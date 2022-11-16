Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
The “record-setting” 2022 NationalsIBWAAWashington, DC
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
'Not accurate': Liz Cheney and Jan. 6 committee fire back at Mike Pence after attack
The Jan. 6 committee countered former Vice President Mike Pence's disparagement of the panel as "partisan," insisting that it "respectfully" engaged with him.
Mitch McConnell Votes Against Interracial Marriage Bill Despite Asian Wife
The Senate voted to move forward with the Respect for Marriage Act with a bipartisan majority of 62 on Wednesday.
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Washington Examiner
Judge hands Warnock victory on Saturday early voting in Georgia Senate runoff
A Fulton County judge ruled Friday afternoon in favor of Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and other Democratic groups that sued to allow early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Georgia's Senate runoff election. Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. took up the case Friday to determine whether Republican...
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Judge rejects former White House press secretary Jen Psaki's effort to quash subpoena
A judge refused Friday to quash a subpoena issued to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki that seeks her deposition in a lawsuit filed by Missouri and Louisiana, alleging that the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media. Psaki filed a motion in federal court in...
When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
Early voting in the runoff election between Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock begins s...
Comments / 0