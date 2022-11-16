Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Arrests made in connection to Omaha homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- Three men have been arrested on gun-charges that are connected to an Omaha homicide from last week that killed one and injured seven. The Omaha Police Department said they arrested 25-year-old Imhotep Davis, 25-year-old Kiwan Dampeer, and 28-year-old Tyvel Lampkin-Davis. Officers said Davis was charged with gun...
KETV.com
Three arrested in connection to 33rd and Ames Ave mass shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police announced they have arrested three people connected to a mass shooting that killed 20-year-old Karly Wood. OPD said Kiwan Dampeer, 25, is charged with shooting at an occupied dwelling, use of a weapon to commit a felony, gun possession by prohibited person and gun possession on school property.
1011now.com
Omaha Police arrest 3 in connection to shooting that killed 1, injured 7
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a party that killed one and injured seven. According to police, Imhotep Davis, 25; Tyvel Lampkin-Davis, 28; and Kiwan Dampeer, 25 have been arrested in connection to the Nov. 13 shooting. Davis was arrested for...
WOWT
1 dead, 1 arrested after pursuit, crash in York County
YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed in a crash and another was arrested after a pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 354. The driver was allegedly driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely.
News Channel Nebraska
NSP investigating after multi-county pursuit ends with one person dead, another under arrest
YORK, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating after a chase ended with one person dead. The Nebraska State Patrol said Friday night that it is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving...
KELOLAND TV
Nebraska woman identified in fatal 2-vehicle crash
BROOKING. S.D. (KELO) — A woman from Lincoln, Nebraska has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brooking Wednesday. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane of I-29 when it was rear-ended by a Mack Anthem truck and tanker.
klkntv.com
Hickman hunter injured when shot at close range in Buffalo County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Hickman man was accidentally shot at close range Friday while hunting in Buffalo County, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said. The hunter was shot around 8:45 a.m. along the Platte River. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he was...
1011now.com
Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
klkntv.com
48-year-old Nebraska inmate dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An inmate died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center, authorities said. Antoine Young, 48, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. But his cause of death has not been determined. Young was serving a life sentence...
WOWT
48-year-old Nebraska inmate sentenced for murder dies in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska inmate sentenced to life in prison has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 48-year-old Antoine Young died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Young started his sentence on Feb. 3, 2009, and was serving life for first-degree murder and use...
News Channel Nebraska
Woman suffers gunshot wound, Beatrice Police arrest suspect
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police have arrested a 35-year-old man after a woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg. Authorities arrested Mitchell Brooks on suspicion of second-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, discharge of a firearm at a person and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
WOWT
Former Omaha bar owner pleads guilty to obstruction
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former bar owner changed his plea in court Thursday to guilty. Chad McMahon changed his plea and was fined $400 for one count of misdemeanor obstruction. Omaha Police had been investigating six underage customers who were served alcohol — one of them getting into a...
1011now.com
1.5 pounds of meth and guns found inside Lincoln home following narcotics investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two men are facing charges after roughly 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine was found in a home involved in a narcotics investigation. Wednesday night, at 8:35 p.m., officers with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force contacted 37-year-old Victor Gonzales and 43-year-old Robert Walkingbull in a vehicle in front of a residence near 13th & Washington.
klin.com
Mother And Son Arrested During Lincoln Drug Investigation
A 36 year old woman and her 18 year old son are facing charges after the Lincoln-Lancaster Narcotics Task Force and SWAT team served a warrant on a home near 30th and U Street around 2:30 Thursday afternoon as part of an ongoing investigation. “Officers ultimately located about 3.7 pounds...
klkntv.com
Steroids, gun stolen in February found during Gage County bust
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Gage County Sheriff’s Office says it found several guns and controlled substances while executing search warrants last week. Three firearms were located at a Wymore home near North 8th and I Streets on Nov. 7, according to authorities. One of them was reported...
klkntv.com
Crime Stoppers: UNL Police looking for people who trashed Nebraska Hall
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – University of Nebraska-Lincoln police are searching for at least two people who caused chaos at Nebraska Hall. On Nov. 4, the men went into the building near 16th and X Streets and “trashed it,” police said. The men shattered the glass and ripped...
KSNB Local4
Osceola man enters not guilty plea in Hastings officer-involved shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Osceola man pleaded not guilty to a total of 10 felony charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
iheart.com
Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
KETV.com
Lancaster County deputies seize 28 dogs from home in Malcolm
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lancaster County deputies pulled more than 20 dogs from a woman's house this week. Julia Hudson, 70, was sentenced to two years probation in 2013 when state regulators found dozens of dogs in cages crusted in feces and urine. The Capital Humane Society said the dogs...
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska State Patrol news
Otoe County pursuit leads to arrest of North Carolina woman. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska on Wednesday, Nov. 9. At approximately 5 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in...
