ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader

City of Stuttgart’s Thanksgiving week garbage schedule

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the City of Stuttgart Sanitation Department has announced its schedule change for next week. The sanitation department, landfill, transfer station, and street department will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. Garbage pick-up will run as usual on Monday, Nov. 21, and...
STUTTGART, AR
KATV

Lane closures in North Little Rock and Little Rock for I-30 construction

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation released information regarding the Interstate 30 construction taking place before Thanksgiving. According to ARDOT, construction will cause weekly lane closures but there will not be any main lane closures scheduled between 5 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, and 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 due to Thanksgiving week.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Four mayoral races go to runoff in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark — A runoff election notice has been issued for the following mayoral races in Pulaski County: Alexander, Jacksonville, Sherwood, and Wrightsville. Election Day will be on Tuesday, December 6 from 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., and some Pulaski County voters will need to make their...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

School district holds stakeholder work session to create clear goals for district

The Stuttgart School District began holding its community stakeholder meetings with various members of the community last week. The first meeting was held at Stuttgart High School on Wednesday, Nov. 9. There will be a second meeting in December with this same group. Community members present included district administrators, students,...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stone Bank sponsors concert to honor Arkansas County Veterans

Stone Bank sponsored a free Veterans Appreciation Concert on Friday, Nov. 11 at the Veteran Memorial Building in DeWitt. This is the second year the bank has sponsored a concert honoring area Veterans. Ozark Folk Center favorites Grace Stormont and Whoa Mule performed. The event was co-sponsored by American Legion...
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
mdmh-conway.com

Little Rock Police Department shares details on assault and robbery Sissy’s Log Cabin Promenade location

Little Rock, Arkansas – More details about the Wednesday night theft of a well-known jewelry store in west Little Rock are being made public by the police. According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, the burglary at the Sissy’s Log Cabin store at 17717 Chenal Parkway occurred around 6:45 p.m., and eight people are believed to have been involved.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

Prohibited Hunting, FTA, and DWI in Saline County Mugshots on 11182022

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Little Rock housing complex facing AG lawsuit set to go to city court Monday

Management of a housing complex on Colonel Glenn Road is scheduled for a Little Rock environmental court hearing Monday after multiple delays. Big Country Chateau faces several city code violations for unsafe and unhealthy living conditions, including mold, broken windows and scattered trash. Tenants have said that management often has not responded to maintenance requests […] The post Little Rock housing complex facing AG lawsuit set to go to city court Monday appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Marriott Hotel franchise is heading to Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff city leaders have long wondered what to do with a hotel that's become an eyesore over the last few years— but this week, they found a solution. The Pine Bluff Convention Center Executive Director Joseph McCorvey announced that the Courtyard by Marriott...
PINE BLUFF, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

‘Daughter of the White River’ extended at Stuttgart Twin Cinema; ticket sales to benefit St. Charles Cemetery

Last Sunday’s Stuttgart premiere of the indie film “Daughter of the White River,” received such a positive response that the author and filmmaker, Denise Parkinson, has loaned the documentary to Stuttgart Twin Cinema for screenings from Friday, Nov. 18 to Tuesday, Nov. 22. Partial proceeds from the screenings will benefit folk hero Helen Spence’s final resting place, the St. Charles Cemetery, which received tornado damage during the pandemic.
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

City of Stuttgart unveils new seal, website

The City of Stuttgart has a new official seal. City officials and the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce have been working with Thrive, a non-profit organization in Helena, Arkansas, to create the design for the city. This includes a new city logo, a city seal, and two brand-new websites. The new...
STUTTGART, AR
THV11

Two fires reported in Little Rock, officials say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock firefighters were called to two separate fires Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the corner of 17th and Dennison Street to put out a fire that started in the center part and moved to the attic. That fire, which started roughly before 11:40...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Fire ant quarantine expands to include seven new Arkansas counties

LITTLE ROCK — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy