Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Related
fox17.com
Tennessee's 'Bonnaroo' presale announced for Black Friday
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) — The popular annual four-day music festival 'Bonnaroo' recently announced that its presale for tickets will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. The show itself take place in Manchester, TN from June 15-18, 2023. Bonnaroo will be hosting more than 150 musicians with more than 10...
fox17.com
New Titans stadium could bring in $34 billion for Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, Butch Spyridon, said the new $2.1 billion proposed Titans stadium is worth the cost. City leaders said they’re still not in agreement when it comes to stadium plans. One council member told FOX 17 News...
fox17.com
Nashville ranked #4 best big city in the U.S.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler have given Music City some new claim to fame. The fast-growing city known for its vibrant music scene, delicious food, and friendly people has been added to Travel + Leisure's '50 Best Places to Travel in 2023' list, and named #4 for 'Best Cities in the U.S: Best Big Cities" by Condé Nast in their 2022 Readers' Choice Awards.
fox17.com
'Rock Me Up Cosmetics' launches free party Friday, gives back to Nashville Women's shelter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rock Me Up Cosmetics launches Friday and gives back to Nashville Women's shelter. The cosmetics company says they are the first official, luxurious High definition mineral makeup line. Their products will exclusively be sold at The Shop at W. Hotel Nashville. Founder and CEO, Britney...
fox17.com
Google Fiber begins construction in Smyrna, Tennessee
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Google Fiber has begun construction in Smyrna, the first Tennessee town outside of Nashville to receive their service. Earlier this year, Google Fiber made an agreement between Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed and a company representative to begin service in the area. Google Fiber wrote...
fox17.com
Toddler who lived at Nashville's Brookmeade Park has died, family says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News has shown you a video of a little girl at Brookmeade Park’s homeless camp back in March. The family tells FOX 17 News that the toddler died last week. Now, they say the Department of Children's Services ignored their desperate plea for help before she died.
fox17.com
Franklin police begging party goers to 'stay the hell in the house' this holiday season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As the holiday season approaches, law enforcement agencies across the state will be looking for drivers who are under the influence of alcohol. The Franklin Police Chief is sending celebrators a very direct message. It happens almost every year. People go to parties. They have...
fox17.com
These Middle Tennessee fur babies need foster homes for the holidays
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Pups at Maury County Animal Services are looking for foster parents this holiday season. The no-kill shelter in Middle Tennessee is hoping to give their adoptable dogs and cats a break from the kennels for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Anyone willing to open their hearts and...
fox17.com
World's largest traffic experiment being conducted in Nashville along I-24
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Research has kicked off on Interstate 24 for an experiment that will explore "phantom traffic jams." The study is led by Vanderbilt University and University of California, Berkeley, in coordination with Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Nissan North America. It'll be the largest open-track field experiment in the world.
fox17.com
Tennessee AG files petition to withdraw federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti files a petition, joining 21 states, to withdraw the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. Attorney General Skrmetti joined in filing a Petition for Rulemaking, requesting that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) repeal the mandate he says is unlawful.
fox17.com
Foundation pays off mortgage for family of fallen Tennessee lieutenant
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A nonprofit organization has paid off the mortgage for the family of a longtime La Vergne Police detective who died last year. Lt. Kevin Stolinsky passed away after suffering a medical incident while on duty in Nov. 2021. Now, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation hopes to make life a little easier on Stolinsky's wife and daughter.
fox17.com
Thanksgiving foods you CAN feed your dog
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — With Thanksgiving around the corner, it's inevitable to expect begging eyes and drooling mouths from our dogs. But not all Turkey Day treats are safe for pups, and some can even be toxic. For example, stuffing often contains ingredients like onions, scallions, and garlic, all...
fox17.com
TDOT: Road projects take 15 years to complete on average
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reveals it takes an average of 15 years to finish a road project. Both state leaders and TDOT said that the wait time is unacceptable. This comes to the surface as Governor Bill Lee holds budget hearings lasting over a week.
fox17.com
Senior Tennessee missionaries serve Ukraine orphans
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — For almost a year, FOX 17 News has been following a group of senior citizen missionaries who go to the Ukraine to serve war orphans. Wings of the Wind Ministries in Hickman County keeps finding more orphans and keeps finding a way to meet more of their needs.
fox17.com
Local McDonald's donates more than $9,000 to Metro Nashville Public Schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — McDonald's fries have led to some smiles. As a result of the Fries for School Supplies fundraiser, a local McDonald's was able to donate $9, 581 to Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS). The owner-operators of the McDonald's Greater Tennessee Valley Operators Association Business Unit presented...
fox17.com
Attorneys for Michael Mosley file motion for new trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Attorneys for the man who was handed two life sentences for stabbing two people to death at a Midtown bar have filed a motion for a new trial. Michael Mosley appeared in court Thursday in front of Nashville Judge Angelita Dalton. His lawyers are requesting a new trial and filed a motion for a judgment of acquittal based on prosecutorial misconduct.
fox17.com
TBI: More than 67,000 incidents of domestic violence in TN last year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) released two new crime-related studies on Friday, Nov. 18, one of which showed that there were over 67,000 cases of domestic violence in the state of Tennessee. The studies involve research describing the amount and types of crime on...
fox17.com
Man shot during fight in Woodbine Thursday morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating this morning after they say that a fight between two men led to gunfire. The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on the 2700 block of Fannie William St. during what police say was a fight between two men. One...
fox17.com
TN Supreme Court: Life sentence for juvenile homicide offenders is unconstitutional
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a narrow ruling by the Tennessee Supreme Court, it is now unconstitutional in Tennessee for a juvenile homicide offender to receive a mandatory life sentence. This decision is based on the Eighth Amendment in the United States Constitution, which states that cruel and unusual punishment shall not be inflicted.
fox17.com
Titans offensive coordinator arrested for DUI
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence in Williamson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirms a trooper was patrolling I-65 South near Moores Lane around 2:30 a.m. and watched a vehicle speed past. He pulled the car over and made contact with the driver, Todd Downing.
Comments / 0