV
Back behind bars; pursuit in SF; reward leads to arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Thursday, Nov. 17. Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On the Go. A Sioux Falls man – who accidentally killed a man with an AK-47 – is back behind bars. A man wanted for...
KELOLAND TV
Police arrest man connected with shooting near 18th Amendment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have arrested a man in connection with a shots fired call that was reported last week at the 18th Amendment. Police found surveillance video which helped them identify the suspect. A warrant was issued for aggravated assault and discharge at an...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls police ask for help identifying suspect
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who they believe may be connected to the disappearance of a SculptureWalk work of art. The Sioux Falls Police posted a video showing surveillance footage of a man walking past...
KELOLAND TV
A look back at David Randle’s crimes after recent parole violation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man convicted of first degree manslaughter is back behind bars facing several new charges, including assault on law enforcement. 28-year-old David Randle Jr. was arrested Tuesday afternoon for violating parole. Randle was found near the area of 15th Street and First Avenue just outside of Downtown Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Stolen sculpture in downtown, Incident at 14th and Summit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is Wednesday, November 16 and here is today’s KELOLAND On The Go. Sioux Falls Police and the highway patrol are involved in a situation near the corner of 14th Street and Summit Avenue. While our photographer was there a helicopter could be seen overhead.
Video of Sculpture Walk theft suspect released
Sioux Falls Police released video of a suspect in a sculpture stolen from the downtown Sculpture Walk.
KELOLAND TV
Man wanted for parole violation now facing drug, assault charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man, who accidentally killed a man with an AK-47, is back behind bars. Police arrested David Randle Junior Tuesday afternoon. He was wanted for violating parole. When police found him in the central part of town, he allegedly tried to get...
KELOLAND TV
Wanted man accused of threatening officer with hatchet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted for questioning in connection with an Aberdeen disappearance is in the Minnehaha County jail, accused of threatening a police officer with a hatchet. Sioux Falls Police arrested Joshua Ortley Monday afternoon. Court documents, filed this morning, say Ortley not only had...
siouxlandnews.com
Burbank, S.D. woman charged with vehicular homicide after crash
BURBANK, S.D. — A Burbank, SD woman has been indicted by a grand jury in Clay County after a crash last July. Back in July, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m on July 8. At that time the Sheriff said 58-year-old Joyce...
nwestiowa.com
Jail inmate charged for punching another
PRIMGHAR—An O’Brien County Jail inmate faces an additional charge after punching another inmate about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the facility in Primghar. Twenty-two-year-old Walker Lee Hollenbeck of Archer punched a Sheldon man several times, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office. Hollenbeck was charged...
nwestiowa.com
Two jailed for noise at Sibley residence
SIBLEY—Two Sibley residents face charges following separate reports about their behavior at the same residence. The arrest of 18-year-old Jose Jiminez Perez stemmed from a report about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, by the homeowner that Jiminez Perez was yelling and causing distress and allegedly smashing bottles at the residence where Jiminez Perez lives at 411 Second Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities respond to incident in central part of city
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is following a developing story in central Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Police and the highway patrol are involved in a situation near the corner of 14th Street and Summit Avenue. While our photographer was there a helicopter could be seen overhead. Officers...
KELOLAND TV
One person killed in Brookings County crash
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings Wednesday morning. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane on I-29 when it was rear-ended by a Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed...
sdpb.org
Man charged with leading South Dakota drug ring sentenced to 30 years
A man who admitted to leading a South Dakota drug ring will spend 30 years in prison. Christopher Daniels of Trent was sentenced Thursday. He pleaded guilty to drug and money laundering charges back in July. Daniels worked with about a dozen people to sell methamphetamine in Sioux Falls and...
