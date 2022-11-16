HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Osceola man pleaded not guilty to a total of 10 felony charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.

