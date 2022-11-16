Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
City of Stuttgart’s Thanksgiving week garbage schedule
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the City of Stuttgart Sanitation Department has announced its schedule change for next week. The sanitation department, landfill, transfer station, and street department will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. Garbage pick-up will run as usual on Monday, Nov. 21, and...
KATV
Lane closures in North Little Rock and Little Rock for I-30 construction
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation released information regarding the Interstate 30 construction taking place before Thanksgiving. According to ARDOT, construction will cause weekly lane closures but there will not be any main lane closures scheduled between 5 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, and 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 due to Thanksgiving week.
Four mayoral races go to runoff in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark — A runoff election notice has been issued for the following mayoral races in Pulaski County: Alexander, Jacksonville, Sherwood, and Wrightsville. Election Day will be on Tuesday, December 6 from 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., and some Pulaski County voters will need to make their...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
School district holds stakeholder work session to create clear goals for district
The Stuttgart School District began holding its community stakeholder meetings with various members of the community last week. The first meeting was held at Stuttgart High School on Wednesday, Nov. 9. There will be a second meeting in December with this same group. Community members present included district administrators, students,...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stone Bank sponsors concert to honor Arkansas County Veterans
Stone Bank sponsored a free Veterans Appreciation Concert on Friday, Nov. 11 at the Veteran Memorial Building in DeWitt. This is the second year the bank has sponsored a concert honoring area Veterans. Ozark Folk Center favorites Grace Stormont and Whoa Mule performed. The event was co-sponsored by American Legion...
Students react to a stain on a Pulaski County courthouse wall casting a grim shadow of the past on today
The Pulaski County courthouse is a place where justice is served, but an unjust shadow of a grim past policy that resurfaced over time on a wall there sparked a conversation among students about racism and acknowledging our history so we can more into the future.
mdmh-conway.com
Little Rock Police Department shares details on assault and robbery Sissy’s Log Cabin Promenade location
Little Rock, Arkansas – More details about the Wednesday night theft of a well-known jewelry store in west Little Rock are being made public by the police. According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, the burglary at the Sissy’s Log Cabin store at 17717 Chenal Parkway occurred around 6:45 p.m., and eight people are believed to have been involved.
Getting to know newly elected Little Rock Director Andrea Lewis
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Little Rock will soon have a new board director after Andrea Lewis replaces the current ward 6 director, Doris Wright. "Growing up I saw my dad run and he was on city council for years. My mom was on the school board all my elementary years," said Lewis.
mysaline.com
Prohibited Hunting, FTA, and DWI in Saline County Mugshots on 11182022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Waterfowl Report: Duck season opens with water concerns throughout state
LITTLE ROCK – An abnormally dry late summer and fall figure to play a part in the nine-day opening section of Arkansas’s 60-day duck season, which starts statewide Saturday morning, 30 minutes before sunrise. Several of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s public hunting areas have had good...
Little Rock housing complex facing AG lawsuit set to go to city court Monday
Management of a housing complex on Colonel Glenn Road is scheduled for a Little Rock environmental court hearing Monday after multiple delays. Big Country Chateau faces several city code violations for unsafe and unhealthy living conditions, including mold, broken windows and scattered trash. Tenants have said that management often has not responded to maintenance requests […] The post Little Rock housing complex facing AG lawsuit set to go to city court Monday appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Marriott Hotel franchise is heading to Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff city leaders have long wondered what to do with a hotel that's become an eyesore over the last few years— but this week, they found a solution. The Pine Bluff Convention Center Executive Director Joseph McCorvey announced that the Courtyard by Marriott...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
‘Daughter of the White River’ extended at Stuttgart Twin Cinema; ticket sales to benefit St. Charles Cemetery
Last Sunday’s Stuttgart premiere of the indie film “Daughter of the White River,” received such a positive response that the author and filmmaker, Denise Parkinson, has loaned the documentary to Stuttgart Twin Cinema for screenings from Friday, Nov. 18 to Tuesday, Nov. 22. Partial proceeds from the screenings will benefit folk hero Helen Spence’s final resting place, the St. Charles Cemetery, which received tornado damage during the pandemic.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
City of Stuttgart unveils new seal, website
The City of Stuttgart has a new official seal. City officials and the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce have been working with Thrive, a non-profit organization in Helena, Arkansas, to create the design for the city. This includes a new city logo, a city seal, and two brand-new websites. The new...
Benton woman calls animal control after huge deer gets stuck in her garage
Seeing an 8-point buck on a game camera or from a deer stand will get a hunter’s heart racing. But what about an 8-point buck in a garage?
Two fires reported in Little Rock, officials say
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock firefighters were called to two separate fires Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the corner of 17th and Dennison Street to put out a fire that started in the center part and moved to the attic. That fire, which started roughly before 11:40...
North Little Rock raises police salaries, Little Rock considers the same
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Now that elections are in the rearview, central Arkansas cities are focusing in on future budgets— which could include salary raises and new patrol cars for local police. The focus on law enforcement support comes as police stations across the county, including here in...
Officials searching for suspects in October McAlmont Community Park murder
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Update: Mr. Harris is now in custody. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has issued a BOLO alert for four suspects wanted for capital murder as a result of an incident that occurred at McAlmont Community Park on October 21, 2022. Deonte Kevonne Harris, Johnathan...
Thieves pepper spray employees at Sissy’s Log Cabin in Promenade
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a smash-and-grab theft at the Sissy’s Log Cabin jewelry store in the Promenade shopping center. According to officials, the store was open and customers were inside when this happened. Multiple suspects entered the store, pepper...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Fire ant quarantine expands to include seven new Arkansas counties
LITTLE ROCK — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive...
