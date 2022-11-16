ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
fox2detroit.com

2 men headed to trial in Michigan fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men will stand trial in Michigan in connection with a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States. Authorities said Barry Cadden owned New England Compounding Center (NECC) in Framingham, Mass., while Glenn Chin was a supervising pharmacist when tainted steroid injections from the center caused the fatal outbreak.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Overcoming Jackson County ISD cyberattack could take several weeks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Intermediate School District is still working tonight to get its computer servers back online nearly a week after hackers took control. Cybersecurity experts said it could take several weeks before everything is back to normal for students. “It’s not a matter of if...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

2 Michigan districts to reopen after cyberattack closes schools for 3 days

Two Michigan school districts that remained closed much of the week after a ransomware attack were expected to reopen Thursday. Kevin Oxley, superintendent of the Jackson County Intermediate School District, credited "around-the-clock work by our tech team and cybersecurity experts" in a statement Wednesday night. "Our number one priority was...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
My Magic GR

Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?

If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
HOLLY, MI
MLive

These were the 10 most dangerous intersections in Jackson County in 2021

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Vehicle crash rates have been increasing across Michigan since 2020, and Jackson County’s roadways are no different. Michigan Auto Law -- which specializes in car, truck and motorcycle crashes -- compiles vehicle crash report data from police departments across the state and creates lists to warn drivers about the risks of intersections.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Southbound U.S. 131 closed for 20-vehicle pileup

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI - Southbound U.S. 131 is closed Friday, Nov 18, after a pileup of at least 20 vehicles near the D Avenue exit, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. Several injuries have been reported. The southbound lanes are closed from D Avenue to the Ravine Road overpass, sheriff’s...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

Victim identified in fatal Jackson County house fire

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Police have released the name of a 48-year-old man killed in a Columbia Township house fire early Tuesday morning. Timothy Rice was killed in a large fire that caused his home to collapse on Nov. 15, according to the Columbia Township Police Department. The cause of...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham County Animal Control seizes 16 dogs from Mason home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than a dozen dogs were seized from an Ingham County home Friday. According to authorities, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence on Hogsback Road, between Howell and College roads in Mason. The search warrant was in connection with...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

JCISD Ransomware Update November 17, 2022

Jackson County ISD Ransomware Attack – Frequently Asked Questions. Yes, it is safe for our students to return back to school. While our recovery efforts continue, we prioritized bringing essential systems back online in order to allow us to safely resume operations and reopen school buildings across Jackson and Hillsdale counties.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Public urination problems causing angst in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's something you don't want to see - peeing in public. It’s a big problem in Downtown Ann Arbor according to just about everybody we talked to - from students, to elder residents, and city officials. "I think it’s really disrespectful," said one...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wtvbam.com

Here comes the snow! Branch County included in Winter Weather Advisory

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will get a taste of the region’s first winter storm today and tonight. It is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service that will go in effect at 1 p.m. this afternoon and last until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The National Weather Service Office in North Webster, Indiana is predicting total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the advisory area, which includes St. Joseph and LaGrange Counties but not Hillsdale and Steuben Counties.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy