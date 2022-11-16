Read full article on original website
Inflation impact on Thanksgiving meals
It's no secret holidays are going to cost more this year thanks inflation. However, increased prices don't seem to be deterring shoppers dedicated to having a scrumptious spread this Thanksgiving. Inflation impact on Thanksgiving meals. It's no secret holidays are going to cost more this year thanks inflation. However, increased...
Shop second hand scrubs in good condition
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling all essential and medical workers. Within this time of year many are making far more trips to the doctor’s office. The flu, common cold, and a still ‘lingering’ pandemic means medical workers have been filling their closets with scrubs. The need...
Twins born from embryos frozen nearly 30 years ago break record
A fertility clinic in Knoxville has broken yet another record through its embryo adoption program, and this time, twins were born.
Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving week
Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to home-bound senior citizens this Thanksgiving holiday. WATE Midday News. Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving …. Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to...
Starbucks employees strike due to mold
A dispute that was brewing between some Memphis Starbucks workers and management led to a strike on Sunday. A dispute that was brewing between some Memphis Starbucks workers and management led to a strike on Sunday. Pellissippi State fighting food insecurity. Pellissippi State Community College is fighting food insecurity on...
Pellissippi State fighting food insecurity, serving those in need
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State Community College is fighting food insecurity on and off campus. The recent Pellissippi Pantry expansion is keeping students and their families stocked with food. “That we can provide a space that used to be a closet, literally a closet, and now they are...
Don Dare records call attempting to scam Sevier County couple
Who doesn't dream of winning a lot of money or a big prize? That's why scammers still use the promise of a prize to get your money or personal information.
Scooter’s Coffee to open on Callahan Drive
Scooter's Coffee will open a third location in Knox County, this time on Callahan Drive.
Empty hotel in downtown Knoxville could become apartments
Hotel Knoxville may soon be the home to more permanent residents after Melrose Knoxville proposed to turn the building into apartments.
UT senior documents last home game on TikTok; videos receive millions of views
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the regular season for Tennessee football is wrapping up, many celebrated Senior Day at last week’s game against Missouri. Those on and off the field took their final moments at Neyland Stadium, including one senior who has gotten a lot of attention on TikTok, and decided to document his last home […]
Grocery stores and shoppers prepare for Thanksgiving feast; here’s how much it’s going to cost
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s no secret holidays are going to cost more this year thanks to inflation. However, increased prices don’t seem to be deterring shoppers dedicated to having a scrumptious spread this Thanksgiving. Despite inflation, Food City shoppers in Fountain City are grabbing the carts and hitting the aisles. “It’s probably one of […]
‘Ho, ho, ho’: Blount County children to receive calls from Santa
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Young children in Blount County have the chance to receive a call from Santa on Dec. 8 as he prepares to get ready for his Christmas flight. Blount County residents between the ages of three and six years old can sign up to receive a free phone call from Santa Clause thanks to the help of volunteers with the Maryville-Alcoa Civitan Club.
Knoxville senior gets new floors after water heater spills 400 gallons
A Knoxville senior is pleased with repairs made to her home after a government-approved contractor never properly fixed a leaky water heater.
Man behind bars following 2021 overdose death
A Blount County man is facing murder and drug charges after Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said a 41-year-old woman died of a drug overdose involving fentanyl in February 2021. Man behind bars following 2021 overdose death. A Blount County man is facing murder and drug charges after Sevier County...
One year after arson, Catholic Charities is keeping the faith
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One-year after an arson at the Catholic Charities of East Tennessee, the agency says they have grown to serve more than 3,000 clients. The fire destroyed the Catholic Charities building on Dameron Avenue. Catholic Charities said they served 3,081 clients since the day of the...
Lenoir City’s Wilhite named Friday Frenzy Player of the Year
East Tennessee has chosen Lenoir City's Trey Wilhite as the Friday Frenzy Player of the Year
Hendon Hooker tears ACL, out for the season
The University of Tennessee Athletic Department announced that Hendon Hooker suffered a torn ACL in the Vols' 63-38 loss to South Carolina.
Knox County reaches settlement in messy departure of parks & rec director
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An agreement has been reached between Knox County and a former parks and recreation director who sued the county after he was fired amid a misconduct investigation. Under the agreement, Knox County paid former director Paul White $150,000 and issued “an agreed-upon positive press release...
Population growth paves the way for Knox County road work
With thousands moving into Knox County recently, here's how the government is keeping roads safe.
Tennessee falls in CFB Playoff rankings
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers dropped to No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings after their second loss of the season against South Carolina. The fourth edition of the rankings was released Tuesday. Georgia is at No. 1, Ohio State is at No. 2, Michigan is at No. 3 and TCU […]
