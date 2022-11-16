Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
No. 7 Pitt Swept by No. 4 Louisville on the Road
No. 7 Pitt traveled to take on No. 4 Louisville Friday night and ended up losing the match in a sweep for their first ACC loss of the season. The Panthers (25-3 overall, 15-1 ACC) lose their first game since Towson on Sept. 10, breaking an 18-game winning streak, the fourth longest in program, history. It is also their first conference loss since the Cardinals (25-2 overall, 16-1 ACC) the last game of the regular season in November 2021.
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 14
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football playoffs is underway in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 14. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here...
Wave 3
JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A coach at a Jefferson County middle school was arrested Friday morning. Joseph Willky, 24, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of assault on a school employee or volunteer and one count of menacing. He was arrested by JCPS police and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early this afternoon.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana at Xavier — The Report Card
OFFENSE (A-) Xavier head coach Sean Miller has a reputation for producing high-end and tough-minded defensive teams. In his first year back with the program, the Musketeers may not quite be there yet, but this was an impressive offensive performance by the Hoosiers against a respectable, physical, high major defense.
wdrb.com
14-year-old Louisville girl leads 11-year-old volleyball team to undefeated championship season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jordan Jones just led a team of 11-year-old Louisville girls to an undefeated championship season. On its face, it's the story of a great team finishing a perfect year. What makes it unique? Jordan is 14-years old. A freshman at Louisville Collegiate School, she's been playing...
JCPS teacher arrested after basketball game at Moore Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher was arrested and charged after an alleged incident that occurred Thursday night. A JCPS spokesperson confirmed the school district's police department arrested 24-year-old Joseph Willky, a teacher at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, after a basketball game at Moore Middle School.
Xavier vs Indiana: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
The Gavitt Games will include on Friday with two highlighted matchups. Indiana going on the road to take on Xavier will be the first. Indiana started the season at number 13 in the AP Poll. While not surprising that the Hoosiers were ranked that high, the Hoosiers haven’t gotten as high as 13 in almost six years. It was a sign of hope for the program. A sign that Mike Woodson had this team trending in the right direction. However, the Cintas Center will certainly provide a threat to the Indiana preseason expectations.
korncountry.com
Columbus awarded as Indiana Community of the Year
INDIANAPOLIS – The City of Columbus was honored with the 2022 Community of the Year Award by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce at its banquet Wednesday night. Mayor Jim Lienhoop and Executive Director of Administration Mary Ferdon accepted the award with many staff and business representatives in attendance. Jim...
Wave 3
JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested after incident at Moore High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A coach at a Jefferson County middle school was arrested Friday morning. Joseph Willky, 24, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of assault on a school employee or volunteer and one count of menacing. He was arrested by JCPS police and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early this afternoon.
The Louisville actress giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
eaglecountryonline.com
Batesville Native Named Government Leader of the Year
INDIANAPOLIS – A Batesville native has been named the winner of a prestigious award from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber celebrated their 100th anniversary at their 33rd Annual Awards Dinner was held on Wednesday. Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) CEO and Secretary Elaine Bedel was named the...
Wave 3
Big Bad Breakfast opens second location in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big Bad Breakfast opened its second location in Louisville on Tuesday. The restaurant is located at 5050 Norton Healthcare Boulevard. “The team and I are honored and excited to have transformed such an iconic Louisville location into the city’s long-awaited second Big Bad Breakfast location,” Owner of Big Bad Breakfast Chef John Currence said. “The Louisville community has really welcomed Big Bad Breakfast with open arms, so we felt compelled to open a second location, and when this beautiful space became available we knew exactly where our new home would be. We look forward to serving even more folks here in Louisville, and we hope those who remember Corbett’s will appreciate the care and love we’ve give to the restaurant as one of our most beautiful BBBs to date.”
bcdemocrat.com
‘Rising star’ returning to native Brown County
Country musician Rylee Nicholson is a rising country music star, who just so happens to be from Brown County. He’ll be back in his hometown of Nashville from Nov. 13 through 21, and will hold several performances while he is in the county. He will put on a concert...
'Egregious'; Louisville family joins several others in suing Jeffersonville funeral home
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another family has filed a lawsuit against the owner of a southern Indiana funeral home where dozens of bodies were found decomposing earlier this year. The lawsuit says 60-year-old Robert Whitfield's body was among those found at Lankford Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, Indiana after a July...
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 million
A Cincinnati couple with a history of giving away millions of dollars has done it again. This month, Xavier University announced the receipt of a $50-million gift from Harry and Linda Fath. Xavier University is a private university located in Cincinnati, Ohio, providing a liberal arts education in the Jesuit Catholic tradition.
Louisville business giving away 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're in need of a turkey this Thanksgiving, you won't want to miss Burning Barrel's Turkey Giveaway. The event runs from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Central Beer Depot on Central Avenue. Louisville native and Chris Redman, former NFL player...
Wave 3
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, a car crash on Dixie Highway killed two toddlers, one-year old Ja’Rell Hunter and two-year-old Ja’Reese Hunter and injured the boy’s mother, Jasilyn Gardner. Investigators say 42-year-old Angela Chapman of Radcliff drove her vehicle into oncoming traffic. Reports say Chapman was...
wdrb.com
Workers at Caesars Southern Indiana practice picketing as union negotiates new contract
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers at Caesars Southern Indiana walked a picket line on Friday. They're not on strike. Instead, workers described the rally cries and signs waved on Main Street in New Albany as a practice picket. Teamsters Local 89, the union representing workers at the casino, is trying...
Comments / 0