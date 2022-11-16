ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Suspect looks directly into security camera during 7-Eleven robbery in Portsmouth

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a 7-Eleven in Portsmouth was robbed early Wednesday morning.

According to Portsmouth police, the call for the commercial robbery came in around 5:10 a.m. Wednesday at the 7-Eleven in the 400 block of Greenwood Drive.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect went into the store and insinuated that he had a firearm, however, police say he did not display one.

There were no injuries reported. It’s still unclear if the suspect left the store empty-handed. He was seen getting into a blue or black car and went down Greenwood Drive toward I-264.

The suspect was seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, a gray shirt, tan boots, and a black mask. He appears to be 5’6″-5’8″ and about 150 to 180 pounds. During the robbery, security footage captured the alleged suspect looking directly into the camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VHJXt_0jD4Uv3p00
Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17dlaa_0jD4Uv3p00
Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DwMI4_0jD4Uv3p00
Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

