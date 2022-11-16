Father-daughter team cooks up The Crunch Dog, hot dog on a stick

Korean fried chicken is the original specialty of the father-daughter duo behind Crunchik'n.

When John Choi retired from academia, he turned his hobby of cooking into a business - later convincing his daughter Jennifer to join him in the venture.

The fast-casual chain offers Korean-style fried chicken but another item is bringing people out.

It's their version of Korean street food they call The Crunch Dog - a hot dog on a stick, rolled in batter and a bit of sugar, then coated in panko and deep fried for a crunchy crispy snack.

The Korean fried chicken is marinated, dipped in batter, and then fried twice for extra crispiness. Other menu items include rice bowls, glass noodles.

Then the chicken is glazed in the customer's choice of scratch-made sauces, with flavors like honey soy, sweet chili, Korean barbecue and more.

They have locations in Center City, near Temple University, and Ocean City, NJ.