MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Young children in Blount County have the chance to receive a call from Santa on Dec. 8 as he prepares to get ready for his Christmas flight. Blount County residents between the ages of three and six years old can sign up to receive a free phone call from Santa Clause thanks to the help of volunteers with the Maryville-Alcoa Civitan Club.

BLOUNT COUNTY, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO