crowdfundinsider.com
American Express, Square to Create Credit Card for Square Sellers
American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Square (Block) (NYSE:SQ) announced “an expansion of their relationship and plans to launch a new credit card built specifically for Square sellers on the American Express network.”. The new card will be “the first credit card Square offers to its community of small business...
crowdfundinsider.com
FreedomPay Announces Integration with Castles Technology to Expand Commerce Offering
FreedomPay, the commerce technology partner of choice for global leaders across hospitality, retail, restaurants, and sports and entertainment, announced a partnership with Castles Technology, a manufacturer of payment hardware solutions. Chris Kronenthal, President of FreedomPay, said:. “FreedomPay creates a world-class experience for consumers through optimized speed, security, and personalization. By...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Payments: Varo Bank Now Offers Zelle
Varo Bank — which claims to be the first all-digital, nationally-chartered U.S. consumer built from the ground up techbank — announced that it will offer Zelle® in its mobile banking app. Zelle is described as “a safe way to send and receive money with friends, family, and...
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
crowdfundinsider.com
UK Fintech Paysend Introduces Remittance Solution to Drive Financial Inclusion in Northern Central America
Paysend, the UK-based fintech, introduced Paysend Libre, which will “allow unbanked users in Northern Central America (Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador) to receive remittances from the U.S. instantly to a Paysend virtual Mastercard digital card.”. The virtual card is ready “to use in minutes for cash withdrawals and online purchases,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Ethereum Climate Platform Initiative to Address ETH Network’s Former PoW Carbon Emissions
Recently, at COP27, one of the world’s largest gatherings on climate action, a group of Web3 companies convened by ConsenSys and Allinfra, joined civil society leaders and the UNFCCC Climate Innovation Hub, “to announce the creation of the Ethereum Climate Platform (ECP).”. Its mission is “to incentivize and...
crowdfundinsider.com
ESTO, Multitude Bank to Support Business Growth for European Retailers
ESTO Group, a provider of “innovative” payments and shopping solutions in the Baltics, announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with Multitude Bank p.l.c. The company has provided the following operational and financial information. Multitude Bank has “committed €14m into a bond program to support ESTO’s growth...
crowdfundinsider.com
Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls: Former Enron Fixer and New FTX CEO Hammers Incompetence at Failed Crypto Exchange
New FTX CEO John Ray has filed a declaration in support of Chapter 11 proceedings, completely slamming the utter incompetence of management in what was once the second-largest crypto exchange in the world. To quote the filing:. “Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate...
crowdfundinsider.com
Prosper Marketplace Secures $75M in Growth Capital
Prosper Marketplace, which claims to be the “first” peer-to-peer lending platform in the United States, announced the closing of a new $75 million financing “from a fund managed by Neuberger Berman.”. This capital enables Prosper “to meet strong consumer demand for its personal loan, credit card, home...
crowdfundinsider.com
TrueNorth, Veriff to Power Identity Verification for Digital Transformations in Financial Services
Veriff, a global identity verification provider, announced a partnership with global financial services software development company TrueNorth. This partnership will “provide TrueNorth’s clients with seamless access to Veriff’s growing suite of identity verification (IDV) solutions for safer and enhanced digital transformation initiatives.”. TrueNorth reportedly “offers proven architectural...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Frollo Disables Screen-Scraping at More Banks in Support of Open Banking
Open Banking reportedly “powers 70% of new account connections” in the Frollo app. Frollo notes that they’re pleased to announce that they have “disabled screen-scraping for 20 more banks in [their] free money management app and instead will rely on Open Banking data for those banks.” Additionally, the team have “updated the app to make CDR account linking the default for any provider that supports it.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Arkon Energy Raises $28M, Completes Hydrokraft Acquisition to Expand Bitcoin Mining
Arkon Energy, which claims to be a “100% renewable” data center infrastructure company, has announced the completion of a US $28M raise. The Australia-based company has also “completed the acquisition of Hydrokraft AS, a leading renewable energy-based data center in Norway.”. The Hydrokraft purchase is “part of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS) Adds New Members
The Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS), the financial services umbrella of the Linux Foundation, announced the addition of seven new corporate members, which “include REGnosys, Blockchain Technology Partners (BTP), ControlPlane, Luxoft, The RegTech Association, Peer Nova, and Mifos.”. FINOS now “works directly with 64 contributing members, driving the global...
crowdfundinsider.com
Saudi Arabia: Alhamrani Universal Signs Transformation Agreement with Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global player focused on driving connected commerce for the financial and retail industries, announced a multi-year services and strategic contract with Alhamrani Universal, Saudi Arabia’s largest fintech solutions provider in the self-service banking industry. Backed by Diebold Nixdorf solutions, including the latest cash dispensers,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Chainalysis Storyline to Offer “Transparency” and “Clarity” for Web3
The blowup of FTX and resulting market tumult has many in cryptocurrency citing the importance of “a core, original tenet of blockchain technology: transparency,” according to an update from Chainalysis. Chainalysis claims that “no other sector of the crypto ecosystem “embodies transparency more than DeFi, where all transactions...
crowdfundinsider.com
Trading Technologies Expands Risk Management Offering
Trading Technologies International, Inc., a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, and KRM22 plc (AIM: KRM), the technology and software investment company that focuses on risk management for capital markets, announced that it is “making the KRM22 Risk Manager available to customers on the TT platform.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Abu Dhabi Crypto Hub, “Future of Finance Youth Circle” Launched
Holding its third day of sessions and panel discussions under the overarching theme of “Crypto Abu Dhabi”, Abu Dhabi Finance week witnessed the launch of Abu Dhabi Crypto Hub by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial centre (IFC) of the UAE’s capital. Given the rapid...
crowdfundinsider.com
Securities Commission of the Bahamas Takes Control of FTX Digital Markets Assets
Today, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas issued a statement that it has transferred all assets held by FTX Digital Markets Ltd., to a wallet controlled by the regulator. The Securities Commission said it took control of the assets under its powers as a regulator acting under the authority of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech VC QED Invests in Proptech Firm Pashouses, First Investment in Indonesia
Fintech specialists, QED Investors, has backed its first company in Indonesia, a Proptech firm Pashouses. The VC firms led the $5 million pre-Series B round. Pashouses is an end-to-end transactional marketplace for buying and selling houses in Jakarta, from brokerage and renovation to staging and mortgage. QED notes that it...
crowdfundinsider.com
Regnology Announces Acquisition of Belgian Regtech b.fine
Regnology, a software provider with a focus on regulatory reporting solutions, announces that it has acquired b.fine, a Belgian RegTech firm which “assists financial institutions on the enhancement of their reporting supply chain.”. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Belgium, b.fine has “grown to a team of nearly 50...
