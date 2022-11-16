Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
an17.com
Hammond man found guilty of murdering his wife in 35-year-old cold case
A Tangipahoa Parish jury on Friday returned a guilty verdict in the second degree murder case of a Hammond woman who was killed more than 35 years ago. On Friday, the jury found Reginald Reed guilty in the 1987 murder of his late wife, Selonia Reed. The decision was unanimous....
I-TEAM: Baker man arrested on federal gun charges days after prior arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The US Marshal Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force with the assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and ATF made an arrest Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Charmaine Wilson, 25, was picked up on federal gun charges, including felon in possession...
wbrz.com
Felon out on bond for weapons charges arrested again two weeks later in similar case
BAKER - A man arrested Nov. 6 for gun-related charges who was out on bond was arrested again just shy of two weeks later for similar charges. Marshals with the Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force, along with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) arrested Charmaine Wilson, 26, early Friday morning on Greenwood Lane in Baker.
brproud.com
Target practice shooting turns into fatal juvenile shooting, officials say
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Friday evening. According to PCSO, a 13-year-old boy was shot on Friday evening, while individuals were target practicing. “I have taught gun safety to the youth in our parish for most of...
WAFB
Baton Rouge man sentenced in federal court for involvement in dog-fighting ring
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was sentenced on Thursday, Nov. 17, to a year in federal prison for having dogs he planned to fight, according to the US Department of Justice. Officials said Aquintas Singleton, 35, was sentenced to 12 months and one day for “possessing...
brproud.com
Man accused of stealing $25K in materials from business pled guilty to charges
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of materials from an area business pled guilty to simple burglary. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into $25,000 in materials stolen from a business on July 1, 2021. Investigators soon learned that the suspects stole from the same business five different times.
brproud.com
Traffic stop in Louisiana ends with arrest of trio on drug and gun charges
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office recently initiated a traffic stop on LA 70 East. The traffic stop took place on Tuesday, November 15, after a deputy saw “an eastbound vehicle commit a traffic violation,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Man pleads guilty in killing of police officer, fiancée’s father; sentenced to life in prison
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing a Baton Rouge Police lieutenant and his fiancée’s father has been sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Ronnie Kato pled guilty to manslaughter, first-degree murder, and attempted first-degree murder.
Opelousas 19-year-old arrested in undercover bust, 4 pounds of marijuana
A 19-year-old from Opelousas has been arrested on several charges following an undercover investigation, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO).
WAFB.com
Road rage leads to shooting on North Boulevard; 1 man arrested
The US Marshal Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force with assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and ATF made an arrest on Nov. 16. Alleged argument over money leads to drive-by shooting on LSU’s campus; arrests made. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two people were...
theadvocate.com
Mother sought, daughter arrested in shooting that stemmed from brawl at Dutchtown gas station
A Baton Rouge mother and daughter got in a fist fight with another group of women at a Dutchtown gas station Tuesday and the mother shot and injured one of the women during the brawl, Ascension sheriff's deputies said. Rhesa Pointer, 40, shot a woman from the other group multiple...
wbrz.com
Man found dead at Baker home; homicide investigation underway
BAKER - Authorities are investigating a death at a home in East Baton Rouge Friday evening. According to the Baker Police Department, the unidentified man's body was discovered late Friday afternoon at his apartment on Jefferson Street in Baker. The investigation is being handled as an apparent homicide. No more...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge man arrested; police say he shot at driver after car crash, fled from officers
Baton Rouge police arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly shot another driver in a road rage incident and then fled from officers on foot. Darrel Jupiter, 46, was booked into jail on a count of attempted first degree murder after authorities say he shot a 31-year-old man following a car crash in the 4200 block of North Boulevard.
wbrz.com
State Police: Man arrested after deadly crash in Zachary, allegedly rear-ended car at stop light
ZACHARY - A man was arrested Thursday after a deadly crash on US 61 in Zachary last week that left one person dead. State Police said the three-vehicle crash happened on Nov. 12 shortly before 11 p.m. at the intersection of US 61 (Blues Highway) and LA 64 (Mount Pleasant Road) in Zachary. It claimed the life of 23-year-old John Anthony Dante' Daniels.
theadvocate.com
Man avoids death penalty in killing of Baton Rouge policeman, girlfriend's stepfather
A Baton Rouge man charged with the double slaying of his girlfriend's stepfather and a city policeman, a case that local officials say illustrates the potentially deadly effects of domestic abuse, will avoid the death penalty under a plea deal reached with prosecutors. Speaking softly and wearing an orange jumpsuit...
St. James Parish man to serve 15 years for murder
24-year-old Jaylon Braxton pled guilty to attempted manslaughter Monday after he shot a man in March of 2020.
wbrz.com
WBR sheriff refuses interviews while his employee remains under criminal investigation for stealing
PORT ALLEN - Less than 24 hours after the WBRZ Investigative Unit identified an employee accused of stealing from the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Mike Cazes has refused to do an interview while the case remains under a criminal investigation. Mandy Miller is a longtime employee of...
brproud.com
Woman wanted by Baton Rouge Police for felony theft
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local authorities are searching for Destinee Mena and are asking for the public’s help locating her. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the 25-year-old woman is wanted for felony theft and refund or access device application. Mena is believed to be connected with...
brproud.com
Man found dead in Baker residence, officials say
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baker Police Department is investigating a death on Friday evening. According to Chief Carl Dunn, officers were called to a residence, where it was believed to have an unresponsive man inside. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. Check back for more information...
wbrz.com
Denham Springs teacher arrested on campus; accused of giving child vape, sending inappropriate texts
DENHAM SPRINGS - A teacher at a Livingston Parish school was taken into custody on campus as students were being dismissed Thursday afternoon. Law enforcement showed up at Denham Springs Freshman High at some point Thursday and took the teacher, 23-year-old Kayla Callicott, away in handcuffs. Witness said she was arrested shortly after classes let out for the day but reported seeing police activity around the campus hours earlier.
Comments / 0