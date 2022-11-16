Sam’s Club lowers hot dog combo to $1.38

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Sam’s Club has made the decision to lower it’s hot dog combo from $1.50 to $1.38, nearly 10% lower.

CEO and President of Walmart, Inc. Douglas McMillon said on Wednesday the decision is meant to help “families stretch their dollars as we head into the holidays.”

In addition to lowering the hot dog combo price, McMillon said the company was removing inflation on many traditional Thanksgiving food items with whole turkeys being sold for under $1 per pound.

“Regardless of income levels, families are more price-conscious now, so it’s as important as ever that we earn their trust with value,” McMillon said.



