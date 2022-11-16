NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler have given Music City some new claim to fame. The fast-growing city known for its vibrant music scene, delicious food, and friendly people has been added to Travel + Leisure's '50 Best Places to Travel in 2023' list, and named #4 for 'Best Cities in the U.S: Best Big Cities" by Condé Nast in their 2022 Readers' Choice Awards.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO