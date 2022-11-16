ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Comments / 9

Oh, boy!
3d ago

A thug in the making. Hey PARENTS, this is YOUR 12-year old child! Where are you?

Reply(1)
9
Dean Johnson
2d ago

These youths making these threats need to be held accountable. The court continues to be lenient and that needs to atop

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Two teen suspects arrested in connection with shootings in DeLand

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of two 18-year-olds today, both in connection to recent shootings around DeLand. Damarion "Taz" Mims and Elijah "Lala" Bruten were arrested by VCSO detectives and are now being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail, the sheriff's office announced Saturday.
DELAND, FL
flaglerlive.com

No, There Is No Security Issue at Indian Trails Middle School

Flagler County school officials and the Sheriff’s Office this morning have been scrambling to dispel false alarms of an impending shooting that started within Indian Trails Middle School and quickly spread among parents on social media. There is a stepped up police presence at Indian Trails resulting from an earlier, settled incident. But there are no security problems.
click orlando

Moped chase in Mims ends with shooting, arrest, deputies say

MIMS, Fla. – A man is locked up after shooting another man in the back twice while chasing the victim through Mims, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas Blair, Jr., 23, was booked into the Brevard County jail on Tuesday. Deputies said they were called to...
MIMS, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Sixth grader arrested for threatening mass shooting at Indian Trails Middle School

A sixth grader at Indian Trails Middle School was arrested early Wednesday morning for threatening a mass shooting. The 12-year-old had sent snapchat messages to another student about shooting up the school and wanting to kill people, according to the arrest report. The messages also showed the girl was trying to get a firearm from another minor, the report said.
WCJB

Two men from Ocala facing gun and drug-related charges

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police released new details about an arrest involving a stolen gun. Jaishun Turner, 22, and Ulnaiji Hall, 23, are out on bail, both facing gun and drug-related charges. Police pulled over a vehicle last Thursday for a window tint violation. Officers say they found marijuana...
OCALA, FL
News4Jax.com

Body of man found on bank of St. Johns River in Arlington, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday afternoon on the bank of the St. Johns River in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police said construction workers in the area happened to look down and saw the body on the riverbank behind a building on Shepard Street, which is just south of Jacksonville University.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Miller found guilty of lying under oath

The jury didn’t buy the doughnut defense. A Marion County jury of four men and two women needed just 25 minutes of deliberation Friday to find suspended Sumter County commissioner Oren Miller guilty of felony perjury. Miller, the jury found, lied under oath during a criminal investigation into potential...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Residents along private lake in unincorporated Seminole County still reeling from hurricane flooding

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Homeowners near Lake Markham are living with flooded yards, and worry they won’t dry out and anytime soon. According to the Seminole Water Atlas, the waters along the 70-acre private lake in unincorporated Seminole County have gradually been rising over the past five years, and back-to-back hurricanes made it so much worse.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy