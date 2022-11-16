ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

11Alive

1 killed after altercation leads to gunfire outside Kroger in Henry County, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after an altercation led to gunfire outside a Kroger in Henry County Friday evening, according to police. Henry County Police responded to the Kroger in Ellenwood on Fairview Road in reference to a "person shot call." When officers arrived, they discovered a fight began inside the grocery store and then it continued outside into the parking lot, and shots were fired.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man, homes hit by gunfire in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Gunfire in southwest Atlanta sent a 58-year-old man to the hospital, according to Atlanta police. Investigators said a 58-year-old man was sleeping inside his home when he was struck by gunfire from outside his home on Sandcove Court. Several other homes in the area were hit by gunfire.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested in deadly shooting at Smyrna pool

SMYRNA, Ga. - Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Alabama man at a Smyrna apartment complex in July. Tavis Crankfield, 20, of Decatur, was arrested by the Cobb County Police Department's Violent Crime Bureau after a brief foot chase near Powers Ferry Road and Delk Road.
SMYRNA, GA
11Alive

Armed couple accused of kidnapping woman on way to work, forced her to withdraw $20K from bank in Brookhaven

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Brookhaven Police and the DeKalb County Police Department are investigating a kidnapping and robbery that took place on Oct. 18. A police report stated the victim said she just got off the bus and was walking to work along La Vista Road in DeKalb County when she was approached by a woman near Briarcliff Road. The victim said the woman asked where she was headed and the victim explained she was walking to work.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

4 missing Alabama children found safe in Georgia after alert, father arrested

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Four children are safe and their father is behind bars after an Emergency Missing Child Alert was issued Thursday morning. Clifton Christopher Buchanan, 34, of Sylacauga, Alabama, was arrested in Etowah County, Alabama on Friday, about 24 hours after the Alabama Department of Human Resources were supposed to take the children into its custody.
SYLACAUGA, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made in shooting death of Waffle House cook

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities say they have made an arrest after a cook was shot to death outside a DeKalb County Waffle House last week. Donald Kidd was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of malice murder. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

No one in custody three years after deadly Athens hit and run

ATHENS, Ga. - This month marks three years since a 25-year-old Athens man was killed in a hit and run on Cherokee Road. Sanchez Elder’s mother says someone struck and killed him as he left a football watch party in 2019. "Just turn yourself in. I know you’re not...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County teen shot in the back feels lucky to be alive

She said she and her friend, who was killed in the shooting, were being robbed. Police said the victims and shooters knew each other before the shooting, but didn't provide a specific motive for the shooting.
fox5atlanta.com

2 shot in the legs while walking down busy southwest Atlanta road, police say

ATLANTA - Two people told police they were shot in their leg while walking down a southwest Atlanta street on Thursday afternoon. Officers were called out just before 3:20 p.m. to the intersection of Campbellton Road SW and Honeysuckle Lane SW for a report of a shooting. Atlanta police say officer found the two males with injuries to their legs from an apparent shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
WAAY-TV

TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL

