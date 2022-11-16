ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

WATCH: Fish and Game introduce 4 sturgeon near John’s Hole Bridge in Idaho Falls

By Rett Nelson & Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 106

The Most Mispronounced Place in Idaho is…

If you live here you most likely don't have to think twice about how you are pronouncing things because you have heard the names and places enough to know how to say them properly. Think about a time you were visiting somewhere else and mispronounced a street name or town name because you just didn't know better. You very well may have said it wrong to a local and they were too nice to correct you. Or they just waited until you went on your way and then laughed at the ignorance.
IDAHO STATE
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Idaho Falls

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When you think of locally-sourced ingredients in Idaho, potatoes might be the first thing that comes to mind. After all, Idaho license plates have promoted its “famous potatoes” for nearly 100 years. And while you can absolutely expect to enjoy delicious baked, mashed, and French-fried versions at just about any eatery in the state, Idaho is also known for its dairy products, beef, and lamb. With the Snake River running through Idaho Falls, you can also expect to find trout on the menu in this beautiful southeastern Idaho town.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

East Idaho Eats: Satisfy your Mexican craving at Sweeto Burrito in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – For the last four years, Sweeto Burrito at 2090 East 17th Street in Idaho Falls has been a staple for burrito and salad lovers. The menu includes 18 items and its signature item, the sweeto burrito — from which the restaurant gets its name — is the most popular. It comes with sweet, shredded pork, rice, black beans, a blend of three cheeses, salsa and cilantro ranch. Other items include the smoked chicken salad and the sweetest sidekick dessert, a cheesecake-like pastry with deep fried cream cheese filling sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar and smothered in raspberry drizzle.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

City of Blackfoot boil advisory has been lifted

BLACKFOOT— A boil advisory that’s been in place since last week in Blackfoot has now been lifted. In a news release on Friday, city of Blackfoot officials wrote they had been authorized by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to lift the boil order. The boil order went...
BLACKFOOT, ID
KOOL 96.5

It’s Crazy How These 12 Things Are Legal In Idaho

Things That Make You Go "Hmmm" Just when you think you know everything there is to know about Idaho, it does something to make you go "hmmm." In this case, the Gem State has gone and done 12 crazy somethings that left us scratching our heads. Heck, some of them even left us shaking our heads.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

National Adoption Day celebrated at the Bonneville County courthouse

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County judges, court officials and Idaho legislative representatives gathered with families on Friday to celebrate those who foster children and those who have gone through the process of adoption. Booths were set up in the hallway of the Bonneville County courthouse full of treats, teddy...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

You’re Not A Real Idaho Resident Until You’ve Been To These 6 Places

So many people are new to Idaho, and if that's you, welcome home! When I came here, I wanted to make sure that I understood what being an Idahoan meant. I came here to be a part of the Idaho lifestyle, not to bring the lifestyle I left behind to Idaho. Years later, I've seen more of Idaho than some people who have lived here their entire lives! To truly call yourself a resident, there are places that you need to visit first. Let's create a checklist of places, and before you can get the keys to your new home, you'll need to show that you have visited these places.
IDAHO STATE
rmef.org

Help Solve Two Idaho Elk Poaching Cases

Below are two news releases from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a bull elk...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Best & Worst Ranked Elementary, Middle & High Schools

We are nearly halfway through the school year. Parents and teachers how do you think your schools are performing? A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
IDAHO STATE
Gephardt Daily

Utah County man jumps into icy Idaho river to save woman

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Nov. 16, 2022 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — A Utah County man passing through Idaho Falls to visit family ended up jumping into the Snake River to save a woman who drove her car off a boat dock. Dan Entze, from Elk Ridge, was driving with...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy