WATCH: Fish and Game introduce 4 sturgeon near John’s Hole Bridge in Idaho Falls

Idaho Fish & Game release steelhead in the Boise River for anglers
Idaho Fish and Game released 125 steelhead in five different locations in the Boise River, it's something they have done every year except one since 1997.
The Most Mispronounced Place in Idaho is…
If you live here you most likely don't have to think twice about how you are pronouncing things because you have heard the names and places enough to know how to say them properly. Think about a time you were visiting somewhere else and mispronounced a street name or town name because you just didn't know better. You very well may have said it wrong to a local and they were too nice to correct you. Or they just waited until you went on your way and then laughed at the ignorance.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Idaho Falls
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When you think of locally-sourced ingredients in Idaho, potatoes might be the first thing that comes to mind. After all, Idaho license plates have promoted its “famous potatoes” for nearly 100 years. And while you can absolutely expect to enjoy delicious baked, mashed, and French-fried versions at just about any eatery in the state, Idaho is also known for its dairy products, beef, and lamb. With the Snake River running through Idaho Falls, you can also expect to find trout on the menu in this beautiful southeastern Idaho town.
Withdrawal extended to ensure continued preservation of national historic landmark in Idaho and Montana
The Bureau of Land Management has published a Public Land Order to ensure the continued preservation of the Lemhi Pass National Historic Landmark in Idaho and Montana. The post Withdrawal extended to ensure continued preservation of national historic landmark in Idaho and Montana appeared first on Local News 8.
upr.org
Idaho Fish and Game seeking info on bald eagle illegally shot in Bear Lake County
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal shooting of a bald eagle in the community of Bern in Bear Lake County. On Nov. 6, Senior Conservation Officer Kolby White with Idaho Fish and Game received a report of a dead bald eagle in the middle of a field in the small community of Bern, approximately 4 miles west of Montpelier.
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Satisfy your Mexican craving at Sweeto Burrito in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – For the last four years, Sweeto Burrito at 2090 East 17th Street in Idaho Falls has been a staple for burrito and salad lovers. The menu includes 18 items and its signature item, the sweeto burrito — from which the restaurant gets its name — is the most popular. It comes with sweet, shredded pork, rice, black beans, a blend of three cheeses, salsa and cilantro ranch. Other items include the smoked chicken salad and the sweetest sidekick dessert, a cheesecake-like pastry with deep fried cream cheese filling sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar and smothered in raspberry drizzle.
Awesome! One of the Oldest Ever Log Cabins in Idaho [Photos]
Log cabins have been a thing in Idaho for several years, but more commonly we tend to think of cabins being in the mountains and by the lakes or parks. When we think of cabins, we think of luxury getaways and fun trips to resorts in big, spacious cabins. But what is the oldest cabin in all of Idaho and where is it?
Soaking in Idaho hot springs: The Gem State has so many geo-thermal features
Idaho features more than 100 hot springs scattered all across the state provide ample opportunities for people to relax in mineral filled pools.
Amazing Idaho Dome Cabin Has an Indoor Zipline and 6 XBOXs
People from Idaho believe some really ridiculous things about our state. You know, like we have blacksmith shops on every corner or if you grew up on one of the reservations, you lived in a teepee. We'll just raise an eyebrow, laugh quietly to ourselves and let them believe it's...
eastidahonews.com
City of Blackfoot boil advisory has been lifted
BLACKFOOT— A boil advisory that’s been in place since last week in Blackfoot has now been lifted. In a news release on Friday, city of Blackfoot officials wrote they had been authorized by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to lift the boil order. The boil order went...
It’s Crazy How These 12 Things Are Legal In Idaho
Things That Make You Go "Hmmm" Just when you think you know everything there is to know about Idaho, it does something to make you go "hmmm." In this case, the Gem State has gone and done 12 crazy somethings that left us scratching our heads. Heck, some of them even left us shaking our heads.
eastidahonews.com
National Adoption Day celebrated at the Bonneville County courthouse
IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County judges, court officials and Idaho legislative representatives gathered with families on Friday to celebrate those who foster children and those who have gone through the process of adoption. Booths were set up in the hallway of the Bonneville County courthouse full of treats, teddy...
You’re Not A Real Idaho Resident Until You’ve Been To These 6 Places
So many people are new to Idaho, and if that's you, welcome home! When I came here, I wanted to make sure that I understood what being an Idahoan meant. I came here to be a part of the Idaho lifestyle, not to bring the lifestyle I left behind to Idaho. Years later, I've seen more of Idaho than some people who have lived here their entire lives! To truly call yourself a resident, there are places that you need to visit first. Let's create a checklist of places, and before you can get the keys to your new home, you'll need to show that you have visited these places.
Recent vandalism sparks policy changes at Blackfoot Movie Mill
Recent vandalism at the Blackfoot Movie Mill has sparked changes in how the theater owners plan to operate. The post Recent vandalism sparks policy changes at Blackfoot Movie Mill appeared first on Local News 8.
rmef.org
Help Solve Two Idaho Elk Poaching Cases
Below are two news releases from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a bull elk...
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Man dies from food poisoning, Major League Baseball player visits Idaho students and teen kidnapped twice
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Nov. 14 to Nov. 20 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — Rattlesnakes as a “marketable commodity” quickly “leaped to the foreground” at the state department of agriculture, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican said on Nov. 14, 1919.
Idaho’s Best & Worst Ranked Elementary, Middle & High Schools
We are nearly halfway through the school year. Parents and teachers how do you think your schools are performing? A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
Gephardt Daily
Utah County man jumps into icy Idaho river to save woman
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Nov. 16, 2022 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — A Utah County man passing through Idaho Falls to visit family ended up jumping into the Snake River to save a woman who drove her car off a boat dock. Dan Entze, from Elk Ridge, was driving with...
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Post Register
Optum Idaho "Give Cold Feet the Boot" gives winter boots to elementary schools
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Optum Idaho's "Give Cold Feet the Boot" campaign returns again this year, it's fourth annual partnership with D&B Supply, North 40 Outfitters, and CAL Ranch to provide students at ten Idaho elementary schools a free pair of warm boots and socks. Unfortunately, thousands of Idaho...
