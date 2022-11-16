Suspect looks directly into security camera during 7-Eleven robbery in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a 7-Eleven in Portsmouth was robbed early Wednesday morning.
According to Portsmouth police, the call for the commercial robbery came in around 5:10 a.m. Wednesday at the 7-Eleven in the 400 block of Greenwood Drive.
A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect went into the store and insinuated that he had a firearm, however, police say he did not display one.
There were no injuries reported. It’s still unclear if the suspect left the store empty-handed. He was seen getting into a blue or black car and went down Greenwood Drive toward I-264.
The suspect was seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, a gray shirt, tan boots, and a black mask. He appears to be 5’6″-5’8″ and about 150 to 180 pounds. During the robbery, security footage captured the alleged suspect looking directly into the camera.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
