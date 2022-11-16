Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
3 miles of passing lanes on Highway 70 to open next week
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says it plans to have passing lanes on Highway 70 in southern Butte County open by Wednesday. A three-mile stretch of passing lanes between East Gridley Road and Lower Honcut Road will be opening before the Thanksgiving holiday. “We’re on target to finish construction of...
krcrtv.com
Three people sustain major injuries after head-on crash on Skyway near Chico
CHICO, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, NOV. 18, 7:11 AM:. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials in the Chico area released more information regarding the crash on Skyway on Thursday evening. At around 5:15 p.m., CHP said their officers were requested to respond to a crash on westbound Skyway mear Santa...
susanvillestuff.com
CHP Incident: High Speed Pursuit Ends at Richmond Road Bridge
A high-speed pursuit that began on Highway 36 near Devil’s Corral Monday afternoon ended when the suspect crashed his stolen vehicle into the Richmond Road Bridge after reaching speeds of up to 115 miles per hour. According to details released by the Susanville office of the California Highway Patrol,...
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans celebrates road safety milestone with Highway 70 widening project
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans leaders celebrated a major milestone in road safety on Wednesday. They celebrated the Highway 70 Safety Improvement Project in South Butte County. The two-lane road was expanded to five lanes to improve safety and allow for room to pass. Caltrans said the area has a...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico man arrested after chase in stolen vehicle
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was arrested after a high-speed chase in Lassen County on Monday, according to the CHP. At about 1:50 p.m. on Monday, an officer driving east on Highway 36 near Devils Corral saw a gray Chevrolet Tahoe facing east in the westbound lane. The...
Plumas County News
PG&E continues to underground power lines in Greenville area; trying to minimize delays
PG&E crews are continuing to place power lines underground along Highway 89 between Canyon Dam and Greenville. After a brief stoppage due to weather, the work will continue this week, with another break from the work starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Work will resume Monday, Nov. 28.
Only On CBS13: Woman, 4 dogs rescued after crash leaves them trapped down embankment for 7 hours in Lassen County
SUSANVILLE — A Ukiah woman and her four dogs were rescued after being trapped for more than seven hours after crashing down an icy embankment in Lassen County."There was this truck with its high beams on and I could not see anything. I don't know what I hit. We slid across the ice, and went down backward and then flipped and then rolled," said Tina Milberger.When Milberger's car finally came to a stop, she was more than a hundred feet down an embankment off of State Route 32 in freezing temperatures, frantic for help."It seemed like every time I looked...
Caltrans workers save woman and 4 dogs after crash near Susanville
SUSANVILLE — Caltrans workers saved a woman and her four dogs after a crash left them dangling in the air for seven hours 130 feet below a highway.The crash happened earlier in November on Highway 32 near Susanville.Two Caltrans workers clearing snow off the road spotted the car on its side next to a tree. Rescue crews responded and removed the woman and three of her dogs from the wrecked car, but one of her dogs was missing.The next day, another Caltrans worker heard about the missing dog and began to make daily stops at the crash site, hoping to spot the missing animal.Three days later, the worker spotted the dog down an embankment and climbed down to bring the dog to safety.He later returned it to its owners.
Plumas County News
Caltrans employee awarded Medal of Valor for rescue near Pulga
Caltrans District 2 announced that one of its employees, Travis Sutton, an Equipment Operator II in Pulga, has been awarded with the Governor’s State Employee Medal of Valor for risking his life to save another. On March 21, 2021, around 7 a.m., Sutton was plowing snow on State Route...
Plumas County News
Quincy Weather Summary November 18, 2022
Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) Nov. 11……….. 43……….. 26……….. 0.0. Nov. 12……….. 47……….. 26……….. 0.0. Nov. 13……….. 45……….. 27……….. 0.1.
actionnewsnow.com
3 election races remain close in Butte County after Friday's update
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Election’s Office updated Nov. 8 election numbers Friday afternoon. There are several close races in the county, including Oroville Mayor, Chico City Council District 3 and Chico Unified School Board Member TA 5. Oroville City Councilmember David Pittman has a lead over...
