1 killed after altercation leads to gunfire outside Kroger in Henry County, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after an altercation led to gunfire outside a Kroger in Henry County Friday evening, according to police. Henry County Police responded to the Kroger in Ellenwood on Fairview Road in reference to a "person shot call." When officers arrived, they discovered a fight began inside the grocery store and then it continued outside into the parking lot, and shots were fired.
UPDATE: Teen arrested; man shot to death outside Henry County Kroger
A fight that started inside a Henry County Kroger spilled outside and turned into a fatal shooting Friday evening, polic...
fox5atlanta.com
Man, homes hit by gunfire in SW Atlanta
ATLANTA - Gunfire in southwest Atlanta sent a 58-year-old man to the hospital, according to Atlanta police. Investigators said a 58-year-old man was sleeping inside his home when he was struck by gunfire from outside his home on Sandcove Court. Several other homes in the area were hit by gunfire.
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested in deadly shooting at Smyrna pool
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Alabama man at a Smyrna apartment complex in July. Tavis Crankfield, 20, of Decatur, was arrested by the Cobb County Police Department's Violent Crime Bureau after a brief foot chase near Powers Ferry Road and Delk Road.
Armed couple accused of kidnapping woman on way to work, forced her to withdraw $20K from bank in Brookhaven
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Brookhaven Police and the DeKalb County Police Department are investigating a kidnapping and robbery that took place on Oct. 18. A police report stated the victim said she just got off the bus and was walking to work along La Vista Road in DeKalb County when she was approached by a woman near Briarcliff Road. The victim said the woman asked where she was headed and the victim explained she was walking to work.
fox5atlanta.com
Person killed in Kroger parking lot shooting, Henry County police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Henry County said a person died in a shooting at a Kroger in Ellenwood. Police were in the parking lot of a Kroger on Fairview Road on Friday night. Police said officers responded to a report of someone shot at around 8 p.m. Investigators...
fox5atlanta.com
4 missing Alabama children found safe in Georgia after alert, father arrested
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Four children are safe and their father is behind bars after an Emergency Missing Child Alert was issued Thursday morning. Clifton Christopher Buchanan, 34, of Sylacauga, Alabama, was arrested in Etowah County, Alabama on Friday, about 24 hours after the Alabama Department of Human Resources were supposed to take the children into its custody.
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made in shooting death of Waffle House cook
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities say they have made an arrest after a cook was shot to death outside a DeKalb County Waffle House last week. Donald Kidd was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of malice murder. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at...
WXIA 11 Alive
Two teens arrested, charged with murder in Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting
Ryan Rodriguez Romero was shot and killed at a Gwinnett County shopping plaza this week. A 17-year-old girl was also injured.
fox5atlanta.com
No one in custody three years after deadly Athens hit and run
ATHENS, Ga. - This month marks three years since a 25-year-old Athens man was killed in a hit and run on Cherokee Road. Sanchez Elder’s mother says someone struck and killed him as he left a football watch party in 2019. "Just turn yourself in. I know you’re not...
2 teens charged in shooting that killed 16-year-old outside Gwinnett supermarket
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Florida deputies arrested two teenagers in connection with a deadly shooting in Gwinnett County. Police responded to the shooting Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. to the La Mexicana Supermarket off Beaver Ruin Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers found 16-year-old...
8 arrested after human trafficking, gang investigation in metro Atlanta
Eight people, most from metro Atlanta, are in custody after an investigation into human trafficking and gang activity, s...
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County teen shot in the back feels lucky to be alive
She said she and her friend, who was killed in the shooting, were being robbed. Police said the victims and shooters knew each other before the shooting, but didn't provide a specific motive for the shooting.
Search for missing metro Atlanta grandmother as skeletal remains are found near search area
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police confirm skeletal remains were found in Newton County, not far from where police have been searching for a missing grandmother. Right now, it’s still unclear if the remains could be those of 64-year-old Debra Ashby. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
2 men wanted for armed robbery at DeKalb County apartment, police say
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police are looking for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery at an apartment complex. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Nov. 2, officers responded to a call at 6800 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. The address shows up as Dunwoody...
Canton police investigate whether remains found this week related to other cases
Human remains found Thursday in Cherokee County are now being examined by the GBI, the Canton Police Department said....
fox5atlanta.com
2 shot in the legs while walking down busy southwest Atlanta road, police say
ATLANTA - Two people told police they were shot in their leg while walking down a southwest Atlanta street on Thursday afternoon. Officers were called out just before 3:20 p.m. to the intersection of Campbellton Road SW and Honeysuckle Lane SW for a report of a shooting. Atlanta police say officer found the two males with injuries to their legs from an apparent shooting.
fox5atlanta.com
Detectives determining if there are connections between bodies found near Etowah River, Canton police say
CANTON, Ga. - Police in Canton said investigators said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is examining skeletal remains found near the Etowah River on Thursday. It's the third instance of a body found in the city in five months. Police said investigators went to the south side of the river...
WAAY-TV
4 missing Alabama girls found safe; father arrested
UPDATE: The four missing Buchanan girls have been found safe and alive, according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. They were located in Clayton County, Georgia. The Alabama Department of Human Resources is en route to pick them up. Stick with WAAY for updates. From earlier:. The Alabama Law Enforcement...
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County man inappropriately touched underage female employee, deputies say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Detectives have arrested a Paulding County man accused of inappropriately touching an underage female employee multiple times. Officials say 56-year-old Kenneth DeWayne Wiggins is charged with three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and one count of felony false imprisonment after his arrest last week. According to...
