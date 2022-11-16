Bezant Technologies Closes Seed Financing to Expand Its Use of Machine Learning to Generate Uncorrelated Alpha by Trading Crypto Markets

Read full article on original website
Security Advisory Services Global Market Report 2022: Increase in the Adoption of Multi-Cloud Services Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Security Advisory Services Market Research Report by Service Type, Organization Size, Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Security Advisory Services Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic...
Surf Wallet, the first community-based wallet launched on Sui blockchain
To buoy the Sui ecosystem, Surf Wallet launched a Chrome extension this week. People interested in Sui blockchain and who want to explore the web3 world are welcome to experience Surf Wallet. Surf DAO, the team behind Surf wallet, consists of 5 early supporters active in the Sui community. They...
Global Wireless Doorbells Strategic Business Report 2022: Market to Reach $23 Billion by 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $608.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 39.1% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Wireless Doorbells: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Wireless Doorbells Market to Reach $23 Billion by 2027. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wireless Doorbells estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a...
HG Ventures Partners with Battery Marketplace Company, Currents
Currents’ platform will help meet the growing demand for end-of-life electric vehicle batteries and improve supply chains. HG Ventures, the corporate venture arm of The Heritage Group, announced today the addition of Currents, a second-life battery marketplace platform, to its growing portfolio. This press release features multimedia. View the...
WEWE Global Community: An Outstanding Opportunity for Companies and Projects
Imagine a world where you could get your project in front of millions of people with just a few clicks. That's where WEWE Global comes in. Thanks to our community of hundreds of thousands of people from over 86 countries and our passion for sourcing the best and most innovative projects, WEWE Global loves to see new businesses and projects succeed, thanks to its incubator and accelerator programs.
G42, OceanX, G-Tech and the Indonesian Government to Collaborate to Advance Oceanic Research to Protect the Marine Environment
G42, the leading UAE-based AI and cloud computing company and global nonprofit ocean exploration organization OceanX, along with G-Tech Digital Asia (G-Tech), and the Government of the Republic of Indonesia via its Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment (CMMAI) have announced the signing of a Letter of Intent to establish a collaboration to develop ocean research to help protect the marine environment.
No Job No pay… TS4U provides the excellent results-oriented Bootcamp for IT career Development
TS4U IT Engineering Bootcamp has some super exciting news that will bring thousands of people's dreams to come true through our IT Bootcamp. So what are we up to?. First of all, Shiblu Ahmad, Founder of TS4U IT Engineering BootCamp, has over 23 years of IT experience; he has held many excellent problem-solving projects. He quit his job in December 2019 and started his adventure to guide people into IT. The USA has enormous demands and millions of openings, but Shiblu Ahmad has seen the gaps in the education and radiation training systems. So, he and his team have developed an IT Transformation platform that is "aligned with the day-to-day job in the software development team. Also created the practical work environment while students are uniquely learning to engineer."
Marketing Monsters Academy Announces Enrollment into its Training Academy Designed to Empower and Equip Introvert Women Coaches, Consultants, and Virtual Assistants
Marketing Monsters Academy will be enrolling Introvert women coaches, consultants, and virtual assistants who want to grow their business through proven business and marketing strategies starting in January 2023. Starting and growing an online coaching, consulting, or virtual assistance business as an Introvert can be a challenge. Trying to force...
WARNER BROS. DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (“Warner Bros.” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WBD) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Warner Bros. securities between May 17, 2021 and April 8, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 22, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Global Ride-On Mower Market Report 2022 to 2027: Influx of Alternative Fuel Options Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Ride-On Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Assessment 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The continuous innovations & the development of new technologies by the vendors are further supporting the ride-on mowers market growth. Remote-controlled mowers, electronic speed control & tight turn technology are recent trends gaining momentum in the ride-on lawn mowers market.
Millennials Works creates new content by connecting virtual characters with global brands
Millennials Works is carrying out various ways of virtual character marketing by creating a new trend in the commerce industry through collaborations between characters and brands around the world. Millennials Works is actively working to create another profit structure for characters by going beyond the existing characters featured in webtoons...
Global Demolition Robot Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Giant Hydraulic Tech, Hitachi, Husqvarna and Komastu Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Demolition Robot Market By Product Type, By Application, By Sales Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global demolition robots market was valued at $286,633.4 thousand in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,255,172.5 thousand by 2031, registering a CAGR...
Global Eyewear Market Intelligence Report to 2027 - Players Include Alcon Vision, Bausch Health Companies, Carl Zeiss and Charmant - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Eyewear Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Eyewear Market is projected to reach USD 310.34 billion by 2027 from USD 155.39 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.21% during the forecast period. Market Statistics:. The report provides...
Ethicality Has Developed a Tool to Help Make Impactful and Ethical Shopping Decisions
SALT LAKE CITY - November 19, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Consumers have grown increasingly concerned about the influence and power of large unethical companies. Few people feel comfortable supporting businesses that employ children, blatantly disregard laws, or pollute our beautiful Earth. But the overwhelming majority of people lack the information needed to determine which companies are deserving of our dollars and which companies they should avoid at all costs. To make matters worse, the information on the ethical nature of these companies that has been compiled is either expensive, hard to find or is geared specifically towards investors. This leaves the average consumer bereft of vital information to make informed shopping decisions. Ethicality is a brand new business here to give consumers the tools and information necessary to make informed and ethical shopping decisions.
The Worldwide Electrosurgery Industry is Expected to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2028 at a 5.9% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Electrosurgery Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Electrosurgical Instruments Type (Bipolar and Monopolar), By End User, By Surgery, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Electrosurgery Market size is expected to reach $8.4...
Revelation Biosciences Inc. Announces Future Clinical Development Plans Based on Recent Biomarker Analysis and Significant Reduction in New Collagen Deposition (Fibrosis) in Preclinical Model
Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, today announced that recently completed exploratory biomarker analysis has confirmed clinical development plans for REVTx-300 in the treatment of CKD and AKI. This new biomarker data is in addition to the previously-announced significant reduction in new collagen deposition (57%) observed in a preclinical fibrosis model and provides the potential for new intellectual property.
LOST MONEY IN RITE AID CORP.? Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations
A Rite Aid class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who lost money in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD). Shares of Rite Aid Corporation dropped 28% on September 29, 2022, after the company issued a disappointing Q2 report for 2022 and also reported a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $252.2 million. We encourage investors who purchased or acquired RAD securities between April 14, 2022, and September 28, 2022, to contact Gibbs Law Group to discuss your legal rights and options.
Naturally Splendid Management Update
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces that Mr. George Ragogna will be stepping down as CFO and a Member of the Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Ragogna will remain with the Company as...
New Zealand Visa Online Announces Easier Way To Apply For Tourist Visa
New Zealand visa services are now available online, making it easier than ever for customers to apply for a visa from the comfort of their own home.With this new service, there is no need to visit a New Zealand embassy or consulate, making the process more convenient and accessible for everyone.This online visa service is available now, so customers can start their application process right away.
Kitchen Culture Says Purported Notice to Call Second Attempted EGM on 25 November 2022 to Remove 5 Directors By Electronic Means Is Invalid; Urges Shareholders Not To Attend
SINGAPORE, Nov 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd. ("Kitchen Culture" or the "Company") said today that a second attempt to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting ("Second Intended EGM") to remove 5 of 6 directors next week is defective and invalid for non-compliance with the Companies Act 1967 and the Company's Constitution.
