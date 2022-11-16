ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Biden's Education Department says it's 'examining' extending the student-loan payment pause to remedy the 'significant confusion' among borrowers after federal courts blocked debt relief

By Ayelet Sheffey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pWzZd_0jD4XN1k00
US President Joe Biden. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
  • The Education Department said it is "examining" extending the student-loan payment pause.
  • This comes after two federal courts blocked the department from implementing debt relief.
  • The department said the courts are causing "significant confusion" and "financial harm" to borrowers.

President Joe Biden's Education Department confirmed an extension of the student-loan payment pause is on the table.

Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan has been fraught with legal battles — over the past week, two federal courts have ruled that the debt relief cannot be implemented until a final decision is made on the legality of the loan forgiveness. The administration has appealed the decisions, but the process could take months and coincide with the resumption of student-loan payments, currently set to happen after December 31.

On Tuesday, Biden's Justice Department requested a stay on one of the lawsuits that struck down the debt relief, and alongside that request, Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal filed an appendix explaining why failure to deliver debt relief to the 26 million borrowers who already applied is a problem.

"Preventing the Department from effectuating the debt relief as planned also causes significant confusion that will lead to further harm to borrowers," Kvaal wrote. "Most borrowers have been told that all they need to do is submit an application to obtain one-time student loan debt relief. Now, as a result of litigation they are left to wonder when, if at all, if debt relief will be effectuated. Despite the Department's efforts to keep borrowers informed, many borrowers may remain uncertain or confused about their repayment obligations."

He added that as a result of those challenges, the department is "examining all available options," but "those options are not without their own costs."

"For example, the Department estimates that if it temporarily extends the existing COVID-19 pandemic payment and interest accrual pause for federal student loan holders, it will cost taxpayers several billion dollars a month in unrecovered loan revenue," Kvaal wrote.

This appears to be the first time the department itself has noted that a further extension of the payment pause is under consideration. The Washington Post reported on Monday that White House officials were considering extending the pause but noted that no final decisions have been made yet.

Kvaal also referenced the "significant financial harm" borrowers stand to face if the administration is blocked from implementing student-debt relief, saying that delinquencies will surge if they have to resume payments without the relief they were promised.

Advocates and some Democratic lawmakers have been amplifying their calls to extend the payment pause in recent days. AFL-CIO director of government affairs Bill Samuel told Insider in a statement that "with the payment pause end date of Dec. 31 rapidly approaching, the AFL-CIO will continue to advocate for the full implementation of the Biden administration's student loan debt cancellation plan."

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar called for an extension on Twitter on Tuesday. At this point, borrowers remain in limbo waiting to see if payments will resume in January, and whether they will have a reduction to their balances by then.

Comments / 6

Related
msn.com

Meet a 30-year-old with $110,000 in student debt who chose her job in hopes of public-service loan forgiveness — but her balance just keeps growing

Like millions of student-loan borrowers, Kjerstin Laine is in loan-relief limbo. For Laine, a 30-year-old who has over $110,000 in student debt, the $20,000 in forgiveness she's set to get from President Joe Biden's plan is just a drop in the bucket. As a first-generation college student whose debt has shaped the trajectory of her career, she fears her balance will balloon even more after pandemic-era payment pauses end and interest starts accruing again.
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says

President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
TEXAS STATE
KXLY

3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees

Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Business Insider

200,000 student-loan borrowers were just granted $6 billion in debt relief after a federal judge approved a settlement with Biden's Education Department

A federal judge granted final approval of a settlement involving defrauded student-loan borrowers. 200,000 borrowers are expected to get $6 billion in debt relief, and the department will review other pending claims. The 2019 lawsuit was filed in response to a backlog of borrower defense claims that hadn't been processed.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just six days

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are slated to receive their monthly $841 payment for November in just six days. Recipients did not receive a check this month due to a scheduling quirk — Oct. 1 falling on a weekend — that gave them two paychecks in September. SSI payments are issued by the Social Security Administration on the first of each month, but when that day falls on a holiday or weekend, payments are issued on the last weekday before the first of the next month, according to the SSA.
NBC4 Columbus

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness update

(WSPA) – Earlier this fall, we heard so much talk about the Student Loan Debt Forgiveness program, but for weeks now, it has been on hold. The program has faced numerous lawsuits, one of which is from six states including South Carolina. On Thursday evening, a federal judge struck...
GOBankingRates

What is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?

Federal student loan borrowers who qualify for up to $20,000 in canceled debt under the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness plan stand to get a huge financial boost each month when those payments disappear. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now. Discover: If Your Credit Score...
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
Business Insider

Meet a borrower with $43,000 in student debt who thought he was getting Biden's loan forgiveness, only to have it 'yanked away' a month later

Kristopher Cabreira doesn't qualify for Biden's student-debt relief because he has FFEL loans. While FFEL loans initially qualified, Biden reversed the guidance on September 29. Cabreira is among the 770,000 other borrowers who got the relief "yanked away" from them. Kristopher Cabreira was looking forward to the relief $10,000 in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Automatic student loan forgiveness payments begin processing Nov. 14

Approximately 8 million student loan borrowers who are eligible for automatic loan forgiveness will see their loans discharged beginning Nov. 14, the Department of Education has announced. “You don’t need to take any action if you are interested in receiving federal student loan debt relief,” an email from the Education...
Business Insider

Business Insider

732K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy