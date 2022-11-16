Read full article on original website
Related
1011now.com
Hastings man pleads not guilty to John Deere arson
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A jury trial is pending for a Hastings man accused of setting fire to a John Deere dealership in July. Mitchell Linder, 31, is charged with felony second degree arson and with felony criminal mischief. Thursday he pleaded not guilty to both charges. His attorney requested a trial in February, but it has not been scheduled yet.
klkntv.com
Grand Island woman found with cocaine after striking officer, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was arrested Thursday when she was found with cocaine after hitting an officer, Grand Island Police say. Just after 7:20 p.m., officers were sent to an apartment near Walnut and Charles Streets after a dispute began between Trista Weasel and a landlord. The...
klkntv.com
‘Career offender’ from Grand Island gets 19 years in prison on meth charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A repeat offender from Grand Island will spend nearly two decades behind bars for selling meth, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Austin Kober, 24, was sentenced Friday to 19 years in prison for the distribution of 50 grams or more of meth. The sentence...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island woman arrested as part of FBI elder exploitation investigation
GRAND ISLAND, NE — A Grand Island woman is in custody in connection with an FBI investigation into elder financial exploitation. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 65-year-old Constance Reimers on Wednesday. She faces a conspiracy charge and a charge of committing theft by deception of more than $5,000, but authorities say more charges could be added. Both charges are Class llA felonies, which each could carry up to 20 years in prison.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man convicted for escape/hostage incident
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A jury Thursday convicted a Grand Island man for crimes committed during a hostage standoff in March near a Grand Island hospital. After a four day trial, Tyler Manka, 28, was convicted of kidnapping, two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, burglary, terroristic threats and escape as a habitual criminal. These charges are all felonies.
KSNB Local4
Hall County Courthouse evacuated Thursday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Courthouse had to be evacuated Thursday while sheriff’s deputies investigated a bomb threat. Sheriff Rick Conrad said the initial call came in at 12:47 p.m. Conrad said the threat indicated that a bomb would go off soon. Employees and visitors left the courthouse while deputies searched the building. Conrad said nothing was found. He said there are no suspects so far.
klkntv.com
Disturbing scam spreading through Nebraska claims your child was kidnapped
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A terrifying scam claiming your child has been abducted is on the rise across Nebraska. It’s gotten so bad that the Grand Island Police Department is sounding the alarm and sharing tips on how to protect yourself from becoming the next victim. Police say...
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug-related charge
HASTINGS, Neb. -- A man from Hastings was sentenced to 12 years in prison for meth-related charge on Wednesday. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 52-year-old Robert Williams, of Hastings, received 144 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Williams will serve eight years of supervised release after his initial prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
NebraskaTV
GIPD release photos of liquor store robbery suspects
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have released pictures of the suspects involved in an armed robbery at a liquor store over the weekend. Police said they are looking for more information involving three men involved in the robbery at Y&N Liquor, 409 N. Broadwell Ave., Suite 4, early Saturday morning.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island woman connected to international scam network
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing two felony charges after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from elderly victims as part of a larger network of scammers with ties to Ghana. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Constance Reimers, 65, on Wednesday based on an...
iheart.com
Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
News Channel Nebraska
No active threat, student in custody as police investigate incident at Kearney High
KEARNEY, Neb. - Police say there is no active threat or lockdown as they investigate an incident at Kearney High School. According to a social media post by the Kearney Police Department, one student is in custody related to the incident. A report of a disturbance at the school was called in to police around 11:25 A.M. At noon, three police cruisers and a community service officer vehicle were on site.
klkntv.com
Gunman on the loose after stealing more than $1,000 from Nebraska Sonic, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department is investigating after a reported robbery late Monday night. They say an unknown gunman went to the Sonic Drive-In at 2117 S. Locust St. around 10:19 p.m. The gunman then demanded money and personal property, according to police. Police said...
News Channel Nebraska
Railside lights up for Christmas
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Christmas has arrived in Grand Island. The Railside Christmas tree and the festoon lights are now lightning up six blocks of downtown. During the weekend, the festoon lights will be on 24 hours. During weeknights, so will the Christmas tree. Executive director of Railside, Sherry Siwinski...
KSNB Local4
‘Turd Burglar’ looking to steal Grand Island business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island native is bringing a service to the Tri-Cities that could help out residents in a “poopy” situation. Those in need of septic service now have another provider in Central Nebraska. The Turd Burglar is a company owned and operated by Kirt Pelster. He decided to bring his business back to Grand Island after more than 30 years in North Dakota.
Sand Hills Express
Cain USA Beef Opens Doors Officially in Broken Bow
BROKEN BOW – When customers first walk in the doors of Cain USA Beef’s headquarters in Broken Bow, the first face they’re likely to see will be Dominator, a Colorado State University bull owned in part by Cain USA Beef’s head, Dr. Don Cain. In true...
KSNB Local4
Hastings Casino moves forward but opposition still remains
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After the Hastings Planning Commission voted to recommend the passage of casino plans, the City Council took that recommendation and passed the measure by a vote of 6 to 2. Those opposed to the casino got their chance to make their case to the council. Even...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman arrested in Nebraska for having almost 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills in vehicle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is in jail after Nebraska state troopers arrested her for having 950 suspected fentanyl pills, a smaller amount of methamphetamine, and several items of drug paraphernalia. Troopers arrested 30 year-old, Brittney Beeter, at 9:05 p.m. while conducting a traffic stop on...
KSNB Local4
Delays push back open date of Hastings Theater
The 8th key was drawn in the 25 Keys of Christmas event. Another winner was picked in the Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas event.
gifamilyradio.com
Temporary Casino Getting Closer To Opening
There has been lots of casino talk this week in Hastings, in Grand Island, Fonner Park will soon have the temporary casino up and operational. Officials yesterday confirmed they are aiming to have construction ready by mid-December.
