How To Keep Costs Down When Purchasing Your First Car

Buying your first car is considered a cultural milestone. It’s a true sign you’re growing up and becoming more independent, but we won’t blame you if you experience sticker shock while shopping for a new vehicle. Fortunately, you can keep costs down by following our advice.

How to Buy Your First Car Without Going Broke

A new car will set you back $40,000 to $50,000, which is equivalent to the cost of a 4-year bachelor’s degree. To get the vehicle of your dreams, you’ll need to save or go without.

Don’t Forget About Insurance

Before you even start looking for the right car, you should consider your insurance costs. New drivers, especially young men, pay significantly higher rates than any other demographic. With that said, comparing local insurance companies is the cheapest way to insure a new driver .

You should also consider driving a car that’s cheaper to insure. For example, Hondas, Toyotas, and Kias aren’t as expensive as 4×4 trucks, luxury sports cars, Teslas, Volvos, or Jeeps.

Figure Out Your Budget and Save

It’s time to start making better financial decisions . Create a budget that helps you understand what you can truly afford. It’s recommended to save 15% of your monthly income on auto expenses, which include auto payments, gas, car insurance, and general maintenance.

This applies even if someone else is buying the car for you. We’d all like a Ferrari, but car payments alone could make the vehicle too expensive to drive. Either way, start putting money away as soon as possible by setting up automatic transfers from your checking to savings.

Avoid Taking Out a Personal Loan

The cycle of debt can be never-ending if you don’t build proper financial habits. If your budget is so tight that one bad month could force you to use a payday loan to pay for necessities, buy a cheaper vehicle. Driving in luxury isn’t worth the possibility of high debt or homelessness.

If possible, try to avoid taking out a loan at all, whether it’s a personal loan or car loan, to purchase a vehicle. By buying your vehicle in full, you eliminate the risk of bank repossession.

Buy a Well-Kept Used Vehicle

Buying a new vehicle is usually a no-brainer for the driver. Since new cars have better safety features, fuel economy, and government incentives, they’re often the only choice. Plus, there’s the emotional side of things; it’s simply cooler to drive a shiny new car than a beat-up roadster.

But if you want to save money, buying used is best. New cars lose 40% to 50% of their value within the first year, but a good used car won’t depreciate as quickly. Plus, used cars have a reduced sticker price and lower insurance and registration rates, which really adds ups.

Get to Know Basic Car Maintenance

Going the used route? Then you better know the basics of car maintenance. You’ll want to make sure everything is operational before driving off the lot. Even if you opt to buy new, knowing how to change your car’s oil, brake pads, and air filters can save you hundreds of dollars a year.

If you don’t know the first thing about car maintenance, consider getting a certified pre-owned car from a dealership. They aren’t as expensive as new cars and often more reliable than used.

Read Your Contract Carefully

Dealership car contracts are serious legal documents that can and will cause you harm. Once you sign the contract, you have no cooling-off period . The seller holds all the cards. If you fail to read the document carefully, you may end up spending more money than you can afford.

While reading the contract is important, it’s also equally important that you trust the seller. Be sure to research any dealership you plan to check out. Walk away if you feel pressured.