WIBW
Two hospitalized after rollover crash following attempted U-turn
UDALL, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men well into their 70s were sent to the hospital after a rollover crash that was the result of an attempted U-turn by another vehicle. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 57 on southbound Kansas 15 Highway - about 4 miles north of Udall - with reports of an injury crash.
Police seek missing man with dementia
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. 76-year-old Loti Ekofo hasn’t been in contact with his family for several months. He has a history of strokes and dementia. His native language is French. Mr. Ekofo was last known to be homeless. Anyone who may have seen […]
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Shots fired at Wichita home caught on camera
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are hoping someone will recognize suspects in a south side shooting. Police say it happened just after midnight on October 22 in the 500 block of east Boston, which is near Harry and Broadway. Security video shows three people walking by, then you can...
KAKE TV
Man charged in deaths of 2 people changing flat tire in north Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 26-year-old man has been charged after police say he struck and killed two people who were changing a flat tire on a north Wichita highway interchange. Travis Mock appeared in court on Wednesday and was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the...
kfdi.com
Chase ends with crash on I-135 in Harvey County
A high speed chase ended with a crash on southbound Interstate 135 in Harvey County. The crash was reported Thursday afternoon between Newton and K-196. Harvey County deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were on the scene. Saline County deputies were chasing a car east on Interstate 70, then the...
classiccountry1070.com
Man Charged in Fatal Hit & Run Last Year Faces Shooting Charges in Linn County
A man accused of hitting and killing a Wichita man with a vehicle last October at Arrowhead Stadium, faces new charges in Linn County, Kan. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested 19-year-old Thomas Weyer earlier this month for allegedly firing a gun at an occupied vehicle on Nov. 1st.
KWCH.com
2 injured, 1 critically in Derby crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people suffered injuries, one critically injured in a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday afternoon in Derby. The crash happened about 3 p.m. near Madison Avenue and Mulberry Road. Each vehicle involved had one occupant: the driver. Derby police said an ambulance took a man to a...
Crews battle duplex fire in southeast Wichita
Firefighters battled a southeast Wichita duplex fire Wednesday afternoon in the 21-hundred block of Pinecrast. First responders found heavy fire in the rear of the structure.
KWCH.com
KAKE TV
Wichita woman falls victim to social media rental scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman says she was scammed while trying to rent a home. Police say it's happening more and more across the country. Bailee Goad told KAKE about the red flags that made her wonder if it was legit. She says one of the first signs...
kfdi.com
Suspect arrested in porch thefts in Maize, Derby
Police have arrested a 30-year-old Wichita man in connection with porch thefts that were reported in Maize and in Derby. Maize police arrested a photo that was from the Watercress neighborhood and it showed a man getting away with a package that had been delivered Tuesday. A red and gold van was seen in the photo. A Facebook group from Derby posted a photo with a similar van from porch thefts that were reported earlier, and a resident of the Tallgrass East neighborhood in Wichita also posted a photo that appeared to be of the same van.
classiccountry1070.com
Charges filed in deaths of two pedestrians on K-96
A Wichita man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of two people who were killed while changing a tire on the shoulder of a ramp to K-96. 26-year-old Travis Mock has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. His bond was set at $250,000 and attorneys are scheduled to discuss the case on November 28th.
KAKE TV
Wichita man sentenced to over 48 years in prison for second-degree murders
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Dontenize Kelly has been sentenced after pleading no contest to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 17-year-old Michael Beasly and 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon. The 24-year-old from Wichita has been sentenced to just over 48 years (586 months) in prison and an additional 35...
KAKE TV
Teen sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation for hit-and-run death of Wichita woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 19-year-old has been sentenced to 60 days in jail followed by two years' probation for the hit-and-run death of a Wichita woman last year. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said Bricetin Wedel will be subject to 58 months in prison if he violates probation. He pleaded guilty in August to misdemeanor vehicular homicide as well as felony and misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of an accident. His 60-day jail sanction started last Thursday, jail records show.
Wichita teen gets probation, jail sanction in preschool teacher’s hit-and-run crash death
Lynny Marie Poell, 26, was hit at Douglas and Greenwood in Wichita during a night out with friends last summer. She died on June 11, 2021.
KWCH.com
kmuw.org
Homeless veterans village in south Wichita on hold
The pandemic has stalled plans to create a campus of cottages and services in south Wichita for homeless veterans. “We started off with a pretty ambitious plan,” said Seth Brees, board member of the nonprofit Passageways Ltd., Wichita. The vision garnered praise and pledges of donations and in-kind aid.
5 people injured in Butler County crash
Five people were injured in a Butler County crash Sunday afternoon.
WIBW
Wichita family hospitalized after Andover driver fails to yield on highway
BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita family was hospitalized after an Andover driver failed to yield at a posted sign on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 21 on Kansas Highway 254 with reports of an injury crash.
KAKE TV
'Please be extra cautious': Police reveal location with highest accident rate in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say that Kellogg and Seneca is the highest accident location in the city of Wichita and they will be stepping up traffic enforcement in response. Officers will be focusing on the area until the end of the year. They will be issuing citations for...