KTVU FOX 2
Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
Plumas County News
Santa Trains return in December at the Western Pacific Railroad Museum
Mark your calendars for holiday fun as the Santa Trains return to the Western Pacific Railroad Museum (WPRM) in Portola in the month of December. All are invited to come aboard and ride the festive holiday train covered in twinkling lights, meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, and enjoy free homemade cookies, hot cider, coffee, and hot chocolate.
Plumas County News
Trio of Turkey Trots in Plumas County this Thanksgiving
A trio of Turkey Trots are available for Plumas County residents this Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. Events are planned for Lake Almanor, Greenville and Quincy. The Chester Turkey Trot benefits the Lake Almanor Area Fireworks Fund and the Quincy event is sponsored by the Quincy Co-op Preschool. See details of each below:
mynspr.org
After sudden fire evacuations, Butte County communities turn to sirens
Pete Cuming was paged around 3 o’clock in the morning on Nov. 9, 2018 — less than 24 hours after the Camp Fire erupted in Butte County and overtook the town of Paradise. “Last year we had the Dixie [Fire], and it was revisited in several meetings as to having something that would tell the town all at once that it’s time to go.”
actionnewsnow.com
Man who escaped Butte County Jail sentenced to 48 years
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who escaped the Butte County Jail in August was sentenced Wednesday for escaping jail and other felony counts. Miles Bondley, 34 of Oroville, was sentenced to 48 years in state prison for escaping jail, residential burglary, two counts of vandalism, four counts of domestic violence and other felony counts, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey.
chicotaxpayers.com
Illegal campers are climbing higher into Bidwell Park
Above is the remains of a tent and a campsite located within Upper Bidwell Park on a trail above the disc golf course on Hwy 32. Just beyond the tent is a crumpled camp chair. To the lower left of the picture you can see that somebody carefully dug out a spot for the tent. They also amassed a pretty nice pile of fire wood before the recent storm apparently drove them out.
Sierra Sun
Election 2022: Nevada County results updated results; town council incumbents take race
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Another batch of results were released in Nevada County on Wednesday, Nov. 16, and the incumbents for the Truckee Town Council race are still in the lead. With 12,738 votes in Truckee counted, Anna Klovstad sits at 29.6% (3,770), Jan Zabriskie at 27.86% (3,549), David Polivy at 25.71% (3,275) and Suzie Tarnay at 16.83% (2,144).
Plumas County News
Christmas is coming to Downtown Graeagle on Saturday, December 3
The holiday season is here, and it is nearly time for the annual favorite Downtown Graeagle Holiday Festival on Saturday, December 3 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The quaint little red buildings that house a wide variety of local merchants will be holding open houses, and there will be horse and carriage rides, with appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus. There will be a vintage trailer photo op, live music, and a crackling bonfire for all to enjoy. Last but not least, the annual Graeagle Christmas Tree Lighting will take place at 5 p.m.
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: Thank you Plumas News
Tis’ the season of giving thanks and being grateful. So I just wanted to reach out to say THANK YOU to you and your entire staff for all you do to keep our communities informed. I always look forward to receiving your community updates, your features of our local heroes and the good news stories you share in addition to the other important news of the day. The post about Travis Sutton being awarded the Medal of Valor for his efforts was especially great news. So well earned and deserved and in addition to saving the woman in the car, he rescued the dogs and went back to locate the one injured and saved it’s life too. Truly a heroic effort on many levels and gives me incredible pride that our world is truly full of more good humans than bad and we are blessed to live in a community of incredibly good people who’s stories need to be shared more often. Keep spreading the good news and again, much respect and appreciation for the great work you do! May you, and all your readers, enjoy all the blessings of the holiday season!
Comments / 0