Read full article on original website
Related
fox2detroit.com
2 men headed to trial in Michigan fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men will stand trial in Michigan in connection with a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States. Authorities said Barry Cadden owned New England Compounding Center (NECC) in Framingham, Mass., while Glenn Chin was a supervising pharmacist when tainted steroid injections from the center caused the fatal outbreak.
WILX-TV
Overcoming Jackson County ISD cyberattack could take several weeks
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Intermediate School District is still working tonight to get its computer servers back online nearly a week after hackers took control. Cybersecurity experts said it could take several weeks before everything is back to normal for students. “It’s not a matter of if...
WILX-TV
Scam alert: Hillsdale County didn’t call you for delinquent taxes
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a familiar phone scam. According to authorities, people have reported phone calls from someone claiming to be with the “Hillsdale County Treasures Office” and stating the resident’s taxes are delinquent and need to be paid.
Overhead sign work is closing an I-94 lane in Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – A single-lane closure is coming to I-94 in Jackson County. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is closing eastbound I-94 to a single lane from U.S.127 to Lansing Avenue. The closure is taking place for workers to set an overhead sign support. The closure will be...
Detroit News
2 Michigan districts to reopen after cyberattack closes schools for 3 days
Two Michigan school districts that remained closed much of the week after a ransomware attack were expected to reopen Thursday. Kevin Oxley, superintendent of the Jackson County Intermediate School District, credited "around-the-clock work by our tech team and cybersecurity experts" in a statement Wednesday night. "Our number one priority was...
Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?
If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
Police close U.S. 131 for multiple crashes with heaviest snow on the way
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police have closed parts of U.S. 131 In Allegan and Kalamazoo counties on Friday, Nov 18, after multiple crashes. The crashes are among many reported in West Michigan the area where lake-effect snow has made driving treacherous, police said. State police closed northbound U.S. 131...
Officials set to preview 3-year, $146-million expansion of U.S. 23 Flex Route to I-96
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - Michigan’s first Flex Route, a system of electronically controlled shoulder lanes meant to ease congestion and boost safety on U.S. 23 north of Ann Arbor, is about to get longer. The Michigan Department of Transportation has cued up three years of construction on the major...
These were the 10 most dangerous intersections in Jackson County in 2021
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Vehicle crash rates have been increasing across Michigan since 2020, and Jackson County’s roadways are no different. Michigan Auto Law -- which specializes in car, truck and motorcycle crashes -- compiles vehicle crash report data from police departments across the state and creates lists to warn drivers about the risks of intersections.
Jackson, Hillsdale schools cyber attack investigation continues
Students in Jackson and Hillsdale counties are back in school Thursday for the first time all week, but it wasn’t the weather that kept them away. It was cybercrime.
Semi-truck going ‘too fast’ crashes on US-23 in Livingston County
A semi-truck pulling a trailer with 40,000 pounds of mulch crashed on US-23 near Fausett Road.
Southbound U.S. 131 closed for 20-vehicle pileup
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI - Southbound U.S. 131 is closed Friday, Nov 18, after a pileup of at least 20 vehicles near the D Avenue exit, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. Several injuries have been reported. The southbound lanes are closed from D Avenue to the Ravine Road overpass, sheriff’s...
Victim identified in fatal Jackson County house fire
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Police have released the name of a 48-year-old man killed in a Columbia Township house fire early Tuesday morning. Timothy Rice was killed in a large fire that caused his home to collapse on Nov. 15, according to the Columbia Township Police Department. The cause of...
Crash closes Grand River at Culver Ave. in Ingham County
The road is closed because of a crash that was first reported at 10:32 a.m.
WILX-TV
Ingham County Animal Control seizes 16 dogs from Mason home
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than a dozen dogs were seized from an Ingham County home Friday. According to authorities, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence on Hogsback Road, between Howell and College roads in Mason. The search warrant was in connection with...
Lansing Woman Explains How She Was Nearly Human Trafficked in Parking Lot
Human trafficking is very real in Michigan, as this young girl explains in a recent viral video. TikTok user stellatortolini, explained in a video how she was nearly abducted on November 14, 2022, at the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road in Lansing. In the video below, she explains how she...
jtv.tv
JCISD Ransomware Update November 17, 2022
Jackson County ISD Ransomware Attack – Frequently Asked Questions. Yes, it is safe for our students to return back to school. While our recovery efforts continue, we prioritized bringing essential systems back online in order to allow us to safely resume operations and reopen school buildings across Jackson and Hillsdale counties.
fox2detroit.com
Public urination problems causing angst in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's something you don't want to see - peeing in public. It’s a big problem in Downtown Ann Arbor according to just about everybody we talked to - from students, to elder residents, and city officials. "I think it’s really disrespectful," said one...
wtvbam.com
Here comes the snow! Branch County included in Winter Weather Advisory
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will get a taste of the region’s first winter storm today and tonight. It is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service that will go in effect at 1 p.m. this afternoon and last until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The National Weather Service Office in North Webster, Indiana is predicting total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the advisory area, which includes St. Joseph and LaGrange Counties but not Hillsdale and Steuben Counties.
Snowy weather, slick roads cause crashes in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Jackson County saw its first significant snowfall of the year this week, and dozens of local drivers saw firsthand how dangerous winter weather can make the roads. Between Nov. 17-18, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to 10 vehicle crashes caused by road conditions...
Comments / 1