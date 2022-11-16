MINDEN — The Christmas celebration in Minden centers on the town square. “When it comes to Minden being a Christmas City, it all revolves around the courthouse,” said Heather Riggleman, executive director of the Minden Chamber of Commerce. “They came up with the idea of lighting up the courthouse more than a hundred years ago. That’s been the theme since then — everything revolves around the Christmas lights and branding ourselves as a Christmas city.”

MINDEN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO