ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Sam’s Club lowers hot dog combo to $1.38

By Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oi6aR_0jD4VqXZ00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Sam’s Club has made the decision to lower it’s hot dog combo from $1.50 to $1.38, nearly 10% lower.

Officials in East Texas searching for missing man last seen running into 500-acre wooded area

CEO and President of Walmart, Inc. Douglas McMillon said on Wednesday the decision is meant to help “families stretch their dollars as we head into the holidays.”

In addition to lowering the hot dog combo price, McMillon said the company was removing inflation on many traditional Thanksgiving food items with whole turkeys being sold for under $1 per pound.

Here’s how to save on Thanksgiving dinner

“Regardless of income levels, families are more price-conscious now, so it’s as important as ever that we earn their trust with value,” McMillon said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0jD4VqXZ00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview beats Lone Star 38-17

TYLER, Texas — The Longview Lobos went head-to-head with the Lone Star Rangers in the second week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Lone Star, 38-17. Click the video above for the highlights.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Carmela’s Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A light in the night once more shines bright north of Longview. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land is officially open in the 6000 block of Highway 259 North. There are more lights this year, and they now have security in place to keep the line along the shoulder of Highway 259 safe. Millions of lights, and right off the bat owner Carmela Davis is going to tell us the nights of the shortest lines.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

TJC Apache Belles celebrate 75th anniversary with Houston Thanksgiving Parade surprise, upcoming Christmas show

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In honor of their 75th anniversary, the Apache Belles were surprised with the opportunity to open the Houston Thanksgiving parade. “It’s so special,” sophomore Audrey Smith said. “You know, growing up in dance we’ve been able to perform in local parades and marching local parades, and you kind of get to […]
HOUSTON, TX
KLTV

East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday giveaway with Tyler church

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank and Green Acres Baptist Church will have a drive-thru holiday food box distribution. The event will take place on Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Green Acres Bapitist Church in Tyler (1607 Troup Highway). Holiday food boxes will...
TYLER, TX
US105

TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas

After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SPCA of East Texas is helping Maya find a home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah, with the SPCA of East Texas, joined East Texas Live to show off Maya, a five year old Rat Terrier Mix. Maya was rescued back in 2021 and is a total attention hog that loves wearing sweaters. For more information about Maya, visit the SPCA of East Texas website.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

3-year-old Chihuahua mix Maggie available for adoption in Tyler

Meet Miss Maggie, a 3-year-old Chihuahua/terrier mix little lady, who is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Maggie weighs 13 pounds and is fully vetted. Maggie would be best suited in a household with older children. She loves to go for car rides if she can sit in your lap. Miss Maggie also loves tummy rubs and giving puppy kisses if you are lucky. Best of all, Maggie is house trained. Maggie will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Maggie, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

TJC Science Center hosting holiday planetarium shows

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The TJC Center for Earth and Space Science featuring Hudnall Planetarium will be hosting several holiday and winter dome shows from Nov. 19 until Dec. 30. The following dome shows will be presented: Season of Light will show at 1 p.m. “This show recounts the historical religious and cultural rituals practiced […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler seniors make hats for Salvation Army

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – At The Hamptons of Tyler, located at 4250 Old Omen Rd, Tyler, residents Dorotha Tucker, Billie Suggs, and Dorace Allen spent time knitting for a good cause.  “We’re so impressed that these beautiful Hamptons ladies made 52 hats for the Salvation Army of Tyler!” Community Relations Director, Stefanie Gaitan, shared. “We’re […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals for East Texas

TYLER, Texas — If you need somewhere to eat this Thanksgiving, CBS19 has compiled a list of local organizations and businesses offering free meals. Monday, Nov. 21: Celebrate Recovery is holding a free holiday meal at 6 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. Location: 110 Student Center 1505 Troup...
TYLER, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Experience holiday fun like never before with Christmas in Lindale

Starting with the Lindale Christmas Parade, starting at 5:30 PM on December 3rd, Lindale is kicking off all the holiday fun! Afterwards starting at 6:00 PM that same night until January 1, 2023, you can experience Christmas in Lindale at Pickers Pavilion! Picker’s Pavilion is located at 205 Cannery Row in Lindale. It’s open 7 days a week from 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM, starting December 4th, and it’s FREE. Picker’s Pavilion has been completely transformed into the ultimate Christmas spot, so grab your friends & family and enjoy all that Lindale has to offer!
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Pursuit of vehicle with stolen trailer ends on Highway 259 in Kilgore

Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler. The Salvation Army held its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff this morning at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. Updated: 3 hours ago. Trinity School of Texas and UT Tyler University Academy loaded trucks full of...
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Old Omen Road in Tyler has ‘slightly new look’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The City of Tyler announced that Old Omen Road from University Boulevard to Shiloh Road has a “slightly different look.” The city said that the road was recently seal-coated and repainted, adding a small buffer between the main lanes and the bicycle lane to make traveling safer for bicyclists on the […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy