Inflation impact on Thanksgiving meals

Shop second hand scrubs in good condition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling all essential and medical workers. Within this time of year many are making far more trips to the doctor’s office. The flu, common cold, and a still ‘lingering’ pandemic means medical workers have been filling their closets with scrubs. The need...
Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving week

Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to home-bound senior citizens this Thanksgiving holiday. WATE Midday News. Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving …. Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to...
Starbucks employees strike due to mold

Pellissippi State fighting food insecurity, serving those in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State Community College is fighting food insecurity on and off campus. The recent Pellissippi Pantry expansion is keeping students and their families stocked with food. “That we can provide a space that used to be a closet, literally a closet, and now they are...
Grocery stores and shoppers prepare for Thanksgiving feast; here’s how much it’s going to cost

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s no secret holidays are going to cost more this year thanks to inflation. However, increased prices don’t seem to be deterring shoppers dedicated to having a scrumptious spread this Thanksgiving. Despite inflation, Food City shoppers in Fountain City are grabbing the carts and hitting the aisles. “It’s probably one of […]
‘Ho, ho, ho’: Blount County children to receive calls from Santa

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Young children in Blount County have the chance to receive a call from Santa on Dec. 8 as he prepares to get ready for his Christmas flight. Blount County residents between the ages of three and six years old can sign up to receive a free phone call from Santa Clause thanks to the help of volunteers with the Maryville-Alcoa Civitan Club.
Man behind bars following 2021 overdose death

A Blount County man is facing murder and drug charges after Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said a 41-year-old woman died of a drug overdose involving fentanyl in February 2021. Man behind bars following 2021 overdose death. A Blount County man is facing murder and drug charges after Sevier County...
One year after arson, Catholic Charities is keeping the faith

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One-year after an arson at the Catholic Charities of East Tennessee, the agency says they have grown to serve more than 3,000 clients. The fire destroyed the Catholic Charities building on Dameron Avenue. Catholic Charities said they served 3,081 clients since the day of the...
Knox County reaches settlement in messy departure of parks & rec director

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An agreement has been reached between Knox County and a former parks and recreation director who sued the county after he was fired amid a misconduct investigation. Under the agreement, Knox County paid former director Paul White $150,000 and issued “an agreed-upon positive press release...
Tennessee falls in CFB Playoff rankings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers dropped to No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings after their second loss of the season against South Carolina. The fourth edition of the rankings was released Tuesday. Georgia is at No. 1, Ohio State is at No. 2, Michigan is at No. 3 and TCU […]
