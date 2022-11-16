ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

Felon out on bond for weapons charges arrested again two weeks later in similar case

BAKER - A man arrested Nov. 6 for gun-related charges who was out on bond was arrested again just shy of two weeks later for similar charges. Marshals with the Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force, along with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) arrested Charmaine Wilson, 26, early Friday morning on Greenwood Lane in Baker.
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

Man accused of stealing $25K in materials from business pled guilty to charges

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of materials from an area business pled guilty to simple burglary. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into $25,000 in materials stolen from a business on July 1, 2021. Investigators soon learned that the suspects stole from the same business five different times.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Road rage leads to shooting on North Boulevard; 1 man arrested

The US Marshal Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force with assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and ATF made an arrest on Nov. 16. Alleged argument over money leads to drive-by shooting on LSU’s campus; arrests made. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two people were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Woman wanted by Baton Rouge Police for felony theft

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local authorities are searching for Destinee Mena and are asking for the public’s help locating her. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the 25-year-old woman is wanted for felony theft and refund or access device application. Mena is believed to be connected with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man found dead in Baker residence, officials say

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baker Police Department is investigating a death on Friday evening. According to Chief Carl Dunn, officers were called to a residence, where it was believed to have an unresponsive man inside. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. Check back for more information...
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

Denham Springs teacher arrested on campus; accused of giving child vape, sending inappropriate texts

DENHAM SPRINGS - A teacher at a Livingston Parish school was taken into custody on campus as students were being dismissed Thursday afternoon. Law enforcement showed up at Denham Springs Freshman High at some point Thursday and took the teacher, 23-year-old Kayla Callicott, away in handcuffs. Witness said she was arrested shortly after classes let out for the day but reported seeing police activity around the campus hours earlier.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy