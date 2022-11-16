BAKER - A man arrested Nov. 6 for gun-related charges who was out on bond was arrested again just shy of two weeks later for similar charges. Marshals with the Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force, along with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) arrested Charmaine Wilson, 26, early Friday morning on Greenwood Lane in Baker.

BAKER, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO